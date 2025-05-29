A Reading List: 10 Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Works You Should Know

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o wasn’t just a writer — he was a liberator of language, memory, and imagination. Born in 1938 in Limuru, Kenya, at the height of British colonial rule, he spent his life unlearning the systems meant to erase him and rebuilding a literary world in which African voices, stories, and languages could stand tall. His work made it clear: the pen could be a machete, carving paths to freedom. From the village schoolrooms of his youth to global lecture halls, Ngũgĩ challenged not only colonial structures but the post-independence betrayals that followed.

He was educated at Alliance High School in Kenya, a prestigious British-run school. He then attended Makerere University College in Kampala, Uganda, earning a B.A. in English in 1963. Later, he pursued graduate studies at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. Throughout his academic career, Ngũgĩ held professorial positions at several U.S. institutions, including Northwestern University, Yale University, and New York University, and ultimately served as Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Irvine.

He gave up writing in English to write in Gikuyu — not out of defiance, but out of love. Love for a language that held the laughter, sorrow, and wisdom of his people. He was imprisoned for staging a play, exiled for telling the truth, and blacklisted for insisting that Africa deserved better — better leaders, better futures, better stories. Even in his final years, he remained rooted in the work. At the time of his death at the age of 87 in a hospital in Georgia, U.S., on May 28, 2025, Ngũgĩ was still writing.

In a May 2025 interview, he expressed his intention to write a book titled Normalized Abnormality, which would explore the enduring impacts of colonialism globally. Despite health challenges, including kidney issues, he remained committed to his writing, stating, “I will write it if I have the energy.” His most recent published work, The Language of Languages (2023), is a collection of essays and lectures on translation, written and delivered over the past two decades.

While it is hard to choose from such a towering body of work, OkayAfrica has selected 10 of the most powerful, enduring, and groundbreaking works by Ngũgĩ that have shaped not only African literature but also global conversations about justice and identity.

Weep Not, Child (1964) Ngũgĩ’s debut novel is the first major English-language novel by an East African author. It explores the impact of the Mau Mau uprising against British rule on a Kenyan family, highlighting themes of colonialism and resistance. The story follows Njoroge, a young boy whose dreams of education are shattered by the political turmoil engulfing his country.

The River Between (1965) Set in the early days of colonial Kenya, this novel explores the cultural and religious tensions between two neighboring villages, examining the complexities of identity and tradition. The protagonist, Waiyaki, attempts to bridge the divide between traditional beliefs and the encroaching influence of Christianity and colonial rule.

A Grain of Wheat (1967) This novel portrays the events leading up to Kenya’s independence, focusing on themes of betrayal, sacrifice, and the moral ambiguities of the liberation struggle. Through a tapestry of characters, Ngũgĩ examines the personal and collective costs of freedom.

Petals of Blood (1977) A scathing critique of post-independence Kenya, Ngũgĩ’s last English language novel addresses issues of corruption, inequality, and the betrayal of revolutionary ideals. The narrative follows four characters whose lives intertwine amidst the socio-political decay of their society. 1977 was also the year that Ngũgĩ stopped using his English name, James.

Devil on the Cross (1980) Written in Gikuyu during Ngũgĩ’s year-long imprisonment, this novel satirizes the greed and moral decay of Kenya’s elite, emphasizing the importance of cultural authenticity. The protagonist, Wariinga, represents the struggle against exploitation and the quest for self-realization. He began writing this novel on toilet paper as he was not given access to a notebook or paper in prison.

Matigari (1986) A symbolic tale of a freedom fighter’s return to a corrupt society, this novel was banned in Kenya for its political content, reflecting the ongoing struggle for justice. Matigari, the titular character, becomes a mythic figure who challenges the status quo and inspires resistance.

Decolonising the Mind (1986) A seminal collection of essays advocating for the use of indigenous languages in African literature, challenging the dominance of colonial languages. Ngũgĩ argues that language is a key instrument of cultural control and that reclaiming native tongues is essential for true liberation. "What is the difference between a politician who says Africa cannot do without imperialism and the writer who says Africa cannot do without European languages?" he writes.

Wizard of the Crow (2006) This satirical novel critiques dictatorship and neocolonialism in a fictional African nation, blending folklore and political allegory. The story follows Kamiti, a healer who becomes entangled in the complex interplay between power and resistance.

Wrestling with the Devil (2018) A memoir recounting Ngũgĩ’s imprisonment and the creation of “Devil on the Cross,” offering insights into his resilience and creative process under duress. The book provides a personal account of the challenges faced by writers under oppressive regimes.