Akinola Davies Jr.’s ‘My Father’s Shadow’ Receives Special Mention at Cannes

My Father’s Shadow has made even more history at the Cannes Film Festival after it received a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or prize. The award is presented to the best first feature film in the festival’s official selections. Hasan Hadi’s The President’s Cake won this year’s Caméra d’Or, making Hadi the first filmmaker from Iraq to win a feature award at Cannes.

The Special Mention reserved for My Father’s Shadow is a testament to its outstanding execution and compelling portrayal of a pivotal time in Nigerian history. “We just wanted to make something that we feel extremely proud of, that shows the Nigeria we grew up in on screen,” director Akinola Davies Jr. told OkayAfrica before the film premiered at Cannes, adding that any special recognition will be “a massive honor.”

My Father's Shadow, the first Nigerian film officially selected by the Cannes Film Festival to screen in the Un Certain Regard section, has been accruing rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Co-written by sibling duo Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies, the film is set on the day one of Nigeria's freest and fairest presidential elections was annulled.