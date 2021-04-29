Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre'

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is admittedly the best limited TV comedy series to have come out of 2020, and has been nominated for the "Best Comedy" where it will contend with Showmax original Black Tax and SABC's The Riviera. The "Best Actress" and "Best Supporting Actress" nomination went to Busisiwe Lurayi and Clementine Mosimane while Desmond Dube and Motlatsi Mafatshe are both nominated for "Best Supporting Actor".
The first season of Blood & Water received five nominations for the highly prized "Best TV Drama". Nosipho Dumisa's directing has also been acknowledged with a "Best Achievement in Directing" nomination. The popular teen drama is also contending in the "Best Achievement in Sound", "Best Achievement in Scriptwriting" and "Best Achievement in Cinematography" categories.
Season 1 of Queen Sono also managed to pull in five nominations, among them "Best Supporting Actor" for legendary actor James Ngcobo's portrayal of President Malunga. The spy series also got nominee nods for its wardrobe, editing, scriptwriting and the stellar art direction. The female-led Netflix romcom Seriously Single written by Lwazi Mvusi bagged two nominations and My Octopus Teacher, which recently won a Oscar, is nominated for "Best Natural History and Environmental Programme".
Last year Tshedza Pictures walked away with 17 trophies; The River raked in most of them and its lead actress Sindi Dlathu bagged the most coveted title of the night, the "Best Actress" award. Her astounding performance as Lindiwe Dikana has landed her another nomination in the same category this year. The show has since grown in popularity and together with new telenovela, Legacy, have claimed 24 nominations for the 15th instalment of the SAFTAs.
South Africa's longstanding primetime soapies Skeem Saam, 7de Laan, Rhythm City and Scandal! which enjoy a cult following, have also been nominated.
Here is the full 2021 SAFTA nominees list:
Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film
Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos
Jane De Wet, Griekwastad
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam
Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar
Justin Strydom, Dust
Nicholas Campbell, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Best Feature Film
Griekwastad
Riding with Sugar
Stam
Best Short Film
Heirloom
The Stranger
Uxolile
Best Student Film
Binding Adventures from The Animation School
Flower in the Subway from The Animation School
The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School
Best Made for TV Movie
A Christmas Chorus
Home Affairs – A Christmas Tale
Loving Thokoza
Best Documentary Feature
A New Country
Days of Cannibalism
Day Zero Films
How to Steal a Country
Mother to Mother
Best Documentary Short
Lefu – The Funeral
Lindela under Lockdown!
When the Flame Speaks
Best Made for TV Documentary
Badimo S1 – Music and Trance
Chasing the Sun
Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture
My Story of Kwaito – I am Still In Love with Kwaito
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
Lebo M: Coming Home
Life with Kelly
Somizi & Mohale: The Union
Best Variety Show
Motswako
Mzansi Magic Music Specials
Republiek van Zoid Afrika
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
Best Online Content
AFI Fashion Week 2020
Duiwelspoort
Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show
Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo
Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3
Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express
Katchie Nzama, Come Again
Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao
Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in Gesprek
Best Actress – Feature Film
Elani Dekker, Toorbos
Inge Beckmann, Stam
Tinarie Loots, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Best Actor – Feature Film
Andre Odendaal, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam
Tshamano Sebe, 8
Best Actress – Telenovela
Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei
Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy
Sindi Dlathu, The River
Best Actor – Telenovela
Dawid Minnaar, Legacy
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya
Presley Chweneyagae, The River
Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela
Rami Chuene, Isono
Michelle Botes, Legacy
Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei
Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela
Andrew Buckland, Legacy
Lawrence Maleka, The River
Meshack Mavuso, The River
Best Actress – TV Soap
Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City
Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam
Best Actor - TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders
Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster
Bongile Mantsai, Scandal!
Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap
Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal!
Portia Joel, Suidooster
Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap
Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam
Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby
Best TV Soap
7de Laan
Rhythm City
Scandal!
Best Telenovela
Gomora
Legacy
The River
Best Actress – TV Drama
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing
Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing
Tina Jaxa, Erased
Best Actor – TV Drama
Abduraghman Adams, Melody
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing
Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jay Anstey, Inconceivable
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim
Lorcia Cooper, Housekeepers
Zola Nombona, Lockdown
Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono
Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers
Michael Richard, Still Breathing
Best TV Drama
Agent
Blood and Water
Inconceivable
Lockdown
Trackers
Best Actress – TV Comedy
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water
Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie
Best Actor – TV Comedy
James Borthwick, Hotel
Keenan Arrison, The Riviera
Mandla Jwara, Black Tax
Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy
Chantal Herman, The Riviera
Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Martelize Kolver, Hotel
Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy
De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best TV Comedy
Black Tax
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
The Riviera