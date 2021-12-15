The Best Events Happening December In Ghana

We bring you a list of the hottest events happening in Ghana this holiday season.
Ghana has unarguably become one of the hottest destinations to visit for the holidays. “December in Ghana” is a phrase that has begun to ring bells all around the world, and it’s associated with the best parties, star-studded concerts, and nightlife that doesn’t slow down until the sun breaks through the clouds the next morning.
A rapidly growing percentage of the African diaspora and even holiday tourists in general have made the warm coastline country their destination of choice for end of year festivities, and rightly so. From Afrochella to Bloombar to Little Havana, there are several hot spots and lit events that are famed to provide only the best of enjoyment to the fun lovers and party people lucky enough to be present.
Keeping track of all the events that take place in Accra and beyond in December and early January can be a herculean task, especially as each year has steadily become more packed than the last. But don’t stress, we’ve made it easy for you.
Do you already have a trip to Ghana booked in your itinerary? Or you’ve heard all the buzz but need a little something more to tip the scales and send you looking for available travel dates? Look no further. We bring you a list of the most popular events that are happening in Ghana this holiday season. Word on the streets is that December in Ghana 2021 is going to be one for the books, and here’s the perfect guide to make sure you don’t miss a single bit of the fun.
Afrochella
The Moment You All Have Been Waiting For!\nWe\u2019ve been working hard to curate the most one of a kind experience for you all! We\u2019re so excited to officially introduce to you the lineup of your life. WHO\u2019S READY FOR #Afrochella2021 !!pic.twitter.com/DkCOQNkHuM— Afrochella (@Afrochella) 1639239924
Afrochella is a music festival that is known for featuring some of the best lineups of stars in African music. This year all the fun is packed into a single day, as the festival will be held on the 28th of December at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra. Performing this year are Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Ayra Starr, Kojo Antwi, Fireboy, King Promise, Joey B, Gyakie, Black Sherif and several more. There will also be DJ sets from DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small, DJ Waffles, and other highly talented DJs from Ghana and beyond. However, it’s not just about the music alone as there will also be art and fashion installations from some of Africa’s best artists and designers, in true Afrochella fashion of celebrating Africa’s diverse culture and the work of African creatives & entrepreneurs.
Amapiano and Brunch
No breaks this December!\u2063\n\u2063\nIt\u2019s another Amapiano and Brunch next Sunday the 19th of December with @adekunleGOLD \n\u2063\nBrought to you by @martell supported by @Y1079FM and powered by @CMGCurations \n\u2063\n#CheersToLife @KojoManuel @djpizaro @VisionDj @addjmusic @RealDJFropic.twitter.com/VQkeWppIuR— Front/Back Accra (@Front/Back Accra) 1638995806
Amapiano & Brunch is Accra’s favorite day party! Also brought to you by the organizers of Afrochella, Amapiano & Brunch is held periodically at Front/Back, a music, food, and art club located in Accra. The most recent edition of the event was held on the 5th of December, and it was headlined by singer King Promise. But if you missed that edition because you haven’t arrived in Accra just yet, don’t fret because there are still three more A&B dates left. The next edition holds on the 19th of December, and this time around it’s headlined by Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold.
Wildaland Festival
Introducing our first official lineup for the maiden #WildalandFestival! \n\nFeaturing @davido, @stonebwoy, @adekunleGOLD, @KiDiMusic, @joeboyofficial, @Gyakie_, @blacksherif_, @Lojaymusic, @ckay_yo, and many more to come!\n\n Get tickets now at http://wildalandfestival.com\u00a0!pic.twitter.com/hQJwCSZfjS— Wildaland Festival (@Wildaland Festival) 1638529899
Wildaland Festival is a brand new event that’s set to hold its maiden edition from the 26th to the 27th of December, at Shai Forest Reserve. It boasts a power-packed lineup, with the likes of Davido, Stonebwoy, Adekunle Gold, KiDi, Gyakie, Joeboy, Black Sherif, Lojay, and C’Kay. It’s said to be 48 hours of non-stop music, and with the heavy lineup there’s been a lot of anticipation around the event in the short time since its announcement. And guess what? The above mentioned names are just the first lineup of artists, as the organizers have stated that even more artists will be added to the bill.
Promiseland
#PROMISELANDtickets available at (http://iamkingpromise.com\u00a0) !!! Physical tickets also out in a bit. This year\u2019s festival is gonna be historic! Expect nothing less pic.twitter.com/ADbTVSxBu4— King Promise (@King Promise) 1639320378
Star singer King Promise is set to hold the latest edition of his annual headline concert, titled Promiseland. The event was last held in 2019, and this December it’s back with what he titles “The Homecoming Edition”. Happening at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Friday the 24th of December 2021. Tickets for Promiseland are currently on sale, so grab yours quick!
