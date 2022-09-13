Badge
Burna Boy Brings 'Love, Damini' to 'The Tonight Show'

Burna Boy
Screen grab: Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

Burna Boy was a recent musical guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.' He also sat down for an interview.

The recent episode of The Tonight Show featured renowned musical artist Burna Boy.

The African Giant performed his smash hit "Last Last" — which recently surpassed 100 million Spotify streams — and also had a lighthearted conversation with host Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance, he also attempted to teach Fallon his famed signature Afro Moonwalk dance move, a tutorial that social media users were amused by. When Fallon asked the singer how he had come up with his stage name, Burna Boy responded by saying that he was a fan of comic books in his younger years, and at a certain point, he wanted to be a superhero and this inspired the moniker.

During the interview the Love, Damini creator also opened up about his experience working on music with Ed Sheeran, and referred to the British singer as "one of his favorite people in general." In a hilarious segment of the interview, the Grammy-winner poked fun at Fallon, and taught him how to pronounce the phrase 'Last Last,' with the prominent Nigerian accent that is often associated with the phrase.

Fans of the singer were impressed and amused by the exchange and took to Twitter to sing Burna Boy's praises.

Watch the video of Burna Boy's appearance below.

Burna Boy talks about working with Ed Sheeran for his album Love, Damini, discusses how he came up with his stage name and teaches Jimmy the Afro Moonwalk.Th...

