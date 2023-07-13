The Best Ghanaian Songs of 2023 So Far

As we reach the midpoint of 2023 Ghana’s music scene continues delivering the heat. Artists like Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, and several others have blessed us with massive hits so far this year. The first half of 2023 brought us a stream of afropop hits, international remixes, breakout singles, and more from both our favorite Ghanaian artists and a couple fresh faces on the scene. To ensure you don't miss a beat, we've compiled a selection of the best songs of the year so far. Check it out below.

For more, stay up to date on the latest Ghanaian music with our monthly Best Ghanaian Songs Right Now list.

Bob Marley & The Wailers and Sarkodie "Stir It Up" In a history-making feat right at the top of the year, Sarkodie outdoored a posthumous collaboration with one of the biggest recording artists ever, Bob Marley. The new version of “Stir It Up” is a revival of the legendary hit song originally created by Bob Marley and The Wailers. It's a fusion of reggae and rap, and the elite Ghanaian rapper is now responsible for one of the biggest collaborations in Ghanaian music history.

King Promise "Terminator" Singer King Promise came through with what is undoubtedly the biggest Ghanaian single of the year so far. “Terminator,." produced by the usual suspect, Killbeatz, is an infectious amapiano-infused afrobeats tune that nobody in the country can get enough of.

Olivetheboy "GOODSIN" Olivetheboy is a 20-year-old emerging Ghanaian singer whose single “Goodsin” took the game by storm. Off the back of “Goodsin” alone Olivetheboy has emerged as the most streamed Ghanaian act of 2023, an impressive feat by the newcomer. He hit the limelight in May after debuting the hit single, which hit ten million streams in record time after blowing up through a TikTok challenge. “Goodsin” is also the most Shazamed song in Ghana and Nigeria presently, and it’s looking like an amazing start for Olivetheboy.

Kelvynboy "Vero" Kelvyn Boy dropped a big tune this year as well in the shape of "Vero." Produced by Ghana's Master Maison, “Vero” is a straightforward banger that sees the afrobeats singer emphasize his adamant affection for his love interest, Vero.

Amaarae "Co-Star" Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter Amaarae released her sophomore album Fountain Baby in June. Featured on the project is the total bop, “Co-Star.” The song celebrates star signs and their romantic compatibility, resulting in a perfect anthem for the astrology girlies. The music video is the icing on the cake, with Amaarae playing the role of a judge at an exotic car meet on a set straight out of a PS2-era video game.

Stonebwoy "Into The Future" Last year saw Stonebwoy sign a record deal with Def Jam Africa and release a number of singles, fully backed by the global major label. This year, he continued his run with the release of his fifth studio album 5th Dimension. It’s a star-studded 17-track compilation, but one of the biggest hits off the album so far is this afro-dancehall fusion titled “Into The Future”. Read our feature: Stonebwoy Ascends to the 5th Dimension

KiDi "I Lied" Ghanaian singer KiDi came through with a standout new one called “I Lied." This time, we get a different version of the afropop star than we’re used to. “I Lied” is a ballad that sees the singer explore themes of pain and sadness, resulting in a melancholic affair.

Kuami Eugene & Rotimi "Cryptocurrency" Kuami Eugene broke a brief hiatus with his first single of the year, titled “Cryptocurrency". In a collaborative effort with Nigerian-American singer Rotimi, the two EMPIRE artists deliver on the bouncy bop, which was produced by Kuami himself.

Reggie "Oh Ma Linda" ft. O'Kenneth, Jaybahd & Kwaku DMC The Asakaa boys delivered a heater in the first half of the year. Frontlined by rapper Reggie, they dished out this banger called “Oh Ma Linda.” Here Reggie, O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, and Kwaku DMC all come correct, and the outcome is a fresh street banger from the Kumerican icons.

Lasmid "Running" Last year saw Ghanaian singer Lasmid hit the limelight with his breakout single “Friday Night,” and this year the emerging talent scored his second hit with “Running.” Here Lasmid doubles down on the success of his previous offering and issues an captivating earwom in the process.

Oseikrom Sikanii "Twatis" ft. Kweku Smoke Emerging rapper Oseikrom Sikanii also took the game by storm with his latest studio album Big Trapper. The 12-track album hosts features by the likes of Yaa Pono, Kweku Smoke, Kofi Mole, Fameye and more, but the big tune off the project so far has been rap single “Twatis.” The song hit #3 on Shazam’s Top 200 Ghana chart. Featuring a verse from Kweku Smoke, “Twatis” is one of the biggest tunes so far this year.

Song Bird & Gyakie & JBEE "SCAR" Sony Music act Gyakie's Scar” is an emotive fusion of drill and R&B elements. Here she collaborated with rising North London rapper JBee, who laced the joint with a formidable rap verse.