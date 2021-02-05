south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 05, 2021 04:06AM EST
Image supplied by artist

Black Coffee album cover for "Subconsciously"

Black Coffee Drops Highly Anticipated Album 'Subconsciously'

Black Coffee has officially released his latest album 'Subconsciously' featuring Sun-El Musician, Una Rams, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Usher and many more.

South African DJ, Black Coffee, has officially dropped his latest album Subconsciously. The wide-ranging album comes three years after international hit EP, Music Is King. The hotly anticipated Subconsciously features Sun-El Musician, Una Rams, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta and many more high profile artists. The album is sure to remind music fans why he is global house music icon.

Read: Listen to Black Coffee's Latest Single '10 Missed Calls'

The twelve track album is a diverse mix of sounds from R&B superstar Usher, Cassie, DJ Mag's number one DJ David Guetta and British multi-instrumentalist Jinadu . Single "10 Missed Calls" featuring Pharrell Williams and Jozzy which dropped last November is already a fan favourite. Sultry Puerto Rican singer Maxine Ashley and Sun-El Musician comes through with his vocals on gospel-evoking single "You Need Me". Black Coffee selected a couple of South Africa's youngest talent with rapper Una Rams lending his lyrical skills to "Flava" alongside colourful singer Tellaman.

Subconsciously is reportedly expected to be a career defining album for Black Coffee. The highly acclaimed DJ has a lot of international experience and yet manages to make his sound distinctive and addictive. His musical palate is always evolving with previous collaborations with Drake, Alicia Keys and Solomun resulting in successful hit tracks. Subconsciously already has reportedly become a hit just hours after the album release with a wave fans responding positively on social media.

Listen to Subconsciously on Spotify.

Listen to Subconsciously on Apple Music.


black coffee subconsciously house music south africa south african music