Twelve Days of Bloom
#TwelveDaysOfBloom\nSave the dates and visit http://www.twelvedaysofbloom.com\u00a0 to get your ticketspic.twitter.com/c5D0MpsfUO— BloomBarGH (@BloomBarGH) 1638298975
Bloombar is an open-air bar situated in the heart of Accra, and it’s undoubtedly been the most popular nightlife venue in Accra for years running, since their establishment in 2016. This December is set to be their 5th year running the nightlife game, and this time around they’ve set up an entire lineup of events to keep the party going throughout the entire month. They’ve dubbed it Twelve Days of Bloom, and it’s a series of events that began from the top of the month, holding all the way through to the 2nd of January 2022. With events such as the Bloombar Day Party, USA Meets UK, and Brunch N Vibes, if you’re a true partygoer you definitely have to make it for a few (or all, we won’t judge) of these.
The BAR Concert
The BAR CONCERT \n\n18th DEC 2021 \nCOCO VANILLA , ADJIRIGANOR-EAST LEGONpic.twitter.com/Go7Fl21EC7— E.L (@E.L) 1639398627
Rapper E.L will be holding his annual headline concert, The BAR Concert on Saturday the 18th of December at Coco Vanilla, Adjiringano in Accra. On the lineup are Joey B, Tulenkey, Lyrical Joe, Ayisi, RJZ, DopeNation, and many more.
GTCO Music Concert (FREE)
Back to Back with showstoppers from Ghana to Naija and vice versa! Come and experience the maiden edition of the Proudly African GTCO Music Concert. \n\nDate: 17th December, 2021\nTime: 7 PM\nVenue: Accra Sports Stadium \nAttendance is FREE \n\n#GTCOncert \n#GTCOncert2021\n#ProudlyAfricanpic.twitter.com/3ZKKRrOeo4— GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBank (Ghana) Ltd.) 1638266866
GTBank is organizing an event called the GTCO Music Concert for the very first time, which will be held on Friday the 17th of December 2021. It’s an arena event happening at the Accra Sports Stadium, and it also boasts a heavy lineup, with Stonebwoy, Davido, Kuami Eugene, Tems, Buju, Wande Coal, R2Bees, Adekunle Gold, Gyakie, Zlatan, and more all on the bill. And guess what? This event is totally free.
Sarkodie's Rapperholic
Sarkodie’s Rapperholic is nothing new. Every December on Christmas day, Africa’s most decorated rapper holds his annual headline concert in Accra, and so far nothing has changed. This year, Sarkodie announced the event with a freestyle video, where the rapper ran through his plans for the show with a cocky freestyle.
R2BEES & Friends
R2BEES & Friends 29th Dec. Tickets out on Mondaypic.twitter.com/7BayLvgroH— OMAR ST\u00a3RLING (@OMAR ST\u00a3RLING) 1639149005
Ghanaian music duo R2Bees have announced a headline concert from them titled R2Bees & Friends. This one is special because concerts from the seasoned afrobeats duo are few and far between. It’s happening on the 29th of December at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and knowing R2Bees, it’s sure to be a movie!
Freedom Wave Concert
Ghana it\u2019s been tooo long ,come and let\u2019s party and thank God for another Year \n\n#Shaxi #Storm #Taabea #Infinix #Kasapreko !\n\n#FreedomWaveConcert pic.twitter.com/YYV8fNWYmE— SHATTA WALE (@SHATTA WALE) 1639416538
Singer Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal have joined forces to hold their own headline event, called the Freedom Wave Concert. The Freedom Wave Concert is happening on Christmas day, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Little Havana
Little Havana is one of the most popular nightlife events in Ghana. Called the “biggest VIP party in Africa”, it’s an exclusive party that attracts the most devoted party aficionados from around the world. Little Havana is happening on the 26th of December at Little Acre, Aburi
Festival of Plays
As THE SECRET CODE OF WIVES draws to close today, the Festival of Plays opens!!!!!\n\nBook the dates and plays, each play shows for just one day and it\u2019s on to the next show. \n\nGet your tickets online at *713*5*5# or at any of our usual outlets. \n\n#decemberingh #anebowhyteplaypic.twitter.com/8GneUB1PVv— ROVERMAN #FOP21 (@ROVERMAN #FOP21) 1638741649
There’s also something for the theatre lovers as well! Uncle Ebo Whyte is a renowned Ghanaian playwright. As the head of Roverman Productions he has written and directed over 45 plays for stage since 2008, and his plays are critically acclaimed and always highly anticipated. Every December, Roverman Production hosts the Festival of Plays, a lineup of 6 original Ebo Whyte plays. His plays are always packed out, so if you’re into theatre make sure you book your tickets early.
