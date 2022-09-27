The Mavin Records powerhouse releases an eye-catching music video for her up-tempo single "Rush."
Ayra Starr has released a TG Omori-directed video for her single "Rush." The video itself is a fusion of vibrant hues, balanced with a mix of monochrome schemes. The music video showcases Starr's vast palette for fashion, and even highlights some signature Y2K looks that the singer has become known for.
The visual for "Rush" comes a few weeks after the singer initially released the audio for the single song, which became her first solo single of 2022. The record features several witty punchlines that are almost reminiscent of the type of come-backs that are present in most hip-hop songs, as they underscore the 20-year-old star's presence and effortless confidence.
Starr also addresses haters in the record, and points out that she is focused on her craft and 'Kudi' is her fantasy. 'Kudi' is a word in Hausa language, which is spoken in many West African countries, and directly translates to 'money.' She goes on to say that she is focused and has no time for negative energy by singing:
"Me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy
Got mi mind on my money
Make you dance like Poco Lee
Steady green like broccoli
Steady on my grind, no wan hear what they want telly me
Kudi na my fantasy
Dem wan dey check if my tap e no rush."
A few days ago, Ayra Starr took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene snippet of the music set, featuring her dancers and one of the most memorable ensembles from the video: an all-black leather get-up and Starr's animated puffer leather jacket.
The Cotonou-born Afrosoul singer has been gaining strong momentum in the music industry and garnering public attention. Spotify recently announced that the singer was its new RADAR Global Artist, and released a short documentary highlighting her story and career trajectory.
Watch Ayra Starr's spirited music video for "Rush" below.
