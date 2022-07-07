Listen to Burna Boy's New Album 'Love, Damini'

The highly-anticipated new record from the African Giant has arrived, featuring appearances from Popcaan, Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Victony, Kehlani, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid and more.
Burna Boy is officially back with his sixth-studio album, Love, Damini.
The new album, titled after the Nigerian star's real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, features a long list of appearances from across the globe. Its 19 songs are built on a wide bed of sonic elements that include strains of afro-fusion, R&B, dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, pop and more.
Some first listen highlights are the inclusion of South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the tail ends of the album—on the gospel-like opener "Glory" and the emotional closing title track "Love, Damini." The album's second track "Science" is a straight-up Burna style afro-fusion concoction.
British-Gambian J Hus makes an appearance for the head-nodder, "Cloak & Dagger," which is followed by the previously-released energetic single "Kilometre." The only other previously-heard song on the album is "Last Last," which also adds a pack of familiar energy to the album. "Whiskey" brings in another clear highlight from the first half of the album.
The slightly more pop-leaning songs like "It's Plenty" and "For My Hand," featuring Ed Sheeran, are sure to make their way up radio and streaming charts across the globe with their clever blend of afro-fusion beat work with pop vocal elements (both Burna and Sheeran had previously appeared together on Stormzy's hit "Own It").
Other highlights include the appearance of Colombian star J Balvin for the dreamy "Rollercoaster," for an afrobeats-reggaeton cross-over type of tune. Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan brings the island vibes to "Toni-Ann Singh," while rising Nigerian Victony sharesfor "Different Size."
Towards the end of the album, American artists Kehlani, Khalid and Blxst bring the R&B flavor to tracks "Solid" and "Wild Dreams."
The album cover, which features Burna Boy sitting behind two birthday cakes, was shot by Mikey Oshai, with creative direction by Burna's sister Ronami Ogulu.
Listen to Burna Boy's new album Love, Damini in full below.
Listen to 'Love, Damini' on Spotify
Listen to 'Love, Damini' on Apple Music
- Here Are All the Samples In Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall' - OkayAfrica ›
- Burna Boy Took Over London's O2 Academy With a Massive, Sold ... ›
- Burna Boy and More Lead Afropunk Home To Brooklyn This ... ›