Christmas with Joe Mettle
Where are the gospel fans? For lovers of contemporary Christian music, there’s also an event for you. Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle will be hosting his annual gospel concert titled Christmas with Joe Mettle on the 25th of December, so if you’re a fan of Ghanaian gospel music or a gospel lover in general who would like to experience something new, spend the evening of your Christmas day with Joe Mettle and his friends.
Around the World Food Festival
We go kee you with enjoyment this Christmas\nIt\u2019s three days of celebrating good food, drinks, music and people from around the world! Book your passports: http://atwfestival.com\u00a0\n#AroundTheWorld #FoodAndDrinksFestivalpic.twitter.com/Ss2ecN7cDk— Around The World Festival (@Around The World Festival) 1639494317
What would Christmas be without food? Music and parties aren’t the only attraction in Ghana. Ghana is known for their amazing local cuisine. Food events are also a big part of the holiday festivities, and the Around the World Food and Drinks Festival is one of such events you can go to treat your taste buds to the best of local and international cuisine. It’s three days of celebrating good food, drinks, music and people from around the world. Booking a “food passport” will give you access to a number of sessions showcasing foods from different countries around the world, as well as sessions featuring celebrities such as Efya, Gyakie, and Whitemoney of Big Brother Naija fame.
Akwaaba UK Events
This is how our December looks like....\nGet tickets here \nhttps://linktr.ee/Akwaabauk\u00a0pic.twitter.com/XkDvzDUssH— Akwaabauk (@Akwaabauk) 1637516053
Akwaaba UK are the organizers of some of the best events and parties to hit the land! Events such as their annual all-black and all-white parties are well known for their intense fun. Akwaaba UK will be hosting a total of 12 events in Ghana this December and January. The All-Black Party and the All-White party are both happening at Pitch Accra on the 28th of December 2021 and 1st January 2022 respectively, but you should definitely check out the full lineup of events for more.
BHIM Concert
Headlining The BhimConcert 21\nThe Original king of the Dancehall @KingBeenieMan from Jamaica \nThe grand Arena Will Be On Fire..\nGet Your Tickets Now.. \nhttp://www.bhimconcert.com\u00a0 \n0247415468\n#BhimNationpic.twitter.com/F1YTSGQW7y— 1GAD (@1GAD) 1638364058
Dancehall and afrobeats star Stonebwoy will also be holding the 5th edition of his annual concert the BHIM Concert. This edition is titled the “BHIM of Hope” edition, and in addition to Stonebwoy it’s also headlined by Jamaican dancehall icon Beenie Man. This event is happening on the 21st of December at the Grand Arena, Accra.
Eden Bar Opening Night
Breaking the rules! Changing the game!\n\nOut with the old, in with the new!\n\nThis December, come experience something exceptional, only at Eden!\n\n#NonAlcoholicBar #HeavenlyVibes #MeaningfulEnjoymentpic.twitter.com/8I7HC4Gkls— Eden Bar (@Eden Bar) 1634327171
An audacious entrepreneur by the name of John Asogonnde has set out to meet the needs of a specific market – individuals who do not smoke or consume alcoholic drinks, but would still like to go out and have a good time. Eden Bar is Accra’s first non-alcoholic bar, which is set to launch this December, just in time for the Christmas festivities. If you want the social interaction, good vibes, and tasty food without the smoke and or the hangovers, then this is the place for you. The exact date for Eden Bar’s opening night will be communicated soon.
The Live Experience With Gyakie
Performing all your favorite songs from me on 19th December \nGet your discounted Early bird tickets via https://tix.africa/gyakie\u00a0 \nPhysical tickets out in a bit pic.twitter.com/UyKnrot1rC— Song Bird (@Song Bird) 1638363011
Singer Gyakie is also set to hold her own headline concert this December. The freshly minted superstar will be performing all the fan favorites on Sunday the 19th of December, Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. Early bird tickets for this event are currently on sale.
The Crusade 5
WHETHER RAIN OR SHINE! | DEC 20 VENUE @EnclaveGarden \n#CRUSADE5 #C5pic.twitter.com/vkRZQ9nm9a— La M\u00eame Gang (@La M\u00eame Gang) 1638189265
Dynamic music group La Meme Gang is back again, with the latest edition of their annual concert The Crusade. It’s their fifth year doing the annual event, and you can bet that RJZ, $pacely, Kiddblack, and Darkovibes are ready to shut things down. This takes place on the 20th of December at Enclave Garden, East Legon.
