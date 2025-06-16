Amapiano: The South African Sound That Took Over the World

Born in South Africa’s townships in the early 2010s, this genre found its global moment during lockdown, giving people a reason to dance when the world stood still. This video traces its journey.

Amapiano artists including DJ Maphorisa, Uncle Waffles, Kabza De Small, and Focalistic against a vibrant green background.

This OkayAfrica video traces amapiano's journey from South African townships to the world's biggest stages.

Flyer design by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica | Photos via Getty Images

As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. Here's Moment No. 12. Click here for more OkayAfrica15 stories.

For many outside of South Africa, amapiano became a lockdown soundtrack in 2020. While the world stood still, the genre took off, giving people a reason to dance in uncertain times. Streaming numbers soared, and suddenly, what had been a local movement managed to grab the world’s attention.

But Amapiano didn’t start in 2020. The story of its evolution is a tale of divine timing, an unshakable work ethic, and luck. The genre isn't slowing down. It's spreading, fusing with other musical forms, and redefining global soundscapes.

OkayAfrica’s video below traces the genre’s journey to this point. Are you ready for what’s next?

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

