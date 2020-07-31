The 12 Best South African Songs of The Month (July)
Featuring Big FKN Gun, Mnqobi Yazo, Ricky Tyler, Una Rams, Micr.Pluto and more.
Here are the South African songs that caught our attention this month.
Angie Sanatana “Money” (feat. Indigo Stella)
Angie Santana croons about money over an ice-cold trap beat with a pulverising bassline and sharp snare and Indigo Stella doesn't any moment of the four bars she's given.
Kabza De Small “Sponono” (featuring Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Wizkid)
The guest lineup alone is enough to give one goosebumps. The song is a gem too. At this rate, anyone who doesn't believe Kabza De Small is the king of amapiano needs to check themselves.
Stogie T (featuring Nasty C) “Dunno”
Two of the country's top tier emcees link up for an exchange of boastful bars over a minimalist trap instrumental that is as for the heads as it is for the charts.
Flvme & Die Mondez “Red Outro”
Flvme and Die Mondez close off their collaborative album with a soulful mellow tune that sees both artists at their most comfortable and sharpest.
Big Fkn Gun “Fusegani”
BFG's baritone complements an ominous drill/trap instrumental on "Fusegani". Uniform rhyme patterns and an animated delivery make for a satisfying listen.
Mnqobi Yazo “Sabela”
Mnqobi Yazo's vocal performance on "Sabela" is reminiscent of Freddie Gwala with sprinkles of maskandi. A gnarled guitar loops around keys and a rhythm that inspires both ukusina and head bops.
Reason (feat. Boity) “Satan O Wele”
Reason and Boity team up and pronounce the death of Satan in a song about staying out of trouble's way. pH Raw X's production manages to evoke the spirit of church which Reason and Boity complement perfectly.
Rick Tyler “Everything”
Rick Tyler's voice can't be ignored—it's wide and doesn't struggle at high pitches. "Everything" is one of the many song in his latest project Small World that showcase his singing, rapping and writing talent.
Babes Wodumo (feat Mampintsha & Skillz) “eLamont”
Babes Wodumo reminds South Africans who are busy dancing to amapiano that gqom is far from being dead. "eLamont" is catchy and, if by the time it ends, your clothes aren't drenched in sweat, it's a you problem.
Quickfass Cass “Soudy Soudy II” (feat. PRO and Emtee)
Newcomer Quickfass Cass makes a grand entrance escorted by Emtee and the late Soweto rhyme slayer Pro on "Soudy Soudy", an aggressive street anthem paying homage to Soweto (Soudy).
Una Rams “Shy”
Una Rams consolidates dancehall, Afrobeats, jazz and R&B influences for a song about breaking free from the confines of being shy and going out there and achieving your crush.
Micr.Pluto “Fragments of Light” (feat Tribal Rebel Ludi and EMAMKAY
Atmospheric dubbed out pads house a selection of synths and other contraptions in the standout song from Micr.Pluto's Effervescent Lifeforms, his latest release.