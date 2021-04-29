burna boy
Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre'

"It's me talking about how far I've come," says the Nigerian star.

Burna Boy has unleashed his brand new single, "Kilometre."

The Chopstix-produced song sees the Nigerian superstar singing about the distance he's traveled, literally and figuratively, to reach his current level as one of the top African artists in the world. "Kilometre" is an energetic track built on a repetitive refrain that will get stuck in people's heads and soundtrack many a dance floor to come.

Burna Boy recently talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the meaning behind "Kilometre" and how it came about at a beach house in Ghana:

"It's really me talking about how far I've come, I've come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around It doesn't need an explanation. We had a retreat beach house slash just paradise place in Ghana where I was working, and one just came off. That's one of the ones that just came off from that. I actually, took it to the club that day. We got one."

In that same interview Burna Boy also revealed that he's planning on dropping another album this year. The Nigerian star is coming off a big win at the 2021 Grammys for his latest album Twice As Tall.

Check out "Kilometre" below.

Update (April 30): Watch the new Clarence Peters-directed music video for "Kilometre" below, it features gold scenes, levitating cars and a lot more. Check it out below.

Burna Boy - Kilometre [Official Music Video] youtu.be


Burna Boy - Kilometre [Official Audio] youtu.be

