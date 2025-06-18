Police Brutality Continues to Play a Central Role as Kenyans Demand Better Governance

Kenyans are calling for the prosecution of the police officers responsible for the shooting of a vendor during protests held on Tuesday, June 17, at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD). The demonstrations were part of sustained civil actions calling for the arrest of police deputy inspector general, Eliud Lagat, who’s accused of being responsible for the death of teacher, blogger, and activist Albert Ojwang.

The shooting of the face mask vendor was captured on camera by bystanders, including graphic pictures from the on-ground crew of the Associated Press. The victim, 22-year-old Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, was confronted by two police officers who assaulted him before one of them shot him in the head at point-blank range. The Kenyatta National Hospital, where Kariuki was taken after he was shot, stated earlier today that Kariuki is under intensive care and on mechanical ventilation, following surgery to remove the bullet that struck the left side of his head. The hospital noted that Kariuki suffered “severe brain injury and excessive damage.” 16 people were admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital, including an unidentified patient who sustained a skull fracture from an apparent assault. Four patients are scheduled for surgical procedures. Meanwhile, Kenyan police Kennedy Wandera to the police statement. Meanwhile, Kenyan police released a statement announcing the arrests of the two police officers allegedly responsible for the shooting incident. Both police constables have been indicted and are in detention while awaiting further action; however, many online are calling for swift action to ensure justice is served. “Every rogue officer must face swift justice,” broadcast journalist wrote in response to the police statement.

Many Kenyans have grown weary of the police, due to widespread brutality by officers, as exemplified in the Ojwang and Kariuki cases, as well as the fatal force that peaceful protesters are often met with. “The perception towards the police has dropped a lot since [last year’s protests], considering it was still low then, but it has actually dropped a lot,” Mack Marangu, an IT consultant and community mobilizer, tells OkayAfrica. “We’ve experienced a lot of killings from the police and a lot of injuries.” Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) is widely seen as preserving the government’s interests through brutal crackdowns and repression of civil rights. In addition to fatal murders and injuries to unarmed demonstrators, the police have been accused of rampantly abducting activists and citizens critical of the government and high-ranking officials, a trend Kenyan President William Ruto promised to stop – and has failed to do. Like many African countries, Kenya Like many African countries, Kenya has a policing problem . “Historically, the police force has been a colonial enforcer body,” Marangu says. “We had the home guards being the first policemen who worked for the colonialists, and they were used to persecute and arrest and cause a lot of oppression on their fellow Africans. This hasn't changed over the years; it’s morphed into a more sophisticated militia for the state to crush dissent, to punish people, and to continuously perpetuate fear across the public.”

Considering the trend across Africa, Kenyans will be facing an incredibly difficult task in attempting to demand better governance from their leaders through protests. However, Marangu believes that there’s a level of tenacity the Kenyan youth population has attained over the past year that should help lead to impact. “Before last year’s protests, people hadn’t been protesting in Kenya for a while,” he says. “People were used to stashing things down, waiting for change to just happen, but we witnessed a lot of corruption in the government early last year, so when people went to the streets, they weren’t only against the finance bill. We wanted the government to improve the way it accounts for public money and to reduce wastage, but this change has not been reflected in the budgets that have been read, and even this year’s finance bill.” A few weeks ago, software developer Rose Njeri was arrested for A few weeks ago, software developerwas arrested for setting up a website to facilitate objections to the Finance Bill 2025, which has seen pushback from the public. The bill recently passed its second reading in parliament, deepening mistrust in the Ruto administration.