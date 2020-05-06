popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 06, 2020 06:30AM EST

South African Writer Zukiswa Wanner Awarded the 2020 Goethe Medal

Zukiswa Wanner is the first African woman to receive the Goethe Medal which is awarded on behalf of the German government to individuals "who have made an outstanding contribution to international cultural exchange".

Prolific Zambian-born South African writer Zukiswa Wanner has been awarded this year's Goethe Medal, Brittle Paper reports. According to the Goethe Institut, the annual award is given on behalf of the German government to individuals "who have performed outstanding service for the German language and for international cultural relations". Wanner receives the award alongside Bolivia's Elvira Espejo Ayca, the Director of the National Museum of Ethnography and Folklore (MUSEF) in La Paz, Bolivia, and British writer and former Man Booker Prize winner, Ian McEwan.

Commenting on the selection of Wanner as this year's winner, the Goethe Institut writes:

"Her conception of herself as an African writer leads her to range far beyond national frontiers in her writing, while at the same time bringing the diversity of African culture into her artistic work. Her detailed knowledge of South African literature and her nuanced understanding of regional discourses and female identity in Africa mean her expertise is internationally sought after; she is also a role model for an entire generation of African writers."

Wanner has written several books over the years including Men of the South, The Madams, Hardly Working in addition to two children's titles namely Jama Loves Bananas and Refilwe––the African retelling of the fairy tale Rapunzel. In 2018, Wanner joined forces with Nomavuso Vokwana and established her own publishing house, Paivapo.

Since the national lockdown began over a month ago in South Africa, Wanner has been curating the virtual literary festival Afrolit Sans Frontières, which is organized by 16 writers from ten countries across the African continent.

Assa Traoré

A la tête de la version Française du mouvement “Black Lives Matter” Assa Traoré continue de se battre pour son frère, Adama

Les tensions et violences policières s'accroissent en France en raison du confinement général dû au COVID19. Nous sommes allés à la rencontre d'Assa Traoré pour parler de son combat contre les violences policières.

OkayAfrica occasionally publishes articles in translation For the English version of this interview please go here.

Depuis le début de l'épidémie du COVID19, la crise a été utilisée comme une excuse par le gouvernement français pour prendre une dérive autoritaire et outrepasser les droits des citoyens et contrôler de manière plus brutale les zones les plus pauvres du pays. Sur le territoire, la population n'est pas autorisée à quitter les lieux de résidence, à moins d'avoir une autorisation. Les contrôles d'identité sont encore plus fréquents, la police française ciblant les banlieues et zones où vivent les personnes racisées. En Mars, une jeune femme noire sortie faire des courses s'est faite agressée par la police qui l'a accusée de ne pas acheter des articles de nécessité. Des affrontements ont eu lieu entre habitants et les forces de l'ordre dans plusieurs banlieues et en province après qu'un motocycliste soit grièvement blessé suite à une altercation avec la police.

Les violences contre les communautés noires ont toujours existé. Le jour de son anniversaire, le 19 juillet 2016, Adama Traoré, le frère d'Assa Traoré, meurt dans un poste de police après une interpellation musclée. Depuis, Assa a créé le mouvement "Justice pour Adama" pour obtenir justice. Son combat a reçu un soutien international. Les militantes Angela Davis et Alice Walker et bien d'autres ont écrit une lettre ouverte exprimant leur soutien.

Sa lutte rappelle que les violences policières sont un fléau pour les communautés noires de par le monde. Cette affaire, comme tant d'autres, sont la preuve que les vies noires ne comptent toujours pas, en France comme partout ailleurs. Les violences policières créent une atmosphère de terreur dans laquelle vivent les populations ciblées. En France, le système judiciaire soutient et maintient le pouvoir de la police en ne condamnant que rarement les policiers qui commettent des bavures, signifiant ainsi que tous les criminels ne sont pas jugés équitablement. Voici un entretien avec Assa Traoré par téléphone de Paris:

Comment était votre quotidien avant la mort de votre frère?

C'était une vie classique. J'ai toujours été très proche de ma famille. On avait connaissance des injustices policières, mais la mort d'une personne dans ces conditions-là, change une vie à jamais.

Mon frère est mort le jour de ses 24 ans. Il a pris son vélo pour aller à la mairie chercher une pièce d'identité. Malheureusement, il n'a pas eu le temps de chercher ce papier. Il arrive au centre ville, voit les policiers faire des contrôles. Il repart pour prendre ses papiers chez lui et les gendarmes vont lui courir après. Mon frère va mourir parce qu'il n'a pas sa pièce d'identité, ce bouclier. La France a été condamnée par la Cour européenne pour contrôle au faciès. Historiquement, les violences policières sont des continuités de l'esclavage et du colonialisme pour lesquels il n'y a jamais eu de réparations . Le premier document d'identité a été créé pour l'esclave noir traversant le territoire. S'il ne l'avait pas, il pouvait être condamné à mort, comme la philosophe Elsa Dorlin l'explique.

Mon frère se réfugie dans un appartement et se fait plaquer par les gendarmes, qui pèsent plus de 250 kgs. Il va dire: "Je n'arrive plus à respirer". Ils ont refusé de l'amener à l'hôpital, ils ont eu un droit de mort sur la vie de mon frère. Ils vont le jeter dans une cellule. La mort de mon frère est déclarée peu après. Quelqu'un va contacter ma famille qui va le chercher dans les hôpitaux et ensuite au poste. Les habitants vont venir dans la gendarmerie et mon autre frère va rentrer. C'est là qu'on va apprendre la mort de mon petit frère.

