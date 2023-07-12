We are officially halfway through 2023 and the reign of amapiano isn’t showing any signs of losing steam. Seeing amapiano acts billed at esteemed international concerts and festivals has become less of a shocker. From Coachella to Tomorrowland, amapiano artists are making impactful strides in exporting the genre and its accompanying culture.



Check out our picks for The Best Amapiano Songs of 2023 So Far below and follow our monthly Best Amapiano Songs Right Now list to stay updated throughout the year.

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za "Mnike" ft. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee Tyler ICU’s “Mnike” has been inescapable since dropping in late April. With millions of combined streams across all services, the highly-infectious track is already on pace to become one of the biggest amapiano songs ever. Many people have dubbed it the song of the summer; it’s a strong contender for song of the year if we stretch it further.

Mas Musiq x Daliwonga “Gangnam Style” feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small Two years after his chart-topping album, Mas Musiq followed up with a new LP titled NINI na NINI. The Daliwonga-assisted lead single “Gangnam Style” is a definite standout from the project, which hosts 13 soulful-drenched tracks with features from the superstars such as DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, Ami Faku, Aymos, Boohle, MaWhoo, and others. “Gangnam Style” interpolates Psy’s 2012 monstrous hit song of the same name and Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”

Lady Amar x JL SA x Cici x Murumba Pitch "Hamba Juba" Releasing/producing music is a natural progression for any DJ. Lady Amar has joined that prestigious list, and she immediately struck gold. In her debut single, “Hamba Juba,” she recruits the talents Murumba Pitch, producer JL SA, and vocalist Cici for a heartwarming, soulful tune.

Mellow & Sleazy, TmanXpress "Kwelinye" ft. Keynote After last year’s “Amasango,” Mellow & Sleazy teamed up with vocalist TmanXpress again on “Kwelinye.” The inspirational track touches on perseverance and having faith, backdropped by a thumping instrumental by the producer/DJ duo alongside Keynote. “Kwelinye” is lifted from the second installment of the pair’s Midnight In Sunnyside EP series.

Sam Deep x Eemoh "iMpumelelo" ft. Da Muziqal Chef Sam Deep had two bonafide hits in 2022 with “Kusezo Khanya” and “Thokoza.” In March, he kicked off what is already proving to be another excellent year for him with a new single titled “iMpumelelo” (which translates to “success”). Featured vocalist Eemoh resonantly sings about fighting for success and not against detractors, an anthem for anyone chasing their dreams.

Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 "Yahyuppiyah" ft. Pcee, EeQue, and Chley Even before its official drop, the snippet and the dance choreography to Uncle Waffles’ “Yahyuppiyah” had social media in a chokehold for most of the first quarter of the year. The globally-recognized DJ finally unleashed the song and her sophomore EP Asylum in March to great acclaim. Waffles’ star power continues to shine as she was recently nominated for a BET award and has played at Coachella and other international festivals.

Pabi Cooper & Yumbs "Dali Wam" ft. MaWhoo & Nkosazana Daughter In May, frequent collaborators Pabi Cooper and Yumbs released their star-studded ballad, “Dali Wam.” The MaWhoo and Nkosazana Daughter-featuring song sees the vocalists take turns to express their longing for their long-distance romantic partners. Pabi Cooper recently got a BET Award nod, only two years into her career as a musician.

Kabza De Small x DJ Maphorisa x Njelic “Nana Thula” ft. Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter & Xolani Guitars Only a few artists worldwide have successfully reworked their cult classics to be on par with their original versions. The generational talents Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have entered this elite league by revamping his 2019 hit “Nana Thula.” Now paired with new instrumentation and additional verses from Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter, the song has been given a new lease of life and made to fit the current soundscape of ‘piano.

