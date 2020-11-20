Listen to Black Coffee's Latest Single '10 Missed Calls'
DJ Black Coffee recruits Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on the mellow number titled '10 Missed Calls'. The single drops ahead of his upcoming album, 'Subconsciously'.
READ: Black Coffee is Creating a Streaming App for African Artists Shut Out of the Music Industry
"10 Missed Calls" is a smooth number with a solid hook from Jozzy and Pharrell Williams. The varied instrumentals and soundscape are signature to Black Coffee's ability to seamlessly take the listener on a journey and a reflective one at that. Ever received a string of missed calls but none of them were actually from that one individual from whom you wanted to hear most? This song perfectly exemplifies that scenario and the intricacies of love without all the melancholy one would ordinarily expect.
Speaking about the new song, Black Coffee says that, "To have both Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on a record with me and a part of my album project is an honour." He goes on to add, "They are two true talents that I hold so much respect and admiration for. Nothing but good energy all around!"
Black Coffee's recent collaboration follows several others including his 2019 track "LaLaLa" featuring Usher; "Ready For You" fearing Celeste, "SBCNCSLY" featuring Sabrina Claudio as well as "Drive" featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu.
Listen to "10 Missed Calls" on Apple Music:
Listen to "10 Missed Calls" on Spotify:
