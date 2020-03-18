film news
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 18, 2020 09:23AM EST
(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernardine Evaristo's Award-Winning Novel, 'Girl, Woman, Other,' Is Being Adapted Into a Film

The British-Nigerian author's Booker-prize winning book, about the lives of Black-British women, is headed to the big screen.

British-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo's Booker-prize winning novel Girl, Woman, Other is being adapted for the big screen by major British production company Potboiler Television, reports African literary site Brittle Paper.

The production company, helmed by BAFTA winning producer Andrea Calderwood and Gail Egan, is the same company behind the upcoming series adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah on HBO Max. Potboiler Television's previous productions also include the 2019 film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"We are delighted to be working with Bernardine on bringing this vibrant and joyous novel to the screen." said Egan of the acquisition. "It is a vivid and authentic as well as important story of our times."

Evaristo took to Twitter to share the news, calling it "bliss."

Released in 2019, Evaristo's eighth novel was praised for its honest depiction of the interior lives of 12, mostly Black and British women, over the course of several decades.

Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize last year, when she earned the prize in a controversial joint win with Canadian author Margaret Atwood.

This news is the latest in the author's growing list of exciting achievements since her historic win. Earlier this month, it was announced that Girl, Woman, Other has been long-listed for the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction.

Actors Letitia Wright and John Boyega attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

John Boyega and Letitia Wright Left Their Upcoming Film Because It Wasn't Black Enough

The stars were originally attached to the sci-fi love story 'Hold Back the Stars,' but Boyega says they stepped down because they wanted to 'make the vibe more Black.'

Back in 2018, we reported that Star Wars actor John Boyega and Black Panther star Letitia Wright would be starring in the highly-anticipated sci-fi love story, 'Hold Back the Stars,' based on the 2017 book by Katie Khan.

As Shadow & Act now reports, the two stars are no longer attached to the project. Addressing their departure in a December interview with ABC Radio, Boyega stated that the film was heading in a direction that wasn't culturally relevant enough for its Black leads.

'Namaste Wahala' movie poster.

'Namaste Wahala' Is the Nollywood Meets Bollywood Crossover We've All Been Waiting For

The Nigerian-Indian wedding romcom of our dreams is coming our way this April!

It's no secret that Nigerians and Indians have one major thing in common: over the top weddings. The two cultures are basically neck-in-neck when it comes to beautiful, extravagant (emphasis on the 'extra') weddings, which is why many of us have often fantasized about attending a joint Nigerian-Indian wedding. The good news is that an upcoming romantic comedy, starring some of Nollywood and Bollywood's best, is here to indulge us.

Namaste Wahala is the film debut of Indian businesswoman turned filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. She released the first poster for the movie on Tuesday, showing a young couple in elaborate wedding regalia, and it's been met with humor and excitement from people online.

Introducing OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 List

Celebrating African Women Laying the Groundwork for the Future

It would not be hyperbole to consider the individuals we're honoring for OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 list as architects of the future.

This is to say that these women are building infrastructure, both literally and metaphorically, for future generations in Africa and in the Diaspora. And they are doing so intentionally, reaching back, laterally, and forward to bridge gaps and make sure the steps they built—and not without hard work, mines of microaggressions, and challenges—are sturdy enough for the next ascent.

In short, the women on this year's list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow. It's what late author and American novelist Toni Morrison would call your "real job."

"I tell my students, 'When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else."

And that's what inspired us in the curation of this year's list. Our honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ's, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come. Incredible African women like Eden Ghebreselassie, a marketing lead at ESPN who created a non-profit to fight energy poverty in Eritrea; or Baratang Miya, who is quite literally building technology clubs for disadvantaged youth in South Africa.

There are the builds that aren't physically tangible—movements that inspire women to show up confidently in their skin, like Enam Asiama's quest to normalize plus-sized bodies and Frédérique (Freddie) Harrel's push for Black and African women to embrace the kink and curl of their hair.

And then there are those who use their words to build power, to take control of the narrative, and to usher in true inclusion and equity. Journalists, (sisters Nikki and Lola Ogunnaike), a novelist (Oyinkan Braithwaite), a media maven (Yolisa Phahle), and a number of historians (Nana Oforiatta Ayim, Leïla Sy) to name a few.

In a time of uncertainty in the world, there's assuredness in the mission to bring up our people. We know this moment of global challenge won't last. It is why we are moving forward to share this labor of love with you, our trusted and loyal audience. We hope that this list serves as a beacon for you during this moment—insurance that future generations will be alright. And we have our honorees to thank for securing that future.

EXPERIENCE 100 WOMEN 2020

The annual OkayAfrica 100 Women List is our effort to acknowledge and uplift African women, not only as a resource that has and will continue to enrich the world we live in, but as a group that deserves to be recognized, reinforced and treasured on a global scale. In the spirit of building infrastructure, this year's list will go beyond the month of March (Women's History Month in America) and close in September during Women's Month in South Africa.

News Brief
Photo courtesy of Harmonize.

Listen to Harmonize's New Album 'Afro East'

The Tanzanian artist features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and several others on his latest project.

Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.

The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz's record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.

news.

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Cancelled

After initially moving forward with a lineup that included Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and other African acts; organizers of the music festival have now announced its cancellation.

