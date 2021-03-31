Kenyan Author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Nominated for 2021 Booker Prize

Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur 'Sore (Remix)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f898db441e42f699e6de3ce5f78267f6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o_WlT8WA1No?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Young hip-hop star <strong>Yaw Tog</strong> issued the much-awaited remix of his monster hit single "Sore", this time joining forces with UK rapper Stormzy and Ground Up star Kwesi Arthur. Currently sitting at close to three million views on YouTube, this is the biggest hip-hop song of the season.</p>
Gyakie & Omah Lay 'Forever (Remix)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1475e2c6770592bdcca9ed732c593f52"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q5URc13jOv0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The lines continue to fall in place for emerging singer Gyakie, who delivered the official remix to her chart topping single "Forever". This time around she tapped Nigerian singer Omah Lay, giving new life to the still spreading smash hit, now a pan-African affair.</p>
M.anifest 'No Fear' ft. Vic Mensa & Moliy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b493f8c9bd5eb682b9ba598739e1d60"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O65E-52EBQg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In one of the hardest records to drop so far this year, rapper <strong>M.anifest </strong>teamed up with American rapper of Ghanaian descent <strong>Vic Mensa</strong> and emerging vocalist <strong>Moily.</strong> Together they deliver the rap joint of rap joints, with M Dot and Vic trading lyrically charged verses, and Moily gluing the mix together with her silky but striking vocals.</p>
Kofi Jamar 'They Don't Know'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df66a7cc4df1e1d4e84d39e661aa82b3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F9R4eSCYl-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Following his mega hit "Ekorso," rapper <strong>Kofi Jamar</strong> finally came through with his next single. The GADOne Records act went solo on this drill record titled "They Don't Know", once again showcasing his anthem making ability over the 808-heavy Trino production.</p>
E.L 'Wavs'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/gh/album/wavs/1547853901"></iframe><p>This month rapper <strong>E.L</strong> delivered a full length project, his third studio album titled <em>WAVs</em>, an acronym for "West African Vibes." The 13 tracks embody a melting pot of genres by the talented rapper, singer, and producer, and all his talents come into full display both in the booth and on the production boards. With only four guests the album isn't big on features, but the melodic collaboration with rising Nigerian singer <strong>Oxlade</strong> and the stellar guest verse by Mavin Records rapper <strong>Ladipoe</strong> are very remarkable entries.</p>
Pappy Kojo 'Logos II'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/gh/album/logos-ii/1551986688"></iframe><p>And another album! This month rapper <strong>Pappy Kojo</strong> dropped his debut album, a 15-track body of work titled <em>LOGOS II</em>. Featuring a star-studded list of musicians from across Africa and beyond, the likes of <strong>Joey B, Sarkodie, Fameye, Adina Thembi, Kofi Kinaata, Kiddblack, Magnom, Kelvynboy, Busiswa, RJZ, Phyno</strong> and more all come through on this afrobeats focused multi-genre album, which is definitely worth the listen.</p>
Niro Walter 'Focus'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/gh/album/focus/1555689016"></iframe><p>Accra based singer and songwriter <strong>Niro Walter</strong> presented his debut project, simply titled <em>Focus</em><em>. </em>Having 13 songs with no features, Niro took the opportunity to showcase all he has to offer, dishing an abundance of melody in his throaty tenor vocals. With K<strong>smithmajik, Limber, David Acekeyz</strong> and <strong>Supa Gaeta </strong>behind the production boards, <em>Focus </em>is a balanced project that is well worth your time.</p>
Stonebwoy 'Strength and Hope'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/strength-and-hope-single/1556936891"></iframe><p>Ghanaian singer <strong>Stonebwoy </strong>came through as well, taking a break from the dancehall and afrobeats he's best known for to issue a conscious reggae tune titled "Strength and Hope". His rendition of the "Victory Rock Riddim," "Strength and Hope" is one beautiful tune.</p>
Kweku Darlington 'Sika Aba Fie' ft. Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ccf65d418d7485920f56f7c905bbba39"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RCsPJdVCqbA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>On this one budding Ghanaian lyricist <strong>Kweku Darlington</strong> recruited his fellow drill rappers, <strong>Kweku Flick</strong> and <strong>Yaw Tog</strong> on this brand new record titled "Sika Aba Fie." Translating as "money has come home," "Sika Aba Fie" is a fun, singalong drill record.</p>
Medikal ft Kuami Eugene 'Oseiyie' <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b270fa8508312cfb1dbcce207dc5c519"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PAjsbhrcZfA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Rapper <strong>Medikal</strong> is another Ghanaian act who dropped a project this month, a 5-track EP titled <em>Amazing Grace</em>. Quickly gaining traction off the project is this cut featuring singer Kuami Eugene, titled "Oseiyie." The Lynx Entertainment superstar blessed the afrobeats single with the "Kuami effect," resulting in a vibrant bop that is likely to be a chart topper in the days to come.</p>
