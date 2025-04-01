Zimbabwe's Deserted Streets Tell a Story of Disillusionment

Despite calls for protests by Zimbabwe's war veteran Blessed Geza, who has repeatedly critiqued President Emmerson Mnangagwa, many Zimbabweans chose to stay home yesterday, leaving the streets deserted.

In anticipation of crowds of protesters, President Mnangagwa deployed police in Harare. However, they mostly met with deserted streets, with just a handful of people protesting.

Nkayi District Chief, Chief Dakamela, says he was outside Bulawayo yesterday, but Zimbabweans didn't come out to protest. Although he chose not to comment on the issue explicitly, he said the atmosphere "was quiet, and people did not participate. They actually stayed away from the protest," he tells OkayAfrica.

According to Danisa Zulu, a Zimbabwean civil engineer, the low turnout of protesters on the streets of Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Masingo is due to a distrust of the ruling party, Zanu-PF, and the masses' desire to avoid the potential crossfire that might occur. For decades, many Zimbabweans have felt like political pawns and are now striving to avoid that.

"On the surface, Geza has the support of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to call for protests. He set up a date, the 31st of March, for people to take to the street to express their anger and dissatisfaction at how the country is being run. But we cannot be fooled that this is about the welfare of the people," Zulu tells OkayAfrica. "It is about the two factions in Zanu-PF fighting to control the party, and they want the current president to leave office."

There's been a campaign to increase the tenure of President Mnangagwa by two years. The president is serving his second term after coming to power in 2017 when a military takeover led to former President Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years. Years ago, Geza was among the staunch supporters who helped put Mnangagwa in power .