De Mthuda x Da Muziqal Chef x Eemoh "Sgudi Snyc" ft. Sipho Magudulela Revered producer De Mthuda teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Da Muziqal Chef, for their joint EP, Sgudi Snyc. The lead track is a nostalgia-inducing masterpiece that is an ode to the 80s comedy sitcom of the same name, which starred the legendary Joe Mafela as Sdumo. The title is a play on “It’s good, it’s nice,” and rising vocalist Eemoh croons about how fun life is over a melodic beat.

Tyler ICU ‘NGIMOJA’ ft. Khanyisa, Tumelo.za & Tyron Dee With two back-to-back hit releases in the bag already, Tyler ICU is proving to be untouchable this year. His impressive run began in February with the drop of “NGIMOJA” which features sensation Khanyisa, Tumelo.za and Tyron Dee. In the song, Khanyisa and Tumelo express their disappointment after they gave love to an unappreciative, cheating partner.

Myztro “Myztro Ah Ah” ft. Xduppy, ShaunMusiQ & Ftears Myztro is another New Money Gang signee refusing to let up this year. After dropping the street anthem, “EVERYDAY iParty Waya Waya” in March, the charismatic producer/DJ put out the aptly-titled “Myztro Ah Ah” alongside frequent collaborators Xduppy, ShaunMusiQ and Ftears.

Pcee x S’gija Disciples x Zan’Ten "Kilimanjaro" ft. Justin99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ After catching one with “Zotata” towards the tail end of last year, Black Is Brown signee Pcee returned with another viral single, “Kilimanjaro.” Much like most of his songs, he brought a host of producers and other producers with him in S’gija Disciples, Zan’Ten, Justin99, Mema_Percent, and his label boss Mr JazziQ. The song and accompanying dance have helped cement Pcee as a star and one of the most energetic performers in the scene today.

Focalistic “Khekheleza (Dlala Dlala)” ft. EeQue & Thama Tee Globally-known star Focalistic aka Pitori Maradona teamed up with burgeoning acts EeQue and Thama Tee for his most recent hit “Khekheleza (Dlala Dlala).” Dropped shortly after his other single, “Baja Ko Pele,” the track has become a fan favorite. With performances across the globe and features with rising artists like Nigeria’s Seyi Vibez and Spyro, Focalistic continues to spread the gospel of amapiano to the world. “Khekheleza (Dlala Dlala)” exemplifies that the president ya straata has not neglected home either.

Khanyisa x Tyler ICU “Suka” ft. Nandipha808 & Ceeka RSA After the success of “NGIMOJA” Khanyisa and Tyler ICU joined forces to make yet another banger, “Suka.” The viral sensation’s personality comes to the fore as she does in most of her music. The energetic record is co-produced by Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA, who also appear on “Mnike.”

Major Keys "Forever Yena 2.0" Flipping viral clips to make a song is a recurring trend in amapiano. For his breakthrough single “Forever Yena 2.0”, rising producer Major Keys borrowed from a popular TikTok video and used the vocals to churn out an absolute banger. The snippet of the track quickly spread on the platform, partly due to a dance challenge, and has become the producer’s biggest track to date.

uLazi "Yey" ft. Infinity MusiQ Amapiano has become synonymous with virality. One prime example this year has been uLazi’s “Yey.” Charged by a TikTok dance challenge, the song has gained popularity over the past few months.

Nkosazana Daughter, Kabza de Small & DJ Maphorisa "Uzongenzani" "Sofa Silahlane” hitmaker Nkosazana Daughter dropped a new single alongside the Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. On “Uzongenzani,” the esteemed vocalistic opens up about how no one can do anything to her because her ancestors protect her. The song was a precursor and lead single to her debut album, Uthingo LeNkosazana.

Njelic "Izinto Zimane Zijike" ft. Mkeyz, Thabza Tee, Rhythm Tee Garage FM head honcho Njelic joined efforts with crooner Mkeyz and producers Thabza Tee and Rhythm Tee for his single, “Izinto Zimane Zijike.” The infectious record explores the theme of not looking down on one another because circumstances change, and life can always flip around.