Sabelo Mkhabela
Feb. 13, 2021 06:59PM EST
Image courtesy of artist.

Flvme.

The 20 Best Flvme Songs

A beginners' guide to South African hip-hop artist Flvme's best songs.

Recently when Flvme and Emtee clashed on Twitter, the result of a beef that's been ongoing since circa 2016, the most prevalent question by most of Emtee's fans was, "Who's Flvme?"

One of the key figures of the new wave, Flvme has built a following and forged a path as one of the country's most talented and productive artists. His gem of a debut album CandyMan, released in 2019, earned him two nods at the South African Hip Hop Awards for Best Male and Best Newcomer.

With six official projects and two collaborative projects under his belt, all released in the last three years, Flvme's catalogue has enough gems to warrant a "Best 20 Songs By" listicle.

Similar lists: The 20 Best Nasty C Songs, The 20 Best Cassper Nyovest Songs, The 10 Best Albums and EPs by The Wrecking Crew, The 20 Essential Olamide Songs, The 20 Essential Tiwa Savage Songs.

Immortalised by his then-close friend A-Reece ("Flvme in the car, he a lot/ K1 already on lock") on 2017's "Meanwhile in Honeydew", the former member of The Wrecking Crew has since grown and become a titan of some sort in the skreets. His list of collaborators alone is enough for a naysayer to pay attention: Da L.E.S, AKA, A-Reece, Nasty C, Blxckie, Zoocci Coke Dope and a lot more.

Starting out, Flvme was hugely criticised for his style being similar to Travis Scott's (naming himself La Flvme also didn't help either).

The artist from Kathlehong is a quintessential representation of modern South African hip-hop—a heavy US influence, a huge cult following and a high output of releases.

Listen in no particular order, we bring you the 20 best Flvme songs.

“Late Nights” (featuring KashCPT)

Easily the best song from Flvme's debut album CandyMan, "Late Nigths" boasts a strong performance from KashCPT. Flvme and his guest are met halfway by string-laden production from Bakergotthekeys to make a delightful song about using drugs to escape the harshness of life.

Flvme x Zoocci Coke Dope “Company”

"Company" is one of the strongest songs from a strong release, Do Not Disturb, Flvme and Zoocci Coke Dope's collaborative EP. "Company" is dominated by Flvme (Zoocci only contributes a verse) who plays with different delivery styles and shines throughout the song.

“Don’t Bother” (featuring Ayanda Jiya and Ecco)

Roping in R&B singer Ayanda Jiya and frequent collaborator Ecco, Flvme and his guests deliver a sheeny R&B cut which appears on the brilliant CandyMan. Vinyl creaks create the perfect mood alongside tinkling pads and thick bass, the work of Elizée, one of the country's leading R&B producers.

“Trees” (featuring Zoocci Coke Dope and Frank Casino)

Nothing much, just a display of proficient raps over whiny pads. A strong appearance from Zoocci Coke Dope whose verse, if we are keeping it 💯, deserves a place in the annals of history.

“Pray 4 Us (Intro)”

Opening one of Flvme's best projects, 2017's Clouds, is the emotive "Pray 4 Us (Intro)". Flvme says a lot in just one verse; he opens up to his mother about his reasons for quitting school to become an artist. It gets as personal as, "Even got a girl pregnant, mama/ Hope the baby don't meet a nigga like me if she a girl, mama/ Shit becoming too real mama." Flvme hardly ever opens up in his songs, but when he does, it's always notable.

“Whole New Lane” (featuring A-Reece. Ecco, Louw & Enkei)

"Whole New Lane" is five minutes of five different individuals just being themselves backed by a cloudy instrumental (one of Enkei's finest creations). From melodic flows to hard raps, the beat gets different interpretations as per posse cut fashion. A song that was most likely recorded for A-Reece's From Me To You and Only You or around the same time, "Whole New Lane" sees Reece throw a jab at the SAHHAs for failing to recognise him as he would have loved.

“Serenade” (featuring Ecco)

The lead single to the EP Germander is one of many instances where Flvme's vocal capabilities and range are in full display. Yet another sexually charged gem from Flvme and Ecco, further documenting the two artists' chemistry and fondness of each other. Here, this display happens over soulful production by Flvme himself that creates a mood that's as mysterious as it is colourful.

“Between Me & You” (featuring Rowlene)

Alongside "SMA" by Nasty C and "Pride" by A-Reece, Rowlene's duet with Flvme is one of her best. Flvme is in his R&B bag on "Between Me & You", and he and Rowlene take turns in the song that's a conversation between two lovers whose relationship is going nowhere slowly. With a beat that doesn't really get to drop, the only form of rhythm on "Between Me and You" is a finger snap—both artists' voices are expansive enough to almost double as instruments.

“Money Today” (featuring A-Reece)

The song's slight resemblance to Travis Scott's "pick up the phone", doesn't outweigh Flvme and A-Reece's performances and the special era the song captured; when the now-defunct The Wrecking Crew still tight-knit and Reece and Flvme were churning out collaborations frequently.

