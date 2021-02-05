Black Coffee Drops Highly Anticipated Album 'Subconsciously'

Skinniez<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2342685412/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://djskinniez.bandcamp.com/album/happy-birthday-hotep">Happy Birthday Hotep by SKinniez</a></iframe><p>One of the country's most productive and talented producers, SKinniez's production is deeply rooted in jazz and hip-hop with touches of modern electronic music. SKinniez has produced for rappers such as Uno July and Jitsvinger, and releases music frequently, so as a shopper, you'll be spoiled for choice.</p><br>Essential album: <a href="https://djskinniez.bandcamp.com/album/happy-birthday-hotep" target="_blank"><em>Happy Birthday Hotep</em></a>
Buli<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3917030286/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://bulifromspace.bandcamp.com/album/blue">Blue by Buli</a></iframe><p>It makes sense why Buli calls himself Buli From Space. Ethereal pads and strong kicks and snares that tap gently define the texture of the electronic music producer's sound. Buli's music feels otherworldly and, just like space which it seems to be modelled after, is calmingly minimal. It does, however, consist of layers that contribute to the overall mysterious feel of the music.</p>Recommended album: <a href="https://bulifromspace.bandcamp.com/album/blue" target="_blank"><em>Blue</em></a>
Teka Records<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=152164144/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://spoekmathambo.bandcamp.com/album/tales-from-the-lost-cities">Tales From the Lost Cities by Spoek Mathambo</a></iframe><p>Spoek Mathambo's label is home to Spoek himself, Batuk, Laliboi, Vukazithathe, Blacswet, Kitsuko and Fantasma. The label's roster consists of progressive artists whose music is the result of sonic experiments with electronic dance music and all its strains—be it techno, kwaito, house, hip-hop and… it could be anything that Spoek and his acolytes are feeling at the time. Teka Records's Bandcamp page is home to classics such as Spoek Mathambo's <em>Mzansi Beat Code</em>, LaliBoi's<em> Siyangaphi</em>, Batuk's<em> Kasi Royalty,</em> Spoek Mathambo's <em>Tales from the Lost Cities</em> and many other exciting albums and EPs.</p>Recommended album: Spoek Mathambo <a href="https://spoekmathambo.bandcamp.com/album/tales-from-the-lost-cities" target="_blank"><em>Tales from the Lost Cities</em></a>
Iapetus Records<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=323994746/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://iapetusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/anima-mysterium">Anima Mysterium by Yugen Blakrok</a></iframe><p><span>One of South Africa's longest-standing independent hip-hop labels, Iapetus has been churning out quality albums for more than a decade, all of which can be found on their Bandcamp page. From classics such as Hymphatic Thabs'</span><em data-redactor-tag="em"> The Age of Horus</em><span>, Gin-I-Grindith's </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">Iron Tooth</em><span> Monsters, Yugen Blakrok's </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">Return of the Astro-Goth</em><span>, to newer releases such as Yugen's </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">Amina Mysterium</em><span> and Hymphatic Thabs'</span><em data-redactor-tag="em"> Centre of the Universe.</em><span> If you are into alternative conceptual music, cop the whole catalogue.</span></p> Recommended album: Yugen Blakrok <a href="https://iapetusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/anima-mysterium" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Anima Mysterium</em></a>
Arsenic<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2378229320/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://arsenicbeats.bandcamp.com/album/deurie-naai-alliance-dna">Deurie Naai Alliance(DNA) by Arsenic & YoungstaCPT</a></iframe><p><span>The boom-bap head will feel like a kid in a candy store on Arsenic Beats's Bandcamp page. Be it on the veteran producer's ongoing series of EPs/mixtapes </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">Hidden Formulas</em><span> (currently on </span><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/south-african-hip-hop-arsenic-ep/" target="_self"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Volume 5</em></a><span>) or sporadic single releases and projects, Arsenic's page showcases some of Cape Town's best rap talent as they interpret his soulful production. And there are plenty of instrumentals for the beat heads, too. The cult classic </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">Deurie Naai Alliance</em><span>, a collaborative album between Arsenic and YoungstaCPT from 2013 is a cult classic that played its role in laying the foundation for one of the country's most important emcees.</span></p>Recommended album: <a href="https://arsenicbeats.bandcamp.com/album/deurie-naai-alliance-dna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Arsenic and YoungstaCPT <em data-redactor-tag="em">Deuri Naai Alliance (DNA)</em></a>
