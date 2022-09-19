Ayra Starr Is Spotify's New RADAR Global Artist

Check out her new single "Rush," off the upcoming deluxe edition of 19 & Dangerous.
Spotify just announced Ayra Starr as its latest RADAR Global artist — a program that Spotify initiated to highlight up-and-coming artists and give them a platform to expand their artistry and reach a wider fanbase.
The Mavin Records star has been making a big musical impression ever since she broke into the music scene in 2021. With a vast appetite for fashion, and undeniable confidence, Starr has become a burgeoning force to be reckoned with Born in Benin Republic to a close-knit family, the twenty-year-old Afrosoul singer has proven that she has an ear and understanding for making good music. Statistically, Starr has been making a good impression on the charts this year. Earlier this year, her music made several appearance on Spotify's African Heat playlist.
Spotify's RADAR program is a project that has helped to underscore global talent and give them an opportunity to reach an audience who will enjoy their music outside of their country. Starr released her debut album 19 & Dangerous in August 2021, and the critically acclaimed record further catapulted the singer to stardom, and landed two top forty hits on the Nigerian music charts.
As part of the Spotify collaboration, Starr's music will be featured on the RADAR Global playlist as well as exclusive content that will culminate in a mini-documentary, which will give her audience a behind-the-scene view into the singer's developing career trajectory. On a recent Spotify blog, the singer shared some snippets into her life, giving fans more insight into her sound. Watch the mini-documentary below, and preview the RADAR Global playlist below.
Ayra Starr recently dropped her latest single "Rush," taken from the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of her critically-acclaimed 2021 debut album 19 & Dangerous, out on October 14th. Check it out below.
Rush - Ayra Starr (Official Lyric Video)#ayrastarr #rushStream Rush: https://ayrastarr.lnk.to/rushFollow Ayra StarrTwitter: https://twitter.com/ayrastarrYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK...
