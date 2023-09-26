Burna Boy Announces I Told Them… Tour

Nigerian artist Burna Boy, fresh off the release of his highly anticipated "City Boys" music video, is back with exciting news – the I Told Them… Tour. This 16-city tour is set to kick off on November 3 at the iconic BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Notably, this marks Burna Boy's inaugural stadium performance in Los Angeles, and from there, the tour will traverse North America, hitting cities such as Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more, culminating in a grand finale at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on March 9.

This past July, Burna Boy created history by headlining a sold-out show at NYC's Citi Field, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium. The event drew a massive crowd of over 40,000 fans, including notable celebrities like Busta Rhymes, SZA, NBA star Mo Bamba, NFL Star Larry Ogunjobi, and British rapper Dave, who joined Burna Boy on stage for a memorable performance of their hit track "Location."

This landmark performance came hot on the heels of Burna Boy's historic London Stadium headlining gig, where he became the first African artist to headline a U.K. stadium. He followed this up with another milestone at Madison Square Garden, where he became the first Nigerian artist to sell out MSG.

Burna Boy continued his streak of groundbreaking achievements with his recently released album, I TOLD THEM…, which debuted at the top spot on the official U.K. Albums chart, making him the first international African artist to attain this feat. The album also skyrocketed to the number one position in 55 countries on Apple Music. Additionally, Burna Boy notched his third appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the summer anthem "Talibans II," featuring Byron Messia. Most recently, the album's lead single, "Sittin On Top Of The World," featuring 21 Savage, claimed the number-one spot on Rhythmic radio.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to hip-hop, Burna Boy has garnered an impressive seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. For fans eager to catch Burna Boy live on the I Told Them… Tour, ticket availability begins with a Citi presale starting on Tuesday, September 26. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale, which commences on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com