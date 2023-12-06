It's been a game-changing year in the world of African music, and Ghana's music scene has been a heavy contributor as usual. In 2023, top Ghanaian talents furnished us with hit after hit in the styles of afrobeats, hip-hop, and so much more. Songs released made waves across the continent, topped charts, and even resulted in global major label signings.



Heavy hitters like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif came through as usual, while some of Ghana’s most loved talents, such as Fameye and Ko-Jo Cue, made their intentions of dominating the game crystal clear through their latest drops. We also saw fresh talents like Lasmid, Olivetheboy, and Herman Suede arise, augmenting their blooming career runs with infectious tunes and establishing themselves as the leading fresh talents to look out for.

Without any further ado, check out our picks of the Best Ghanaian Songs of 2023 below.

Sarkodie and Bob Marley & The Wailers "Stir It Up" In a history-making feat, Sarkodie released a posthumous collaboration with one of the biggest recording artists ever, Bob Marley. The new version of “Stir It Up” is a revival of the legendary hit song originally created by Marley and The Wailers, fusing the original's reggae with hip-hop. With this song, the elite Ghanaian rapper became responsible for what is likely the biggest collaboration in Ghana music history.

King Promise "Terminator" King Promise came through with what is undoubtedly the biggest Ghanaian afrobeats song of the year. “Terminator,” produced by the usual suspect Killbeatz, is an infectious amapiano-infused afrobeats tune that afrobeats lovers across the continent can’t get enough of.

Amaarae "Co-Star" Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae released her sophomore album, Fountain Baby, in June. One of the highlights off the project is this bop titled “Co-Star.” The song celebrates star signs and their romantic compatibility, resulting in a perfect anthem for the astrology girlies. The music video is the icing on the cake, with Amaarae playing the role of a judge at an exotic car meet on a set straight out of a PS2-era video game.

Kelvyn Boy "Vero" Kelvyn Boy dropped a big tune this year as well in the form of "Vero." Produced by Ghana's Master Maison, “Vero” is a straightforward banger that sees the afrobeats singer emphasize his adamant affection for his love interest. The spotlight single off his latest EP, For Tha Kulture, this afrobeats song has close to 10 million streams across digital streaming platforms, and has sneaked its way into every party playlist that Ghanaian music calls home.

Stonebwoy "Into The Future" Last year saw Stonebwoy sign a record deal with Def Jam Africa and release a number of singles with the full backing of the global major label. He continued his run in 2023 with the release of his fifth studio album 5th Dimension, a star-studded 17-track affair. One of the biggest hits off the album so far has been this afro-dancehall fusion titled “Into The Future,” which has been a consistent soundtrack to TikToks and parties alike.

Olivetheboy "GOODSIN" Olivetheboy is a 20-year-old emerging Ghanaian singer whose single “GOODSIN” took the game by storm. He hit the spotlight in May after debuting the song, which hit ten million streams in record time after blowing up through a TikTok challenge. “GOODSIN” was also the most Shazamed song in Ghana and Nigeria earlier this year. After the song’s success, plus a freshly inked record deal with Sony Music, it’s looking like an amazing start for Olivetheboy.

Black Sherif "YAYA" Black Sherif followed up on the success of 2022's The Villain I Never Was with the two-song tape titled Take Care Of Yourself Blacko. The project housed two brands new tracks from the Ghanaian rapper, the highlight of which is "YAYA." Both songs see the rapper explore themes of self-care and reflection—all in his signature melodic delivery over intricate hip-hop beats. Make sure to revisit our cover story, Black Sherif, Africa's Young Bright Black Star.

Amerado "Kwaku Ananse Remix" feat. Fameye Ghanaian rapper Amerado scored one of the biggest Ghanaian songs of the year with “Kwaku Ananse.” Not long after, he came back with the release of the single's highly-anticipated remix, teaming up with star singer Fameye. On “Kwaku Ananse,” Amerado delivers an electrifying fusion of rap and melody inspired by the legendary Ghanaian folklore character. The remix successfully took the original track's vibrant energy and elevated it to brand new heights.

Lasmid "Running" Ghanaian singer Lasmid first hit the limelight in 2022 with his breakout single “Friday Night.” This year, the emerging talent scored his second hit with “Running.” Lasmid wields an uncanny style of delivery that results in his hooks and verses sneaking their way into your subconscious, using indelible melodies and catchy quotables—the perfect formula for unforgettable afrobeats songs. On “Running”, he doubles down on the success of his previous offering, issuing a captivating earwom in the process.

