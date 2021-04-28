literature
Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Author David Diop's debut novel 'At Night All Blood Is Black' makes thesInternational Booker Prize Shortlist.

Author David Diop Makes International Booker Prize Shortlist

The International Booker Prize has selected French-Senegalese author David Diop's debut novel 'At Night All Blood Is Black' for its highly coveted shortlist.

David Diop has been named one of six select authors to have made it onto the 2021 International Booker Prize shortlist. Diop's debut novel At Night All Blood is Black is the only African novel that features on the 2021list. The international award recognises the best fiction novels that have been translated from a foreign language to English.

Read: Kenyan Author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o Nominated for 2021 International Booker Prize

At Night All Blood is Black was first published in 2018 and the English version in 2020. The novel was critically received across the world. The book is an homage to Senegalese soldiers who fought in the first World War shoulder to shoulder with their colonisers the British and the French.

The historically-influenced novel is written in the active voice of its protagonist Alfa Ndiyae, a young recruit from a village in Senegal. Diop attempts to make sense of the psychological tension faced by Alfa Ndiyae, who is caught up in the madness of a war that weaponised Black bodies for its own agendas. Ndiyae is subsequently driven to revenge on white soldiers after witnessing the terrible death of his best friend Mademba Diop and, so, heads into the enemy lines.

Diop was born in France, raised in Senegal from childhood and later returned to France to complete his studies. At Night All Blood is Black was translated from French to English by Anna Moschovakis. Other shortlisted authors were Argentinian writer Mariana Enríquez for her book The Dangers of Smoking in Bed, Benjamín Labatut, from Netherlands, for When We Cease to Understand the World. The Employees by Denmark's Olga Ravn, Russian author Maria Stepanova's In Memory of Memory and The War of the Poor by Éric Vuillard from France also made the list.

Africa's literature giant and highly favoured Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o was snubbed. He made history by being the first person to make the long list as both author and translator for his novel The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi.

The winners of the International Booker Prize stand to be awarded 50 000 pounds. The winners will be announced on June 2, 2021.

Music
Courtesy of Universal Music

Brenda Mtambo Announces New Single ‘Khululeka’

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brenda Mtambo's single 'Khululeka' is an ode to her emotional growth and the mental health battles she conquered in the past year.

Brenda Mtambo shares that "Khululeka" was born out of her personal struggles. "The title of the song stems from my lived experience with chronic anxiety, a diagnosis that led to my self-introspection and finding the words to express myself. "Khululeka" is me pouring my heart out and hoping it brings healing to those struggling with mental health issues,'' Mtambo explained in a statement.

The last few months have been incredibly difficult for most and music remains one of the few constants that soothe the soul. Mtambo, like many battling emotional challenges during these turbulent times, sought refuge in music.

In May 2020, the velvety-voiced singer opened up about her mental health struggles. She penned most of them down, she says, adding that she mostly felt emotionally vulnerable. "Have you ever thought you're losing your mind over something? That's how I have been. But I am healing each and everyday," the soulful singer told her social media followers.

"Khululeka", she enthuses, is an ode to growth and conquering that difficult chapter in her life. Mtambo, a Best Urban Jazz and Best Female nominee at the 2016 Metro Fm Music Awards, hopes that her latest offering will soothe, uplift and inspire those who are going through life's challenges.

Brenda Mtambo's new single is an ode to her emotional growth. Courtesy of Universal Music


Through this single, Mtambo wishes to invite her fans to bask in the glory of freedom, saneness, hope and faith — and is confident that the track will appeal to, both, old and new fans.

Mtambo cut her teeth in the South African music industry as a back-up musician for artists such as the late Hugh Masekela and Lira amongst others. Mtambo's latest work "demonstrates the progression of sound as an artist and delivers a mature and soulful feel," notes Urban Promotions Manager Lwazi Zondo.

"Khululeka" is a prelude to the launch of the full album SANE, due for release in August this year. One of Mtambo's biggest career highlights was performing her politically-charged single "Mhlaba Wethu" in front of thousands of mourners at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service held at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, in Johannesburg on April 11, 2018.

"Khululeka" is available on all major steaming platforms.

