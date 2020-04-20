Gigi Lamayne Releases New Single ‘Stoners Prayer’ in Light of 4/20
South African lyricist Gigi Lamayne shares new single 'Stoners Prayer' to commemorate 4/20.
As promised yesterday, Gigi Lamayne released her single "Stoners Prayer." The song's title is self-explanatory. The emcee is sharing her gratitude to the creator for creating the herb. She opens the song with the lines:
"Dear Lord, thank you for the herbs you grew/ Dear Lord, thank you for the munchies too"
She goes on to rap about her usage of weed over an instrumental produced by Tantrik, who got introduced to the scene through his production on Nasty C's seminal mixtape Price City (2015).
Gigi Lamayne has been relatively silent in 2020, after a successful 2019 which she was her launch her own series of concerts The Gigi Gang Show.
Last month, the rapper announced her new TV gig as a presenter on the Soweto TV show Hair Jury.
Gigi joins a number of South African hip-hop artists who have released songs detailing love for weed. Rappers such as Shane Eagle, Hymphatic Thabs, Saudi, Nasty C and many others have all released songs about the herb.
4/20 refers to the 20th of April, a day in which stoners all around the world celebrate their love for marijuana. For more on the history of 4/20, read here.
Stream Gigi Lamayne's "Stoners Prayer" on Audiomack and revisit our list of 11 South African songs about weed here.