Quel est le but du mouvement Justice pour Adama?

Mon premier réflexe après la mort de mon frère a été de contacter des journalistes. Le combat s'est construit localement. Tout de suite on a dû se battre.On va criminaliser Adama. C'est le système français. Quand il y a des violences policières, les victimes ne sont plus des victimes mais les gendarmes le sont. Notre avocat va exiger plusieurs contre-autopsies car le parquet inventait des maladies à mon frère pour justifier sa mort comme la drépanocytose (notre famille n'est pas porteuse de cette maladie). Les juges n'ont pas mis les policiers en examen mais les considèrent comme témoins.

Aujourd'hui notre but est de réclamer la vérité et la justice pour Adama. Le procureur est censé être de notre côté. Mais quand il y a des violences policières les choses vont changer, ce sera automatiquement la défense des policiers. On devient des soldats face à cette machine qui n'a pas d'états d'âme, pas de remords, qui a l'argent et le pouvoir. Le mouvement a pris plus d'ampleur.

Le but du mouvement est de créer des portes-paroles partout, on a des communautés en Afrique, au Canada. On a établi un rapport de force avec les médias: ceux qui ont écrit des mensonges sur l'affaire, on va refuser de leur parler. Quand ils inventent des mensonges, on fait des démentis. J'ai d'ailleurs co-écrit plusieurs ouvrages, dont Lettre à Adama pour raconter l'histoire de mon frère et de ma famille.

Comment gardez vous espoir dans de telles conditions?

C'est pas facile, surtout quand ils ont mis mes frères en prison, nous ont intimidé et envoyé des menaces de mort. Y a quatres plaintes sur moi et j'ai été mise en examen. Nos frères sont devenus des prisonniers politiques parce qu'ils ont demandé la vérité sur la mort d'Adama. Comme ce sont des hommes, on les a mis en prison. La souffrance est là mais on se bat.

Si on n'avait pas gardé espoir, mon frère serait mort comme un criminel. On s'est battu pour rétablir la vérité, pour l'honneur et la dignité de mon frère. C'est un combat mené avec toute la famille, dans la continuité des combats menés avant nous. La guerre, on l'a pas gagné mais on a gagné plusieurs batailles, comme porter plainte contre une experte et l'amener devant l'Ordre des médecins.

Vous avez reçu le soutien de militants internationaux, et beaucoup d'entre eux sont afro-américains. Comment les communautés noires à l'échelle mondiale peuvent lutter ensemble contre les violences policières?

Mon frère est mort parce qu'il est noir. La violence aux Etats-Unis choque le monde. Il faut que celle en France choque tout autant. Le rapport au corps noir est très violent, malsain, peu importe le pays. Les populations noires doivent se battre doublement pour se faire entendre. Les policiers sont profondément racistes, plus de la moitié d'entre eux votent pour le Rassemblement National. Les policiers qui sont responsables de la mort de mon frère sont défendus par l'avocat de Marine Le Pen.

Les gens sont de plus en plus conscients des violences policières. Mais il y a d'autres structures en place pour nous marginaliser. L'État va construire des stigmates qui nous affectent dès l'adolescence qui va nous empêcher de nous construire et participer à la construction de ce monde.

Notre liberté de circuler est restreinte quand on est contrôlé plusieurs fois par jour. Nos quartiers sont des camps d'entraînement pour la police qui terrorise les populations racisées. On n'est pas des rats de laboratoire mais des personnes à part entière.

Quel sont vos projets pour l'avenir et pour le mouvement?

On a une nouvelle contre-expertise qui est prévue pour établir la vérité sur la mort d'Adama. La justice n'a toujours pas mis en examen les gendarmes, ils sont traités comme simples témoins.

On me dit souvent, "Assa Traoré porte-parole des violences policières" et je réponds, "je ne me considère pas comme porte-parole de ces violences. Mais à travers le combat de mon frère, tout ce que je peux faire, je le ferai." La détermination fait qu'on y arrivera.

Texte corrigé par Marie-Julie Chalu (Afropea)

Aude Konan is a writer, filmmaker and communication consultant specialized in diversity and communication. You can find out more about her work on her website.
Interview
Image courtesy of Higo.

West Africa's music scene has been growing steadily for the last few years. Afrobeats, led by stars like Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, and Sarkodie, has become one of its biggest exports. The younger generation are embracing this spotlight and global appeal, expanding their audience beyond the continent by fusing local influences into alternative sounds. Artists like Santi, Odunsi, Tems, Lady Donli, Prettyboy D-O, DRB, Tonero, have proven that this new wave of music stars are ready to live up to their predecessors.

Beyond the familiar names of the Alté scene, an ecosystem of music creatives such as producers, audio engineers, DJs, A&Rs, and artist managers have risen to the occasion and are supplementing the next generation of popular West African music.

We caught up with GMK, DJ Femo, Aye!, Mayowa Balogun, and Higo to discuss their relationships with music, pivotal points in their careers, and in the zeitgeist of alternative music.

Image supplied.

Netflix has shown a huge interest in the continent. South Africa is the first African country that the streaming giant gifted with its first Netflix original—the 2019 series Shadow.

