E Kelly Shares New Single 'Confetti' Featuring Boybreed and Minz
Premiere: The Nigerian producer shares the pulsating lead single from his upcoming EP 'No Secrets.'
Nigerian songwriter and producer E Kelly shares his latest single "Confetti" featuring Boybreed and Minz, the lead single from his upcoming debut EP No Secrets.
"Confetti" is a sultry banger with a pulsating beat and smooth lyrics from both Boybreed and Minz.
"'Confetti' was recorded in a writer's camp with Boybreed, Minz and BeatsbyKO while working on different projects," said E Kelly about how the track came to be. "We loved it so much and decided to release it as a single and place it on my debut EP, No Secrets. Minz is the main artist on the song and Boybreed set the tone with the lead lyrics 'Money For Your Head dey fall like Confetti.' he adds.
E Kelly's 5-track No Secrets EP, which is due out on May 8 also features Mr Eazi, Joeboy and King Perryy.
E Kelly is the producer behind several afrobeats hits, including Mr Eazi's "Leg Over" and "Pour Me Water." No Secrets is being released under Eazi's growing emPawa initiative.
Listen to "Confetti" below and be on the lookout for the full EP to drop next month.