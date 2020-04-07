Black Coffee’s ‘Africa Is Not A Jungle’ Showcase Lockdown Edition Will be Hosted Online Every Week
Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' showcase goes online amid the lockdown.
With festivals, concerts and events around the world having been postponed and cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Black Coffee's company Soulistic Agency will be presenting a Lockdown edition of Africa Is Not A Jungle. A Is Not A Jungle is the South African house music superstar's tour which had dates across South Africa and other parts of the continent—Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and Uganda. The tour was put on hold in March soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa banned social gatherings of more than 100 people.
The Lockdown edition of Africa Is Not A Jungle will be hosted on Facebook and YouTube every Thursday between 18h00 and 23h00 SAST featuring various dance music deejays.
Black Coffee kicked off his first of weekly livestreams residency called Home Brewed this past weekend with an active Go-Fund-Me account for the recipients of the Solidarity Fund South Africa to help raise funds and build awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic. The livestreams will continue every Saturday at 21h00 SAST via the producer and deejay's Facebook page.
Soulistic Agency houses artists such as, of course, Black Coffee, Da Capo, Distruction Boyz, Enoo Napa, Holly Rey, Punk Mbedzi, Trevor Stuurman and Rich Mnisi. According to a press release from the label, Soulistic plan to keep the music going and will entertain their fans during these times of uncertainty.
Releases from the likes of Da Capo, Distruction Boyz' solo members and Black Coffee himself are in the pipelines.
Follow Soulistic Agency on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