Efya "Jara Jara" "Jara Jara" is a riveting afropop tune that serves as an impassioned ode to Efya's love interest. With her soulful vocals, she expresses the enchanting impact of her partner's romance on her heart and soul. In "Jara Jara," the iconic soul singer delivers a seamless fusion of soulful melodies and infectious afrobeats rhythms, resulting in a captivating, vibrant ballad that marks her return to the game in earnest.

M.O.G Beatz "Pay As You Go" feat. Sarkodie & Camidoh "Pay As You Go" is a captivating tune that sees rapper Sarkodie and singer Camidoh issue an unreserved and unrestrained declaration of love. Together, the dynamic trio masterfully blend M.O.G Beatz's production prowess with Sarkodie's lyrical finesse and Camidoh's lush melodies, creating a beautiful fusion that showcases the best of Ghanaian music.

Herman Suede "Lose Control" feat. Niashun Rising Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer Herman Suede's 4-track EP, A Wonderful Time, is a body of work that encapsulates the feeling of celebration, freedom, and joy. Off the EP came the standout single “Lose Control” featuring Niashun, a melodic afrobeats cut that sees the duo display what makes them two of the best emerging talents Ghana has to offer.

Mr Drew "Case" feat. Mophty Earlier this year, singer Mr Drew issued an open verse challenge for his single “Case,” featuring Sista Afia and Strongman. The emerging singer Mophty Legacy issued a stellar verse on the song, resulting in Drew releasing “Case (Remix).” The remix caught fire, cooking up an unsuspecting hit!

Fameye "Not God Remix" feat. Stonebwoy Ghanaian singer Fameye joined forces with Stonebwoy for the official remix of Not God." The song highlights the limitations of mankind: that no matter how ambitious man is, our rise to the top is hampered by things that impede each and every human alive. The introspective singer's message in “Not God” is that as a human being, we should just do our best to leave a good legacy.

Oseikrom Sikanii "Twatis" feat. Kweku Smoke Emerging rapper Oseikrom Sikanii took the game by storm with his studio album, Big Trapper. The 12-track release hosts features by the likes of Yaa Pono, Kofi Mole, Fameye and more, but the big tune off the project has been the rap single “Twatis.” Featuring a verse from Kweku Smoke, “Twatis” is one of the biggest hip-hop tunes from Ghana in 2023.

Lasmid "Badboy" Breakout star Lasmid was definitely on a roll this year, coming through with an instant hit for the second time with “Bad Boy.” As the song's name hints, "Bad Boy" sees Lasmid tap into that newfound bad boy popstar energy in all its glory, issuing a loverboy anthem where he makes a heartfelt case for romantic acceptance over an upbeat afropop soundtrack. Lasmid puts his signature style of melodic delivery and striking lyrics on display once more. Whatever he puts in his secret sauce is clearly working, proven by over 25 million streams.

Black Sherif "SIMMER DOWN" “Simmer Down” is the second song off superstar Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's two-song tape, Take Care Of Yourself Blacko. “Simmer Down,” a hit on its own, is a note to self in which Blacko promises to not let the negative energy surrounding him get to him. The atmospheric drill soundscape of the tune, produced by Samsney, provides the perfect backdrop for Blacko to self-motivate. He does it justice with assertive claims like, "We don't need mans to believe / We don't care 'bout who no dey see / What we dey see in us bro believe / We're on the winning side they dey see."

Ko-Jo Cue "Free Throw" feat. Joey B Rapper Ko-Jo Cue's "Free Throw," was the first single from his latest studio project, I'M Back. The song, which features rapper Joey B, is a celebration of winning in the face of fierce opposition. "Free Throw" likens Ko-Jo’s wins to free throws, acknowledging how easy success comes to him while rubbing it in the faces of naysayers.

Gyakie "Rent Free" Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie graced us with the charming tune “Rent Free," a mid-tempo afrobeats bop that sees her narrate the tale of a love that has fully occupied her heart and mind. Gyakie’s songs have a schoolgirl-like quality to them, reminiscent of that adolescent love that had us enamored beyond control, a trait that keeps us listening to her tunes for that nostalgic dose of endorphins.

Shatta Wale and Tekno "Incoming" Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale teamed up with Nigerian pop star Tekno for “Incoming.” Shatta Wale’s latest foray into afrobeats saw the duo deliver smooth verses on a mellow tune, perfect for that midday cruise.