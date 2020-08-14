Listen to Burna Boy's New Album 'Twice As Tall'.

<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ff6a420138624f7029bf1088c60ec26"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F_lk1QNIPVI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Nasty C 'Palm Trees'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5581465f91144356e34a12344f132036"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GaKJF6yELQw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>South African rapper, <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-eazy-single-video/" target="_self"><strong>Nasty C</strong> </a>has released a hot new video for "Palm Trees". The single comes off his eagerly anticipated album <em>Zulu Man With Some Power </em>which drops at the end of August on <strong>Def Jam Recordings</strong> and Universal Music Group Africa. "Palm Trees" is just over two minutes long but its visuals will linger for longer. The high quality video flashes high energy neon visuals fitting for the upbeat track. Creatively led by South African Karl Lewis, who has directed adverts for BMW and <a href="https://www.screenafrica.com/2019/10/14/film/film-content/director-kyle-lewis-helps-to-brings-toya-delazys-afro-rave-to-life/" target="_blank">Toya DeLazy's afrorave song "Funani"</a>, the video is simply crisp and clean.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-palm-trees-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
2Baba ft Wizkid 'Opo'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16a2bc119766509b37dd86f261e613c1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Rtb7_hzRPM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank">Wizkid</a></strong> and <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/2-baba" target="_blank">2Baba</a></strong> share the music video for their 2019 single "Opo." The colorful music video, directed by <strong>Clarence Peters</strong>, captures the two artists and a group of sharply dressed dancers in an all-white space. The celebratory song is an ode to the beauty of African women. The song was featured on 2Baba's latest album <em>Warriors, </em>which dropped earlier this year.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/2baba-wizkid-opo-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Rvdical The Kid 'NASA' ft. Amaarae<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1cfb19d30edc65a9c109fc148dae3078"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wE7ah-EPX4A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Amaarae </strong>connects with Beninese-Ghanaian producer <strong>Rvdical The Kid </strong>for the spacey and hypnotic new single "Nasa," taken from his upcoming sophomore EP <em>Little Planet</em>.</p><p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/5gcL42OzbwTHmP3aaDAo9v" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Adekunle Gold, Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27337c9bb87083c144e1cc2deeacdc00"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1jL0tXDZFuA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/adekunle-gold" target="_blank">Adekunle Gold</a> </strong>shares the new futuristic music video for"AG Baby," which was shot in Houston. The single features singer <strong>Nailah Blackman</strong> on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from <strong>TMXO</strong>. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-adekunle-gold-new-single-ag-baby/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Saronde 'Firewood' feat. Idd Aziz<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1206753252/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="http://saronde.bandcamp.com/album/firewood-ft-idd-aziz">Firewood ft. Idd Aziz by Saronde</a></iframe>
<p>Beating Heart Music label founders and duo <strong>Saronde</strong> team up for the uplifting new track "Firewood," featuring <strong>Idd Aziz</strong>. The funk guitar-led song samples 1950s Kikuyu all female a capella vocals. Get into it above.</p><p><a href="https://saronde.bandcamp.com/album/firewood-ft-idd-aziz" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Afel Bocoum 'Dakamana'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ee688a06cd8a61f1a3851ae50af0cb4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-mQ0uemlm8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p> Malian artist and former <strong>Ali Farka Touré</strong> bandmate <strong>Afel </strong><strong>Bocoum </strong>shares the alluring single "Dakamana." His upcoming <em>Lindé, </em>executive produced by <strong>Damon Albarn</strong> & World Circuit's <strong>Nick Gold</strong> will feature guest performances by Tony Allen, Joan as Police Woman and more.</p><p><a href="https://worldcircuit.lnk.to/AfelBocoumLinde" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Boj 'Abracadabra' ft. Davido & Mr Eazi<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a5bfe8e6702968068a0140472dd5efc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LYUvtidvWTY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Boj</strong> comes through with a banger in the shape of "Abracadabra" featuring the star power of <strong>Davido </strong>and <strong>Mr Eazi</strong>. You'll have this one on repeat for a long while.</p><p><a href="https://boj.lnk.to/abracadabra" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Blaq Pages x Soko7 x Nick & Navi 'Whistle N Whine'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="afc9484a96126d945eb9e1c1b937c048"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xLEB_pIlE3s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B twin duo <strong>Nick & Navi </strong>connect with Ghana's <strong>Blaq Pages</strong> and Zimbabwe-born <strong>Soko7</strong> for this party-starter dancehall jam "Whistle N Whine." Get into it above.</p><p><a href="https://fanlink.to/whistlenwhine" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
AKA 'Monuments' ft. Yanga Chief, Grandmaster Ready D<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ece2eff3abb7140c21d2ad24290ec107"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-VyL0QYICug?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/aka-monument-cross-my-heart-energy/" target="_self">AKA's </a>"Monuments" music video is the #stayathome content you need in your life. Supa Mega's latest music video is an inside look at how the star spends his day during the current lockdown. The single is part of a series of releases along with "Cross My Heart" and "Energy", which all will be part of his upcoming project.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/aka-monuments-video-stayathome-content/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
