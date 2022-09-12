Burna Boy's 'Last Last' Surpasses 100 million Spotify Streams
Following the success of his global smash hit, Burna Boy's 'Last Last,' continues to elevate.
Burna Boy's '"Last Last" has recently become the most streamed African song on Spotify with over 100 million streams. On July 8, 2022, Burna Boy releasedLove, Damini, a compilation of work that features a variety of artists fusing different sounds and genres together.
On "Last Last", Burna Boy is raw, vulnerable and occasionally satirical. The theme of the song, coupled with its tempo elicited a nod of approval from listeners. In the United States, the record also recently became eligible for a gold certification, with sales that surpassed 500,000 units. Following the successes of YE and On the Low, "Last Last" becoming his third certification. Following its release, Love Damini debuted at No. 14 n the Billboard 200, which underscored the record's commercial success. The critically acclaimed body of work has become the backdrop of many memes, TikToks, and Snapchat lip syncs.
\u201c.@burnaboy's "Last Last" has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It becomes the fastest solo African song to reach this milestone.\u201d— chart data (@chart data) 1662940555
\u201c.@burnaboy's 'Love, Damini' debuts at #14 on this week's Billboard 200 with 25K sold. It's Burna Boy's highest charting album ever.\u201d— chart data (@chart data) 1658154398
Earlier this year, the Grammy-award winning Afrobeats artist added another feather to his cap when reports surfaced about his top three highly decorated albums reached 100 million streams. The African Giant also took to Twitter to allude that he would be releasing a deluxe version of the original album. The critical acclaim of Burna Boy's record has further highlighted Afrobeats and its position on the global map.
\u201cWorking on this deluxe \ud83d\ude2e\u200d\ud83d\udca8\u201d— Burna Boy (@Burna Boy) 1662043116
The Grammy award-winning singer has been having a record-setting year, with high-charting records and a sold-out Madison Square Garden show. Although The African Giant wrapped recently wrapped up his North American tour earlier in the summer, he announced to his Twitter community that the pre-sale of his October show is now open.
“Seattle Pre sale Now on! Password : “Venue” !!! Saturday October 8th . See you in 4 weeks ..🦍”
\u201cSeattle Pre sale Now on! Password : \u201cVenue\u201d !!! Saturday October 8th . \nSee you in 4 weeks ..\ud83e\udd8d\u201d— Burna Boy (@Burna Boy) 1662665104
