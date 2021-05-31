Rainbow flag used to represent the LGBTQIA++ and Ghana's National flag

Here's What We Know About #ReleaseThe21, Ghana's Latest LGBTQI+ Rights Movement

#ReleaseThe21 is a solidarity movement that aims to amplify the voices of 21 Ghanaian LGBTQI+ activists who are reportedly still behind bars after being unlawfully arrested 10 days ago during a conference hosted by human rights organisation, Rightify Ghana.