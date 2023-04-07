The Best Ghanaian Songs Out Right Now
Featuring the latest Ghana music from Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Amaarae, Black Sherif and more.
Our favorite Ghanaian artists brought some amazing heat in the month of March, from the established superstars to the emerging talents. As always, we bring all of that brand new music right to your doorstep here. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs out right now below.
Stonebwoy “Far Away”
Stonebwoy is gearing up to drop his fifth studio album titled 5th Dimension, and not long ago we received what is likely the last single to precede the album. The tune is titled “Far Away”, and it dropped along with a live performance video in which the Def Jam Africa signee issued a stellar rendition of the song backed by a full band. Stonebwoy in his element? Few things are better.
Kwesi Arthur “Pain Interlude”
We got a brand new joint from Kwesi Arthur. This one is an honest, open, and transparent tale about internal battles plaguing the relationships in his life. On “Pain Interlude,” the rapper vividly narrates the pain of betrayal, lost friendships, and switched loyalties by those supposed to back his dreams.
Amaarae “Reckless & Sweet”
Amaarae is back with a bang. The Ghanaian-American singer broke her hiatus with this brand new single titled “Reckless & Sweet.” Here Amaarae oozes steamy sensuality all throughout and tops it off by lacing the track with an infectious hook: “Call me when the money come, come, come, come come!”
Popcaan “Celebrate” ft. Black Sherif
This latest tune by Jamaican superstar Popcaan fully deserves a mention because the OVO Sound artist calls on the highly-buzzing Ghanaian Black Sherif for the assist. Their link-up results in “Celebrate,” an easygoing dancehall tune where the affinity between Ghana and Jamaica is on full display once again.
Jay Bahd “Yaa Baby”
Jay Bahd also came through with a new one. “Yaa Baby,” the latest offering by the Asakaa rapper, is a blend of drill laced with Afro elements that showcase his signature style — gritty vocals and hard-hitting lyrics at center stage.
Shatta Wale “Mansa Musa” ft. Vybz Kartel
Shatta Wale dropped his latest studio album, MAALI, this past month. One of the standout tunes off the project is this collaboration featuring an appearance by Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Vybz Kartel titled “Mansa Musa.” Together, the duo issue a banger representing two of the best dancehall talents from Ghana and Jamaica.
Medikal ‘Warning’
Award-winning rapper Medikal sends a powerful message to his fellow rappers with “Warning.” The song sees the rapper address a range of criticism and issues he has faced, from speculation concerning the source of his riches to the competition for the title of the best Ghana rapper. In this bar-heavy joint, Medikal issues a stern warning to all who dare to test him.
KWW “Y3 b3 k) Beebi” ft. Kwesi Arthur, Quamina Mp, Dayonthetrack, Kofi Mole & Twitch 4EVA
The past month also saw the arrival of a brand new Ghanaian music collective. Kwesi Arthur, Quamina Mp, Dayonthetrack, Kofi Mole & Twitch 4EVA teamed up to form a music supergroup called KWW (Kanko Worldwide). Their very first single “Y3 b3 k) Beebi” is a melodic highlife song that speaks about traveling the world to make romantic memories with one’s lover.
Addy Mirage “Break Up” ft. Beeztrap KOTM, AMG Armani, RJZ, & Thomas the Great
Addy Mirage is a fresh talent in Ghana’s music scene, and with his latest offering he came correct. “Break Up,” a drill tune in Asakaa style, is a collective effort featuring Beeztrap KOTM, AMG Armani, RJZ, and Thomas the Great. Each act comes through with solid verses, resulting in a banger that deserves an addition to your Ghanaian drill rotation.
Raz & Afla ‘Walk The Walk’
Raz & Afla is a duo made up of Israel’s Raz Olsher and Ghanaian producer/musician Afla Sackey. Together with their combined abilities, they released a joint EP titled The Circle. “Walk The Walk,” a tune off that project, is an instrumental-heavy song filled with African elements that issue social commentary backed by vibrant rhythms.
