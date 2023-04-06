The Best Amapiano Songs Out Right Now
Featuring amapiano hits from Uncle Waffles, Sam Deep, Myztro, ShaunMusiq x Ftears, Mellow & Sleazy and more.
Here are the new amapiano songs and music videos that caught our attention this month. Read ahead below for the latest hits and noteworthy tracks from the South African electronic genre taking the world by storm.
Sam Deep x Eemoh "iMpumelelo" feat. Da Muziqal Chef
Sam Deep had two bonafide hits in 2022 with “Kusezo Khanya” and “Thokoza.” This month, he kicked off what is promising to be another great year for him with a new single titled “iMpumelelo” (which translates to “success”). The featured vocalist, Eemoh, resonantly sings about how they are fighting for success and not against detractors.
ShaunMusiq x Ftears x Xduppy “Bhebha” feat. Myztro, Mellow & Sleazy, QuayR Musiq and Matuteboy
The duo behind “Tobetsa,” ShaunMusiq and Ftears, together with Xduppy, Mellow & Sleazy, QuayR Musiq and Matuteboy flip a 2005 street hit for their new single of the same name. The song quickly went viral after a few DJs played it on their live recorded sets and had the masses in a frenzy. The thumping track is the mainstream version of what the artists have coined “quantum sound” — music that you would hear in a public taxi in South Africa in the ‘00s.
Myztro “EVERYDAY iParty Waya Waya” feat. Dr Peppa, Lady Du, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Mellow & Sleazy
What began as a chant in a viral video by Dr Peppa and Mellow has been turned into the song “EVERYDAY iParty Waya Waya.” The talented producers also recruited Lady Du, who delivers the energetic vocals that carry the track which was put together by super producers Mellow & Sleazy, ShaunMusiQ and Ftears.
Mellow & Sleazy x TmanXpress “Kwelinye” feat. Keynote
After last year’s “Amasango,” Mellow & Sleazy teamed up with vocalist TmanXpress yet again on “Kwelinye.” The inspirational track touches on perseverance and having faith, backdropped by a thumping instrumental by the producer DJ alongside Keynote. The duo also recently announced the sequel to their Midnight In Sunnyside EP with another new track “Thesha”.
Mas Musiq “Sengizwile” feat. Aymos & Young Stunna
Over a year since its original release, Mas Musiq finally shared the music video for his bonafide hit song “Sengizwile.” The song’s growth has been unrivaled and previously unseen for an amapiano tune, so much so that it became one of the most streamed songs last year according to a recent IFPI report.
Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 “Yahyuppiyah” feat. Pcee, EeQue and Chley
The snippet and the dance choreography to Uncle Waffles’ new banger have had social media in a chokehold for the past few months. The DJ finally unleashed the full version of “Yahyuppiyah” this month along with her sophomore EP Asylum. Waffles’ star power continues to shine as she is expected to play Coachella and has bagged other U.S. dates.
Yumbs, Justin99 & Uncle Vinny “Piki Piki” feat. Pcee
Talented producer Yumbs reimagines The Boondocks theme song on his latest “Piki Piki.” The track is steeped with nostalgia as it also borrows its hook from a nursery rhyme with guest appearances from producer Justin99, “Zotata” hitmaker Pcee and personality-turned-musician Uncle Vinny.
Mr Brown x Kabza De Small “Moshomo”
Super producers Mr Brown and Kabza De Small team up for the inspirational, soulful 'piano track "Moshomo." The song — whose title translates to “Job” — encourages people not to give up despite the challenges they may be going through and the issues that plague South Africa right now, like unemployment. In addition to contributing to the song's infectious guitar strums/licks, Mr Brown's honeyed vocals, sung in his preferred languages of Shona and Venda, carry the track's message.
Josiah De Disciple “Sounds of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue”
Amapiano stalwart Josiah De Disciple dropped the sequel to his Sounds of Gomora project. On the second edition of the series, the producer/DJ intentionally opted for soulful vocals and mellow sounds, as he subtitled the project The Healers Avenue. While the last LP had more sgija and instrumental tracks, his latest features vocalists such as Nobuhle, Bukeka Sam, Mazet SA and Mauline Aura.
MaWhoo “Kulula” feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small
Following her announcement of surpassing over one million streams, MaWhoo put out the visuals for her hit single “Kulula,” off her debut What A Time To Be Alive EP. “I wanted to create a music video that would help me translate the emotions that are on the song, I wanted people to see exactly what I was talking about when I spoke about uThando oLulula, a love that’s easy,” says Mawhoo in a press release.
Kwiish SA “Back To Black”
Vosloorous-born producer/DJ Kwiish SA kick-started his year with the release of a new album Back To Black. The project mostly consists of soulful, private school amapiano joints from vocalists such as Busi N, Eemoh, Kaylow, Dr Thulz and more.
- Wizkid's New Song Sparks Strong Debates About Amapiano Online ›
- The Best Amapiano Songs of 2022 ›
- The Best Amapiano Songs Out Right Now ›