Get to Know Congolese Collective Fulu Miziki

Fulu Miziki is a band unlike others.

Based in Kinshasa, DR Congo, the group doesn’t just make music — they also make their instruments, costumes and masks, all from recycled materials. Their name, which translates to “trash music” in Lingala, is precisely what they do: turn discarded items into a unique sound that mixes Congolese rhythms with elements of punk, hip-hop and Afrofuturism.

The band comprises six lifelong friends who go byand, and grew up together in a tough Kinshasa neighborhood. “We began making music as children,” Sekembele shares in an interview with OkayAfrica, “and it ignited our passion for creativity.”

For Fulu Miziki, creativity is about giving things second chances. This includes finding new life in objects people throw away. “Our creative process begins by exploring rubbish bins to find materials that inspire new instruments,” Sekembele explains. What follows is a mix of experimentation, resourcefulness and teamwork, transforming random scraps into sounds that work together. Of course, things don’t always go smoothly. “One of our biggest challenges has been when our instruments break during travel,” Sekembele says. “In those moments, we’ve had to think on our feet, either making temporary replacements or finding materials locally. It’s all part of the process.” In this interview with OkayAfrica, edited for length and clarity, Sekelembele, the band’s drummer reflects on their beginnings, their creative process and the vision that drives their sound. In this interview with OkayAfrica, edited for length and clarity, Sekelembele, the band’s drummer reflects on their beginnings, their creative process and the vision that drives their sound.

Costumes play a big role in Fulu Miziki’s performance. Photo courtesy of Fulu Miziki. OkayAfrica: How did Fulu Miziki come to life, and how did using recycled materials shape your identity? Sekembele: As young adults, we saw how environmental issues, like flooding during the rainy season, affected our community. We wanted to create music that celebrated our shared experiences growing up in the ghetto but also carried a strong message about the need for environmental awareness. Using recycled materials became a way to do both — it allowed us to create sounds we couldn’t find anywhere else while inspiring people to rethink how they see waste. It’s about connecting with our audience personally, showing that beauty and meaning can come from unexpected places. What’s your process for crafting instruments from waste, and how do you keep innovating your instruments? It all starts with finding inspiration in what others throw away. We explore rubbish bins and look for materials that spark ideas for new instruments. Once we’ve created something, we bring it into rehearsals to see how it fits the sound we’re working on. It’s not always easy — recycled materials come with challenges. Instruments might break or sound different over time, forcing us to adapt and experiment constantly. But that’s part of the fun. Creativity is about freedom — freedom in sound, how we use materials and freedom to push boundaries.