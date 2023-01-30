Burna Boy's 'Last Last' is Eligible for Platinum Certification
Burna Boy's global smash "Last Last" is set to receive yet another accolade.
Burna Boy released a global anthem when he shared "Last Last" with the world.
The song, which samples Toni Braxton’s "He Wasn’t Man Enough," quickly became the biggest hit of The African Giant's career. And, according to Chart Data, the record has now surpassed onemillion units in sales in the United States. The record is now eligible to receive a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
\u201c.@burnaboy's "Last Last" has now sold over 1 million units in the US.\u201d— chart data (@chart data) 1674745233
The global superstar released "Last Last," in the summer of 2022, and it soon became one of the most memorable records off of his sixth studio album Love, Damini .
Asides from becoming a fan-favorite, the record also quickly became a global phenomenon, earning it multiple weeks on the Billboard 100, where it peaked at No. 44. This is not Burna Boy's first run at the rodeo with an RIAA certification. He also previously received a gold plaque for his 2018 smash hit 'YE,' which played a big role in helping him to amass a growing, loyal fan base.
The celebrated singer continues to make a mark both home and abroad, and in addition to his RIAA recognition, he was featured on Popcaan's latest album Greater Is He. Everything seems to be falling in line for Africa's Giant. He's also set to headline Burna Boy Afro Nation Miami, alongside Wizkid, in May.
Last year, we spoke to Chopstix about crafting the song. He told us:
“Bro, as soon as this song was done — as soon as I hit export — Burna and I had a moment where we looked at each other and we knew that we had caused trouble."
"Trouble" is an understatement.
