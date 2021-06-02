Flvme Shares Visuals For ‘How Long’
Watch Flvme's new music video for 'How Long'.
Flvme is still releasing singles from his 2020 EP Dead Or Alive. The latest song to be highlighted is "How Long" which the South African hip-hop artist recently shared visuals for.
In the music video, Flvme performs to a backdrop of the dry, winter grass that has taken the brown colour getting burned as is the case during the cold season.
Flvme's frequent collaborator and friend Ecco makes an appearance alongside Melo, both members of The Lean Team which Flvme is part of. The three friends hijack a car in the visuals which were directed by Clout Cassette, who, at this rate, pretty much shoots all of Flvme's music videos.
The visuals for "How Long" follow those for "Dead or Alive Intro" which was shared about five months ago. Both songs are from Dead Or Alive, an EP Flvme released in 2020 and one that features the likes of Nasty C, Die Mondez, Zoocci Coke Dope and February.
Dead or Alive was a follow-up to Flvme's debut full-length album CandyMan. It's not clear what the rapper, singer and producer has in store for the year except for music videos from DOA. Time will tell.
Watch the music video for "How Long" below and stream Dead Or Alive on Apple Music and Spotify.
FLVME - HOW LONG (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) youtu.be
