EMPIRE Delivers 'HOUSE of EMPIRE' Album

Today, EMPIRE, an independent label, distributor, and publisher, unveils HOUSE of EMPIRE, a dynamic nine-track album. This collection spotlights dance remixes of chart-topping hits from EMPIRE Africa artists, including Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, June Freedom, L.A.X., Clemzy, Asake, and Kizz Daniel. What distinguishes this project is its global perspective, with EMPIRE intentionally collaborating with producers from various corners of the world, with each track named after the home city of the respective remixer. Producers such as Night Tales, VHOOR, Moody Jones, DJ Melzi, Mike Kerrigan, Clayton William, 2PHONE, Luke Andy, and Late London are featured.

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi, EMPIRE has emerged as a groundbreaking entity in the digital music landscape, excelling in its label, distribution, and publishing divisions. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing emerging talent, this San Francisco-based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artists like Kendrick Lamar, Yung Bleu, Fireboy DML, and Anderson .Paak. EMPIRE's unwavering dedication to global collaboration and innovative musical exploration continues to shape the future of the music industry.

With HOUSE of EMPIRE, the label aims to bridge diverse regional musical cultures on a global scale. The album incorporates a rich tapestry of sonic elements, including Amapiano, Phonk, and various House subgenres. "HOUSE of EMPIRE" signifies a revolutionary moment in global music culture, epitomizing collaboration across geographical boundaries and music genres.

EMPIRE has achieved the remarkable feat of being the No.1 record label in Nigeria, Africa, for two consecutive years. Notably, Fireboy DML's hit single "Peru," featuring Ed Sheeran, secured the No. 2 spot on the 2022 Top 40 U.K. charts and earned RIAA-Gold certification this year. Furthermore, over the past two years, EMPIRE has played a pivotal role in launching the career of Asake, who has already amassed an astounding 1.75 billion streams. The label's commitment to artist development is evident through its organization of writing camps at their San Francisco studio, resulting in Asake's Work of Art album this year and the 2022 compilation album Where We Come From (Vol. 1), which gave birth to Kizz Daniel's "Cough."

HOUSE of EMPIRE