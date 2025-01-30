Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First Joint Single, “So it Goes”

Tems Wins 'Best African Music Performance' at the 2025 Grammys

Ghanaian music sensationBlack Sherif and Nigerian Afrobeats starFireboy DML have teamed up for their highly anticipated first collaboration, "So it Goes." Released byEMPIRE, the track showcases the combined talents of West Africa's most dynamic vocalists, blending Black Sherif's raw and emotional delivery with Fireboy DML's smooth and melodic flow.

Produced by Black Sherif's longtime collaboratorSamSney, with additional production byLouddaaa, "So it Goes" offers an introspective take on life, ambition and perseverance. The song explores the themes of struggle and success, with Black Sherif reflecting on his relentless pursuit of a better life — "I'll be working all this summer / Getting my bread up and shit / Moving from place to place / From plane to plane / Spreading my word out and shit" — while Fireboy DML contemplates the sacrifices made to achieve one's dreams —"See this life is a lonely road / Everyday hustle for the dough / I'm on the road / Put my body, mind and my soul."

The collaboration previews Black Sherif's upcoming sophomore album, IRON BOY, slated for release later this year. This latest milestone adds to his remarkable trajectory, which began in 2020 with breakout hits "Money" and "Destiny" before skyrocketing to international recognition with "Kwaku the Traveller" — a record that dominated Global Shazam Charts.

Known for his deeply personal and evocative storytelling, Black Sherif has solidified his reputation as a force in contemporary African music. His success has also been punctuated by high-profile collaborations with international artists like Burna Boy and Vic Mensa and a 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow.

Meanwhile, Fireboy DML brings his polished artistry to the song, reinforcing his status as one of contemporary Afrobeats' leading voices. With bangers like "Everyday" and "Peru" (featuring Ed Sheeran), Fireboy has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft memorable records. As he gears up for his headline performance at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall this April, "So it Goes" adds yet another highlight to his career.

Accompanying the single's release is a visualizer that amplifies its introspective and motivational themes. Fans can expect more from both artists in the coming months, with IRON BOY on the horizon and Fireboy DML continuing his global expansion.