“Home Run” (featuring Ecco)

The message on "Home Run" is straight forward: "Get it and send it home" as Flvme and Ecco advocate for the prioritization of one's family. The song's intimate music video was filmed at Flvme's house and shows his mother and little brother. In a move that's to show the world they are blood brothers, in the video when Flvme is shot dead, Ecco takes care of his friend's family while Flvme's presence remains in spiritual form. The visuals are undoubtably one of Clout Cassette's finest music videos.

“Bad Chritians” (featuring Ecco)

An explicit celebration of an oxymoronic woman who's both bad and a Christian (an unusual combination? 🤔) "Bad Chritians" is built from the sensual combination of a flamenco strings loop and a groaning bassline. Yet another superb collaboration between Flvme and Ecco.

“Drowning” (featuring LaFreshman and 3Two1)

"Drowning" combines the high register vocals of LaFreshman and 3Two1 as they, alongside Flvme, individually look back at days of drought in their lives. It was tough, but the main lesson is "If you ain't sacrificing, you get nothing."

“Ride For You” (featuring The Big Hash)

In another notable R&B moment on CandyMan, Flvme invited like-minded singer/rapper The big Hash to spaz over production on which Mash Beatz, Flvme, Micheal, 808x and Elohim collaborated. Different synths and pads take turns to flash on and off as both artists take turns to try to recoup an ex's interest.

“Buddy” (featuring Nasty C and Zoocci Coke Dope)

A Nasty C and Flvme collaboration was long overdue. When it camenin 2020 in Flvme's D.O.A (Dead or Alive), it also brought with it another one of Zocci Coke Dope's show-stealing verses. "Buddy" is laidback and minimal—a vibe fitting of a collaboration by three top dawgs of South African hip-hop.

Flvme and Die Mondez “Red Outro”

The closing song to Flvme and Die Mondez's collaborative project RedLight District is also the project's best moments. It makes sense why it was the lead single. Over a mushy puddle of pads, the two make it clear they are in their element, lost in the music, head in the clouds, with deft raps and just a great vibe overall.

“The Message”

Flvme had an epiphany and turned it to a song: "Gave this hoes a chance, but these bitches never change," he sings on one of Clouds' strongest cuts. "The Message" showcases both Flvme's songwriting and production, both of which are polished.

“Dead Or Alive Intro”

"Sitting at the top and I ain't even hit my prime/ Bitch, dead or alive I'ma go and get what's mine," Flvme croons on the hook for the opening song to his DOA project released towards the end of 2020. That statement complements Lil Wayne's words which are sampled for the song's intro. "Dead or Alive Intro" is another well-crafted song by Flvme, an inviting album opener that was even treated to a music video.

Flvme x Die Mondez “Married to the Money”

​Another standout from RedLight District, "Married to the Money" is unassuming but is proof that the best songs aren't always those with complicated music and concepts. In the song, Flvme delivers the better verse which is knotted in the right places and is one of many examples of his brilliance.

Flvme x Zoocci Coke Dope “Blow My Mind”

Do Not Disturb is a near perfect project, and any of its song could have made this list and it would make sense. On "Blow My Mind", both Zoocci and Flvme's verses are works of art—two artists who descend from the same inspiration (Travis Scott) show individuality in this earworm.

“CandyMan”

One of the country's most prolific modern producers, BLFR contributed to the definitive CandyMan. His trademark wobbly pads dominate a catchy drum pattern as Flvme croons explicitly about sex—the running theme of the album. It's how Flvme exhibits control of his voice as he switches between low and high notes with ease. One of the few songs Flvme does solo on the album, and it proves that this avid collaborator can stand on his own just fine.

Image: Movie trailer

10 Romantic African Films To Watch This Valentine's Weekend

With love and COVID-19 in the air, we're here to help you make the best out of a stay-at-home date.

Thanks to neccesary restrictions on gatherings and social distancing measures, romantic dates are no longer what they used to be.

But staying home can be sexy too and whether you are alone or spending the weekend with a loved one, we have made a perfect list of 10 African romantic movies that are sure to get you in the mood for love. Because let's face it, your outdoorsy options are quite limited at the moment.


Atlantics | Official Trailer | Netflix | US www.youtube.com


Atlantics (2019)

Mati Diop's feature length debut may be a ghost love story, but it is certainly one for the ages. Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) and Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré) are a young Senegalese couple separated when he decides to make the crossing by boat to Europe in search of a better life. He does not survive the trip. Ada is betrothed to another man in Souleiman's absence, but she is hardly able to function, haunted by her true love's ghost. A near masterpiece, Atlantics is a shapeshifting supernatural romance with plenty to say.

Where to watch: Netflix

Read our conversation with French-Senegalese Director Mati Diop here.


