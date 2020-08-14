burna boy
Rufaro Samanga
Aug. 14, 2020 02:12AM EST
Cover Art of 'Twice As Tall album'

Listen to Burna Boy's New Album 'Twice As Tall'

Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall' album features Youssou N'Dour, Sauti Sol, Stormzy, Chris Martin and Naughty By Nature.

Burna Boy's Twice As Tall album is finally here after the Nigerian superstar announced the news of the upcoming project earlier this week. The 15-track album is the official follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and Grammy-nominated African GiantAfrican Giant which dropped last year.

LISTEN: The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Twice As Tall features a number of musical heavyweights and talents namely Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour, Kenyan Afro-pop sensation Sauti Sol, British-Nigerian grime rapper Stormzy, Coldplay's Chris Martin and American hip-hop trio Naughty By Nature. The project was produced by none other than Diddy, Mama Burna (Bosede Ogulu) and Burna Boy himself.


In this latest album, Burna Boy experiments a lot more with what we've come to know as his signature Afrobeats sound. He borrows elements from different genres such as Afro-house, Afro-pop, rock and several others. We've definitely earmarked "Onyeka (Baby)", "Comma", "Time Flies" featuring Sauti Sol, "Alarm Clock" and "Wonderful" as favourites. The latter, was released shortly before the entire project dropped and has been setting the internet ablaze.

Speaking about the new project in a recent interview, Burna Boy says, "Twice As Tall is the album about a period of time in my life." He goes on to add that, "It's the album about the struggle for freedom. It's the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times."

Listen to Twice As Tall on Apple Music:

Listen to Twice As Tall Spotify:

Audio
(Youtube)

