The Best Fashion Looks From The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever worldwide premiere happened on Wednesday, October 26 in Los Angeles, California, and attracted a ton of top-tier fashion.
The official worldwide premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Hollywood's best and brightest attended the event, including all the main figures from the movie, from Lupita Nyong'o to Danai Gurira to Ryan Coogler. The premiere was bittersweet: with the cast honoring Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four-year battle with colon cancer in 2020.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2022. And it is already receiving rave reviews online so far.
\u201c#WakandaForever\u00a0is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman\u2019s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles. \n\nThis is easily the best movie from phase 4.\u201d— Dorian Parks (@Dorian Parks) 1666850097
\u201cBlack Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it\u2019s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest.\u201d— Germain Lussier (@Germain Lussier) 1666849044
\u201c#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it\u2019s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon\u201d— Charles, Witch from Mercury (@Charles, Witch from Mercury) 1666846826
\u201c#WakandaForever was beautiful. Majestic, touching, and funny with plenty marvel magic\u201d— JeandraLeBeauf (@JeandraLeBeauf) 1666850814
The premiere also saw many fashion-forward actors and actresses grace the red carpet. Here are some of the best looks we saw.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Legendary actress Angela Basset, who plays the Queen of Wakanda, arrived on the red carpet in a high-sheen magenta dress designed by Moschino. She paired it with an equally eye-catching pair of pink platform heels by Le Silla and tied the look together with her signature full hair.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Always one to make a fashion-forward statement, Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the film, arrived in an all-white ensemble by Balmain's 2023 spring collection. Her hairstyle was tied together by cowries and ropes, adding a dash of regal glamor to the overall look.
Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Rihanna, who is a new mom, has two songs in the movie, including "Lift Me Up", which was written by Tems. She arrived at the premiere in an all-sequin gown paired with heeled slippers and gloves.
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Marsai Martin looked gorgeous at the premiere. The actress was all decked out in an all-black ensemble paired with black heels and a high-sheen ponytail.
Chloe x Halle
Chloe and Halle attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Chloe x Halle came out to LA to support the movie. Chloe Bailey has a new song coming out tomorrow.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in the film arrived on the red carpet in a ruched, silly, all-magenta look, paired with a pair of equally silky magenta shoes.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Never one to be left out of the sartorial conversation, Michael B. Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger in first Black Panther, arrived the scene with a bright yellow set.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Letitia Wright, who play Shuri, opted for an androgynous style by wearing an all-black tailored suit set with finely- crafted jewels on the shoulders.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Michaela Coel arrived in a long, shimmery dress complete with a silk balaclava, a pair of gloves, and a trendy black clutch.
