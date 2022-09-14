Watch Davido Walk the Runway For Puma at NYFW

Puma made its grand return to New York Fashion Week and the Nigerian superstar walked the runway in support of its 'Futrograde' show.
David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known asDavido recently walked the runway on Tuesday night. The "Stand Strong" singer was joined by other notable public figures including renowned Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow as they walked for Puma.
Puma made its grand return to New York Fashion Week after a five-year hiatus to showcase its new collection, and Davido, who is also a leading ambassador of the sports brand, walked the runway in support of its “Futrograde" show. Following the official announcement of his partnership with Puma last year, the singer has become a global envoy for the German company, tapping into his influence to promote the company's reach in Sub-Saharan Africa and across the globe.
In an official statement last year announcing the partnership, Puma's General Manager of EEMEA Distribution Johan Kuhlo said that the singer's affiliation with Puma was a strong indication of Africa's continuous relevance.
“We could not be more excited to welcome Davido to the PUMA family,” said Kuhlo. “Throughout our history, Puma has had strong roots in Africa, football and beyond. Signing Davido is both a clear commitment to Africa as a key market and a sign that African culture is becoming more and more relevant globally."
At the time, the singer who has always been a strong advocate for shining a positive light on Nigeria, shared that he was excited about the partnership, and shortly after the announcement, he hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet at Persianas Retail, Nigeria’s official retail partners to the sportswear brand.
“Growing up, I saw Puma play an important part in African sports, sponsoring many different football federations," said Davido. “I also saw the kind of family Puma had built with the likes of Usain Bolt, Maradona, Neymar, Jay Z, Nipsey, Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton among other super stars and I thought, that’s an amazing family to be a part of! All these contribute to my excitement to collaborate with this brand and take it to the next level in Nigeria, Africa as well as with fans across the world.”
In a surfaced online video, the "Intro" singer is seen walking down the runway with pomp and circumstance. Never one to shy away from opulent fashion statements, the singer wore a matching tracksuit ensemble with a pair of maroon PUMA hand gloves, a black fur bucket hat and accessorized with chunky chains, and a pair of Richard Mille watches.
