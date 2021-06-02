south african hip-hop
News Brief
Music News
Jun. 02, 2021 07:37AM EST

South African rapper Flvme recently released the music for his single "Ho Long" off his 2020 EP Dead or Alive.

Flvme Shares Visuals For ‘How Long’

Watch Flvme's new music video for 'How Long'.

Flvme is still releasing singles from his 2020 EP Dead Or Alive. The latest song to be highlighted is "How Long" which the South African hip-hop artist recently shared visuals for.

In the music video, Flvme performs to a backdrop of the dry, winter grass that has taken the brown colour getting burned as is the case during the cold season.

Flvme's frequent collaborator and friend Ecco makes an appearance alongside Melo, both members of The Lean Team which Flvme is part of. The three friends hijack a car in the visuals which were directed by Clout Cassette, who, at this rate, pretty much shoots all of Flvme's music videos.

The visuals for "How Long" follow those for "Dead or Alive Intro" which was shared about five months ago. Both songs are from Dead Or Alive, an EP Flvme released in 2020 and one that features the likes of Nasty C, Die Mondez, Zoocci Coke Dope and February.

Dead or Alive was a follow-up to Flvme's debut full-length album CandyMan. It's not clear what the rapper, singer and producer has in store for the year except for music videos from DOA. Time will tell.

Watch the music video for "How Long" below and stream Dead Or Alive on Apple Music and Spotify.

FLVME - HOW LONG (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) youtu.be



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa music hip-hop south african music flvme south african hip-hop
News Brief
Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

South Africa's Unemployment Rate at a Record High

The recent unemployment figures show that the South African youth are most affected with over 70 percent facing joblessness.

South Africa's unemployment statistics have recently been shared by Stats SA and they are jarring. Unemployment is the highest it's ever been in the country with just over 7 million South Africans without jobs — an increase of 8000 people since last year. Additionally, among the hardest hit are South African youth with 74.4 percent of them facing dire joblessness, university graduates included. The rise in unemployment continues despite the South African government having declared unemployment a national emergency back in 2019.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Meet the Shortlisted Writers for the 2021 AKO Caine Prize

Get acquainted with the five writers shortlisted for this year's AKO Caine Prize, one of the most prestigious African literature accolades.