poetry
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 09, 2021 05:19AM EST
(Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JULY 8: South African singer Miriam Makeba performs on stage at The North Sea Jazz Festival on July 8 1984 in The Hague, Netherlands.

South African Poet Mandisa Vundla to Pay Homage to the Late 'Mama Africa'

Mandisa Vundla is set to release a collaborative poetry album this year which honours the legacy of the late veteran South African singer, Miriam Makeba.

Soweto-born South African poet and founder of the Poetry Zone ZA, Mandisa Vundla, is reportedly set to release a collaborative poetry album later this year titled A Love Song for Miriam. The poetry album honours the legacy of the late veteran South African singer, Miriam Makeba, who passed away thirteen years ago and whose birthday was at the beginning of this month.

READ: Film: 'Mama Africa' An Unforgettable Portrait Of Miriam Makeba

A description of the upcoming poetry album reads as follow:

"The poetry album is a collaboration of poetry and music and is composed in Makeba's honor. Poems such as Black-Out, Uyinene, Bloody Alphabet and the likes, are dribbled between jazz, a touch of the blues and African sounds. The album lends voice to the current state of emergency where black lives and woman's bodies are under siege. It moves between making salutations 'For Gogo Ester Mahlangu' to probing how "black men want to fight for land without returning women's bodies from the places where they have stolen us." And continues to ask: "Whose job is it to teach the men that no grows its own body?""

While Vundla's poetry album will only be released around the middle of the year, she will release the same-titled single on World Poetry Day (March 21st). Additionally the poet has called on other South African poets including Lebo Mashile, Makhosazana Xaba, MoAfrika wa Mokgathi and several others to share the varied ways in which Makeba influenced them creatively. These stories are set to be archived on the Poetry Zone ZA.

Makeba's influence continues even almost a decade after her passing. The legendary songstress was certainly in the same league as fellow veteran musicians Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi, Jonas Gwangwa (and multiple others)—all of whom have since passed away. Most recently, Makeba's "Pata Pata" was reworked by Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, in collaboration with UNICEF, in order to raise awareness around COVID-19 last year.

From Your Site Articles
south africa music mandisa vundla miriam makeba poetry
News Brief
Photo: Gio Kardava (via XL)

Ibeyi Return With Hypnotizing New Song 'Recurring Dream'

Afro-Cuban twin sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz are back.

Ibeyi—longtime OkayAfrica favorites—have been relatively quiet for a while, but they've now shared the new single "Recurring Dream," an original song written from Ed Morris' film How to Stop a Recurring Dream.

The Afro-Cuban twin sister duo of Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz made their mark with their XL Recordings albums Ibeyi (2015) and Ash (2017), as well as notable features like being in Beyoncé's Lemonade. They now return with the hypnotizing, synth-lead "Recurring Dream."

Ibeyi previously worked with director Ed Morris on several music videos, including the standout "River." His new film, How to Stop A Recurring Dream, stars Ruby Barker (Bridgerton) and is available for streaming now.

Ibeyi are currently working on their third studio album. In the meantime, check out "Recurring Dream" below and revisit their performance for OkayAcoustic underneath.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Wizkid Set to Headline Virtual Edition of Friends of Amstel Festival

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is reportedly the headline act for this year's virtual edition of South Africa's annual Friends of Amstel music festival.