Thandi Ntuli<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1207650234/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://thandintuli.bandcamp.com/album/exiled">Exiled by Thandi Ntuli</a></iframe><p>One of modern South African jazz's most respected figures, composer, writer and arranger, Thandi Ntuli's catalogue chronicles her growth musically, spiritually and emotionally. Her catalogue meanders between different influences and a range of themes with the care and mastery of a musician who was born for their chosen career path.</p>Recommended album: <a href="https://thandintuli.bandcamp.com/album/exiled" target="_blank"><em>Exiled</em></a>
BCUC<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3730575213/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://bcuc.bandcamp.com/album/emakhosini">Emakhosini by BCUC</a></iframe><p>Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness's long-form music pieces are a conduit between the physical realm and the ancestral spiritual world. Chants and vocals co-exist with hypnotic percussion and drums in their growing discography—<em>Our Truth</em> (2016),<em> Emakhosini</em> (2018) and <em>The Healing</em> (2019).</p>Recommended album: <a href="https://bcuc.bandcamp.com/album/emakhosini" target="_blank"><em>Emakhosini</em></a>
Subterranean Wavelength <iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=122142905/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://subterraneanwavelength.bandcamp.com/album/polarity-prism">Polarity Prism by KAJAMA</a></iframe><p>Helmed by the producer <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/micr-pluto" target="_self">Micr.Pluto</a>, Subterranean Wavelength<a href="https://subterraneanwavelength.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank"> </a>is a label that showcases the different shades of electronic music that exist in South Africa. As a producer and overseer for most of the work released by the label, the music is shaped by Micr.Pluto's influences—hip-hop-based production decorated with different textures of electronic music. Subterranean Wavelength<a href="https://subterraneanwavelength.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank"> </a>is also a platform for other producers and artists to showcase their takes of the broad genre that is electronic music.</p><br>Recommended album: Kajama <a href="https://subterraneanwavelength.bandcamp.com/album/polarity-prism" target="_blank"><em>Polarity Prism</em></a>
Afrosynth Records<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3278524887/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://afrosynth.bandcamp.com/album/i-need-some-money-we-can-dance">I Need Some Money / We Can Dance by Chicco</a></iframe><p>Founded by DJ Okapi, first as a record shop based in downtown Joburg, Afrosynth has transformed into a label that focuses on reissues of South Africa's <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/south-africa-bubblegum-music-comeback/" target="_self">bubblegum</a> pop music. The genre, which was popular in the '80s, is hard to get ahold of online as most bubblegum albums and singles aren't on any streaming platforms or digital stores. One reissue at the time, Afrosynth is exposing the genre to new audiences and old fans are indulging in the nostalgia.</p><br>Recommended album: Chicco Twala <a href="https://afrosynth.bandcamp.com/album/i-need-some-money-we-can-dance" target="_blank"><em>I Need Some Money</em></a> (single)
SPAZA<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1492670727/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://spaza.bandcamp.com/album/uprize-music-from-the-original-motion-picture">UPRIZE! (Music from the Original Motion Picture) by SPAZA feat. Ariel Zamonsky, Gontse Makhene, Malcolm Jiyane, Nonku Phiri</a></iframe><p>SPAZA, a collective with a revolving membership base, has released two projects so far. Both their self-titled 2019 debut album and 2020's <em>UPRIZE!</em> are gatherings of some of the country's most progressive musicians, from Siya Makhuzeni to Nonku Phiri, for open-ended songs that aren't out of the box, as in their world, there simply is no box that exists.</p><br>Recommended album: <a href="https://spaza.bandcamp.com/album/uprize-music-from-the-original-motion-picture" target="_blank"><em>UPRIZE!</em></a>
More SA artists and labels to support on Bandcamp: <p><strong><a href="https://nduduzomakhathini1.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Nduduzo Makhathini</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://shanecooper.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Shane Cooper</a>/</strong><strong> <a href="https://cardonspokes.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Card on Spokes</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://ill-literate-skill.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Ill Skillz</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://mxblouse.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Mx Blouse</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://thebrothermoveson.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">The Brother Moves On</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://pioneerunit.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Pioneer Unit</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://tumiandthevolume.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Tumi and The Volume</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://jeangrae.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Jean Grae</a>, <a href="https://andymkosi.bandcamp.com/" target="_blank">Andy Mkosi</a></strong> <strong></strong></p>
