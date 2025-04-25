Skyla Tylaa Drops a Cross-Continental Club Anthem with “Bombshell (Cheza)”

Amapiano meets Afropop in “Bombshell (Cheza),” a high-voltage collaboration from Skyla Tylaa, Diamond Platnum z , Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, and DJ Exit. Blending the sounds of South Africa, Tanzania, and the UK, this genre-bending anthem has already begun making waves, with unreleased teasers racking thousands of videos and millions of views on TikTok alone.

The London-born Skyla Tylaa marks her first official foray into production with a track that lives up to its name. “Bombshell (Cheza)” takes the stabby synths and rumbling basslines reminiscent of gqom, flips and filters them through an explosive, club-ready amapiano template, and laces them with Diamond Platnumz’s commanding vocals alongside regular Tyler ICU collaborator Khalil Harrison.

Filmed on location in South Africa and directed by Brian Salcedo and William Miller, the music video delivers a visually striking experience, channeling the track’s raw energy and rebellious spirit. The visuals spotlight the artists in dynamic settings that mirror the song’s pan-African, cross-continental blend of sounds and styles.

Skyla Tylaa grew up in a musically rich environment shaped by her Jamaican and British roots, with influences ranging from funky house and UK garage to old-school R&B and reggae. Her sister, Jada Pollock – renowned manager to artists like Akon and Wizkid – played a key role in her musical journey. It was at Wizkid’s recording studio that Skyla first encountered amapiano, and the genre’s magnetic pull has held her ever since. In 2023, she opened for Wizkid during his Made in Lagos tour.



With “Bombshell (Cheza),” Skyla Tylaa not only follows in the footsteps of amapiano trailblazers like Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles but also takes bold strides toward carving out a lane all her own.

