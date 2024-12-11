Get to Know Congolese Collective Fulu Miziki
We spoke with the Kinshasa-based Fulu Miziki about their journey, creative process, and how they use recycled trash to make their own, unique musical instruments.
Fulu Mizikiis a band unlike others.
Based in Kinshasa, DR Congo, the group doesn’t just make music — they also make their instruments, costumes and masks, all from recycled materials. Their name, which translates to “trash music” in Lingala, is precisely what they do: turn discarded items into a unique sound that mixes Congolese rhythms with elements of punk, hip-hop and Afrofuturism.The band comprises six lifelong friends who go by Sekembele, Deboule, Tche Tche, Abbe La Roche, Le Meilleur and Padou, and grew up together in a tough Kinshasa neighborhood. “We began making music as children,” Sekembele shares in an interview with OkayAfrica, “and it ignited our passion for creativity.”
For Fulu Miziki, creativity is about giving things second chances. This includes finding new life in objects people throw away. “Our creative process begins by exploring rubbish bins to find materials that inspire new instruments,” Sekembele explains. What follows is a mix of experimentation, resourcefulness and teamwork, transforming random scraps into sounds that work together.
Of course, things don’t always go smoothly. “One of our biggest challenges has been when our instruments break during travel,” Sekembele says. “In those moments, we’ve had to think on our feet, either making temporary replacements or finding materials locally. It’s all part of the process.”In this interview with OkayAfrica, edited for length and clarity, Sekelembele, the band’s drummer reflects on their beginnings, their creative process and the vision that drives their sound.
Costumes play a big role in Fulu Miziki’s performance.
Photo courtesy of Fulu Miziki.
OkayAfrica: How did Fulu Miziki come to life, and how did using recycled materials shape your identity?
Sekembele: As young adults, we saw how environmental issues, like flooding during the rainy season, affected our community. We wanted to create music that celebrated our shared experiences growing up in the ghetto but also carried a strong message about the need for environmental awareness. Using recycled materials became a way to do both — it allowed us to create sounds we couldn’t find anywhere else while inspiring people to rethink how they see waste. It’s about connecting with our audience personally, showing that beauty and meaning can come from unexpected places.
What’s your process for crafting instruments from waste, and how do you keep innovating your instruments?
It all starts with finding inspiration in what others throw away. We explore rubbish bins and look for materials that spark ideas for new instruments. Once we’ve created something, we bring it into rehearsals to see how it fits the sound we’re working on. It’s not always easy — recycled materials come with challenges. Instruments might break or sound different over time, forcing us to adapt and experiment constantly. But that’s part of the fun. Creativity is about freedom — freedom in sound, how we use materials and freedom to push boundaries.
How does your Congolese heritage influence your music and visual identity?
Our music is rooted in Congolese traditions, especially rumba and folklore. Much of our songwriting follows the structure of traditional Congolese music, but we mix in other influences like punk and hip-hop to create something fresh. On the visual side, costumes play a big role in our performances. They’re not just for show, but also an extension of our music and help bring the experience to life. Everything we do is about creating a complete experience that connects with people on multiple levels.
Your music carries the idea of second chances. How does that philosophy extend to your personal lives?
Recycling is something we grew up with. In our families, items like clothes and shoes were always passed down or shared among siblings and cousins. That taught us to value second chances — not just for things but also for people and ideas. It’s a way of looking at life. We believe everything has potential if you’re willing to put in the effort and creativity to bring it out. This philosophy guides how we make music, deal with challenges and even approach everyday life.
You’ve recently completed a European tour and released your EP, MOKANO, earlier this year. How has the experience been, and what do you hope listeners will take away?Touring internationally has been an amazing experience. It’s allowed us to share our music with many audiences and see how people of all ages connect with our sound. The response to MOKANO has been incredible — listeners resonate with tracks like “Mosala,” with its heavy bass, and “Mbanga Pasi,” which incorporates reggaeton influences. Performing these songs live has been especially rewarding, as we’ve seen firsthand how they inspire and unite people. Ultimately, we hope MOKANO helps listeners appreciate the richness of African culture and the limitless possibilities of music.
- Stella Mwangi: Hip-Hop Saved My Life as an African Growing Up in Norway ›
- Interview: Get to Know Rising Zambian Artist Jay Trigga ›
- Interview: Award-Winning Eswatini Artist Mzwaa is Shifting The Paradigm ›
- Apple Music Is Launching In 25 Additional African Countries ›
- The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Is Showcasing 500 Years Of Kongolese Art ›
Dozens Arrested Amidst Post-Election Chaos in Ghana
Although limited, the disorderly conduct has seen supporters of the incoming president’s party attack several state institutions, injuring police and military personnel in the process.
“No one can do it better than you:” Ala Kheir on the Hopeful State of African Photography
Sudanese photographer Ala Kheir encourages all African photographers to apply to the World Press Photo contest, which he will chair in 2025.