'Catching Feelings' Official Trailer HD www.youtube.com


Catching Feelings (2017)

From the team that would go on to bring you the short-lived Netflix original series, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings is a deceptively lightweight romantic drama starring Pearl Thusi, Kagiso Lediga and Akin Omotoso. Amid growing tensions in their marriage (money, sex etc), a Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife have their lives further complicated when a fun loving older writer moves into their home. Beneath the stormy passions, the genuinely delightful Catching Feelings finds ways to comment on racial dynamics in post-apartheid South Africa.

Where to watch: Netflix


Isoken Full Trailer - starring Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin, Lydia Forson www.youtube.com


Isoken (2017)

Almost four years after its release and Jade Osiberu's Isoken starring Dakore Akande as a high flying thirty-something who continues to disappoint her anxious mother because she has not brought home a husband continues to charm viewers from Lagos to London. From having zero prospects in the dating department, Isoken is suddenly forced to choose between two seemingly perfect suitors, one of them Caucasian. What's a girl to do?

Where to watch: Netflix


Love Brewed in the African Pot www.youtube.com


Love Brewed in the African Pot (1980)

This interpretation of the timeless Romeo and Juliet story directed by Kwaw Ansah has come to be widely regarded as a classic of African cinema. Set in Ghana during the colonial period, Aba (Anima Misa), a woman born to a family of privileged settlers falls in love with Joe (Reginald Tsiboe), a mechanic and son of a fisherman. Aba's father a retired civil servant and influential figure in his own right is having none of it having arranged his own plans for his daughter's future. This conflict leads to tragic consequences.

Where to watch: YouTube


Namaste Wahala | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com


Namaste Wahala (2021)

When Nollywood meets Bollywood, expect sparks to fly. Netflix's big play for the romantic season comes in the form of Namaste Wahala, the streamer's latest original Nigerian acquisition. Loosely translated as hello trouble, expect the film directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja in her debut attempt, to come loaded with plenty of it. The trailer promises romance, drama, wedding bells, dollops of color and yes Bollywood style musical numbers. Are you sold yet?

Where to watch: Netflix


'Rafiki' - Official Trailer (Exclusive) www.youtube.com


Rafiki (2018)

Banned upon release in director Wanuri Kahiu's native Kenya- never mind that it was the country's first film to compete at the Cannes film festival- Rafiki holds up as a convincing tale of sexual awakening between two Kenyan young adults who both happen to be female. The rebelliousness of Rafiki is understated, lying in Kahiu's ability to adopt bold colors, a vibrant soundtrack and a dash of realism to detail explicitly the challenges and dangers that the young lovers must navigate in the conservative environment in which they exist.

Where to watch: Showmax (not available in the US)


Tell Me Sweet Something Trailer- Releases to Cinema 4th September 2015 (2 weeks early) www.youtube.com


Tell Me Sweet Something (2015)

Directly influenced by the classic Hollywood romcom When Harry Met Sally, Akin Omotoso's Tell Me Sweet Something stars sweethearts Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane. Mbatha is Moratiwa a bookshop owner and occasional writer who meets go lucky model and heartthrob, Nat (Maponyane). Their chemistry is real and instant even though they have almost nothing in common. To start with, he doesn't even read. Will opposites attract this time?

Where to watch: Showmax (not available in the US)


Snake & Ladder Trailer 1 www.youtube.com


The Snake and The Ladder (2001)

Written and directed by Tarek El A'rian, The Snake and the Ladder is a romantic drama about love and commitment. The plot revolves around Hazm (Hani Salama) a recently divorced playboy figure who finds his pledge of non-commitment threatened when he meets the unyielding Yasmen (Hala Shiha). An old-fashioned celebration of love and sentimentality, The Snake and the Ladder creeps up on you even though you may have seen it all before.

Where to watch: Netflix


The string / Le Fil (2010) - Trailer English Subs www.youtube.com


Le Fil/ 'The String' (2010)

The debut feature length from Tunisian director Mehdi Ben Attia is actually an interrogation of cultural and class divides in post-colonial Arabic societies. Malik (Antonin Stahly), an architect of marriageable age working in France returns to his native Tunisia to spend time with his recently widowed mother, Sara played by Italian screen icon Claudia Cardinale. Unable to come clean about his sexuality, Malik meets and falls for Bilal, his mother's handyman. Naturally, complications ensue.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video


'Inxeba' ('The Wound') Official Trailer HD www.youtube.com


Inxeba/ 'The Wound' (2017)

This heartbreaking account of illicit romance directed by John Trengove among other qualities, boasts a waterfall scene that ranks as one of the most romantic moments in African cinema in the last decade. Xolani (Nakhane) and Vija (Bongani Mantsai) are two men who meet up in the mountains for a couple of days every year to rekindle their forbidden relationship while working as trainers to young Xhosa boys on the brink of manhood. The Wound remains a potent exploration of the role that cultural practices play in advancing homophobia and toxic masculinity. But for this Valentine's weekend, stay for the explosive love story at the center of the film.

Where to watch: Showmax, Netflix

