The Best Ghanaian Songs Out Right Now
Featuring the latest Ghanaian music from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy and more.
The year has begun in earnest, and our favorite Ghanaian artists have fully eased into the rhythm of blessing us with brand new Ghana music. The month of February was power packed, with a number of Ghana’s best talents dropping their first singles of the new year. And as always, we bring all the brand new heat right to your doorstep. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs out right now below.
Bas, Black Sherif ft. Kel-P 'Blood, Sweat & Tears"
J Cole-pioneered record label Dreamville was selected to executive produce the official soundtrack of upcoming Hollywood film Creed III, and the songs off the project have begun to roll out. American rapper and Dreamville frontliner Bas teamed up with Nigerian producer Kel P on this cut titled “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” and they brought Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif along for the ride. Blacko floats all over this one, in what could be the first of many high profile placements to come for the Ghanaian superstar in 2023.
Kuami Eugene & Rotimi "Cryptocurrency"
Singer Kuami Eugene breaks a brief hiatus with his first single of the year. This one is titled “Cryptocurrency," and it’s a collaborative effort with Nigerian-American singer Rotimi. Together the two EMPIRE artists deliver on the bouncy bop, produced by Kuami Eugene himself.
Stonebwoy "More Of You"
Last year sawStonebwoy sign a record deal with Def Jam Africa and release a number of singles, fully backed by the global major label. Here, he continues his run with his first drop of 2023 titled “More of You.” This new tune continues to establish the evolution of the dancehall singer who’s now effectively competing on the global afrobeats stage, Ghana flag flying high.
Kelvyn Boy "Be Like That"
This month, Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kelvyn Boy came through with a brand new single. This time around the afrobeats act hooked us up with a highlife single titled “Be Like That”. The feel-good tune poses a new direction for the top talent, who dominated 2022 with afrobeats hit “Down Flat”. Will this year tell the same story? Time will tell.
Kofi Mole "Win" ft. Kwesi Arthur
As rapper Kofi Mole gets ready to drop a new EP, this month he dropped the lead single off the upcoming project. The song is titled “Win”, and it’s a collaboration with award-winning rapper Kwesi Arthur. Together the two rappers reflect on their journey so far and the mountains they’ve scaled on the road to success.
TiTi Owusu "Odo Ntia"
Emerging singer and songwriter Titi Owusu is steadily making her mark with every brand new release. Her latest is titled “Odo Ntia”, and it’s an amapiano-type cut that delivers a passionate love tune in an upbeat, infectious package.
Fameye "Questions"
Fameye also delivered on a brand new single. Inspired by the sorrowful event of star Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu’s passing, he dropped this one titled “Questions”. The song serves doubly as a touching tribute to Atsu, and a reflection on the uncertainties of life.
BRYAN THE MENSAH "Rapapam"
BRYAN THE MENSAH also came through with a brand new joint, and his first single of 2023. “Rapapam” is a feel-good tune, perfect for setting the mood at your Friday night function. Grab a drink, and get lit to this!
Quamina MP "Your Love" feat. KiDi
Quamina Mp is back, and to set the stage for a brand new run he dropped a brand new single titled “Your Love.” This one right here is a tag-team effort with singer KiDi, and together the duo showcase their loverboy tendencies for the world to see.
Darkovibes has been amping up the work rate. His latest is a collaboration with UK rap act Brudda Nay, and it’s titled “Dime Piece.” Together Darko and Brudda explains what it means to be their “dime piece”, over an afroswing production by ToyeAru.
