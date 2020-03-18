Bernardine Evaristo's Award-Winning Novel, 'Girl, Woman, Other,' Is Being Adapted Into a Film
The British-Nigerian author's Booker-prize winning book, about the lives of Black-British women, is headed to the big screen.
British-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo's Booker-prize winning novel Girl, Woman, Other is being adapted for the big screen by major British production company Potboiler Television, reports African literary site Brittle Paper.
The production company, helmed by BAFTA winning producer Andrea Calderwood and Gail Egan, is the same company behind the upcoming series adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah on HBO Max. Potboiler Television's previous productions also include the 2019 film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.
"We are delighted to be working with Bernardine on bringing this vibrant and joyous novel to the screen." said Egan of the acquisition. "It is a vivid and authentic as well as important story of our times."
Evaristo took to Twitter to share the news, calling it "bliss."
Released in 2019, Evaristo's eighth novel was praised for its honest depiction of the interior lives of 12, mostly Black and British women, over the course of several decades.
Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize last year, when she earned the prize in a controversial joint win with Canadian author Margaret Atwood.
This news is the latest in the author's growing list of exciting achievements since her historic win. Earlier this month, it was announced that Girl, Woman, Other has been long-listed for the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction.
