Black Sherif Wins ‘Artist of the Year’ at 2023 VGMA
The Ghanaian emerged the winner of the prestigious award on Sunday night.
During the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherifwon Artist of the Year. The award show was an extraordinary night full of electrifying performances and moments of suspense as some of Ghana’s top music stars competed for the coveted Artiste of the Year award. The judges ultimately chose rap sensation Black Sherif as the winner, crowning him the Artist of the Year and proving that his unique sound and captivating storytelling have made him one of the country’s most exciting new acts. Black Sherif’s innovative mix of Ghanaian highlife music and hip-hop beats have made him one of Ghana’s most prominent acts.
Upon receiving the award, Black Sherif expressed his gratitude to his fans and everyone who has supported him so far on his journey. “I’m so humbled and honored to receive this award,” he said. “I’d like to thank the organizers of the VGMA for recognizing my work and giving me the platform to showcase my music.”
The “Artist of the Year” award is one of the most prestigious honors in Ghana’s music industry, and Black Sherif’s victory is a sign that he is continuing to push the boundaries of Ghanaian music and making his mark on the world stage. Songs like “Konongo Zongo,” “Soja,” and “45” showcase his versatility. Black Sherif started his music career in 2019 and gained popularity with his hit song "Money," which addresses the issue of poverty and the struggles of the average Ghanaian. The song's success led to a record deal with Ghanaian record label, Blackocean, and more hit songs such as "Second Sermon" and "Ade Akye."
Black Sherif's music is known for its relatable lyrics that touch on the daily struggles of Ghanaians, especially the youth. He often incorporates the colors of the Ghanaian flag into his outfits, showcasing his pride in his country.
