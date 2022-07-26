Listen to the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue' EP

The 3-song EP includes new tracks from Amaarae, Tems and Santa Fe Klan.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got its first teaser trailer over the weekend and is now scheduled to come out on November 11.
The new trailer featured clips of Nigeria's highly-buzzing Temscovering Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry," the lead track of a new 3-song EP, entirely produced by the film's composer Ludwig Göransson. The Marley cover features Tems' soaring voice doing a faithful rendition of the classic tune accompanied by a minimal-yet-cinematic arrangement of electric guitar, bass, keys and strings.
Amaaraeappears on the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP with "A Body, A Coffin," a more modern tune that lives on a similar afro-futuristic sonic bed that we're used to hearing from the Ghanaian artist. The song features her signature high-pitched voice going in over lush production which includes afro-fusion influenced percussion, flutes and much more.
The last track on the EP comes from Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan which sees him delivering bars in Spanish over acoustic guitars and 808 drums for a dark, trap-style number.
Here is what Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Göransson had to say:
"This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material."
"During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film."
Listen to the 3-song Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP below.
