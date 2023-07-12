16th Headies Awards Unveils Nominations List

On Wednesday, the Headies, Nigeria's renowned music award show, unveiled the highly anticipated nominations list for its 16th edition. Founded by Hip Hop World Magazine in 2006, the Headies is one of the biggest music accolades in Nigeria, recognizing achievements both domestically and across Africa.

The upcoming awards ceremony will acknowledge works released between January 2022 and March 2023. Leading the pack with an impressive ten nominations is Burna Boy, a prominent Nigerian artist. Following closely are Asake with nine nominations and Pheelz and Bnxn with six nominations each. Surprisingly, last year's standout winner, Wizkid, is absent from this year's list. Burna boy, notably, competes for the coveted Album of the Year award against formidable contenders such as Davido, Rema, Asake, Omah Lay, and Victony.

The nominations encompass a diverse array of both local and international artists, honoring their remarkable contributions to the music scene over the past year. Moreover, the 2023 edition of the Headies Awards will also acknowledge international artists who have made significant strides in the Nigerian music industry. The nominees for the esteemed International Artiste of the Year category include renowned names like Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Toliver, and Ed Sheeran.

The complete nominations list for the 16th Headies Awards is provided below, showcasing the range of talent and achievement recognized by this prestigious music event:

Best Recording of the Year

"Alone" by Burna Boy

"Soweto" by Victony and Tempoe

"I’m a Mess" by Omah Lay

"Ku Lo Sa" by Oxlade

"Stand Strong" by Davido

"No Woman, No Cry" by Tems

Producer of the Year

Magicstickz (Sungba Remix)

Pheelz (Electricity)

Andrevibez & London (Calm Down)

Tempoe (Soweto)

Kel-P (Kpe Paso)

Rexxie (Abracadabra)

Songwriter of the Year

"Loyal" by Simi

"I’m a Mess" by Omah Lay

"Lift Me Up" by Tems

"Alone" by Burna Boy

"In My Mind" by BNXN fka Buju

"Earth Song" by Wizard Chan

Best R&B Single

"For My Hand" by Bruna Boy ft. ED Sheeran

"Mmadu" by CKay

"Just 4 u" by Dami Oniru

"Red Wine" By Preye

"Hard to Find" by Chike ft. Flavour

"Loyal" by Simi ft. Fave

Best Rap Single

"Hustle" by Reminisce ft. BNXN

"Big Energy" by Ladi Poe

"Back in Uni" by Blaq Bonez

"Bando Diaries" by Psycho YP ft. Odumodublvck

"Declan Rice" by Odumodublvck

"My Bro" by Jeriq the Hussla ft. Phyno

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

"Loyal" - Simi

"In Between" - Waje

"Memories" - Niniola

"Adua Remix" - Liya

"Red Wine" - Preye Itams

"Just 4 U" - Dami Oniru

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

"Ku Lo Sa" - Oxlade

"My Only Baby" - Ric Hassani

"Love Don’t Cost a Dime" - Magixx

"Spell Remix" - Chike

"Reckless" - Praiz

"Kpe Paso" - Wande Coal

Best Alternative Song

"Earth Song" by Wizard Chan

"Final Champion" by Cruel Santino

"The Traveller" by Basketmouth and The Cavemen

"In a Loop" By BOJ ft. Mellissa

"Game Changer" by Flavour

"Tinko Tinko" by Obongjayar

Best Music Video

"Back in Uni" by Blaq Bonez Perliks

"PBUY" by TG Omori

"Spell (Remix)" by Director Pink

"Common Person" by Director K

"Bandana" by TG Omori

"Calm Down (Remix)" by Director K

Best Collaboration

"Sungba Remix" by Asake ft. Burna Boy

"Gwagwalada" by Bnxn ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

"Finesse" by Pheelz ft. Bnxn

"Who’s Your Guy Remix" by Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage

"Electricity" by Pheelz ft. Davido

"Kpe Paso" by Wande Coal ft. Olamide

Best Street-Hop Artist

Rexxie ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – "Abracadabra"

Seyi Vibez – "Chance"

Asake – "Joha"

Zlatan ft. Young Jonn – "Astalavista"

Poco Lee & Hotkid – "Otilo"

Mohbad – "Peace"

Digital Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

International Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Afrobeats Single of the Year

"Last Last" by Burna Boy

"Rush" by Ayra Starr

"Buga" by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

"Finesse" by Pheelz ft. Bnxn

"Who’s Your Guy?" by Spyro

"Asiwaju" by Ruger

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – "Asiwaju"

Victony & Tempoe – "Soweto"

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana"

Ayra Star – "Rush"

Asake – "Terminator"

Mavins – "Overloading"

Crayon – "Ijo (Laba Laba)"

Oxlade – "Ku Lo Sa"

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – "Buga"

Pheelz & Davido – "Electricity"

Best West African Artist of the Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African Artist of the Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

Best North African Artist of the Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Wegz (Egypt)

El Grande Toto ( Morocco)

Soolking ( Algeria)

Best Southern African Artist of the Year

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C ( South Africa)

Costa Titch (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Focalistic (South Africa)

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artist of the Year

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Matias Damasio (Angola)

Emma’a ( Gabon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artist of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best R&B Album

Home by Johnny Drille

The Brother’s Keeper by Chike

Reckless by Praiz

Waje 2.0 by Waje

Matter of Time by Dami Oniru

To Be Honest by Simi

Best Alternative Album

Horoscopes by Basketmouth

Gbagada Express by BOJ

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors by Obongjayar

Subaru Boys: Final Heaven by Cruel Santino

Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable by Omadina

Native World by Native Sound System

Best Rap Album

Fly Talk Only by Payper Corleone

Palmwine Music Vol 3 by Show Dem Camp

Young Preacher by Blaqbonez

YP SZN 3 by Psycho YP

Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me by Vector

Billion Dollar Dream by Jeriq

Lyricist on the Roll

Ladipoe

Vector

Payper Corleone

Alpha Ojini

A-Q

TEC (SDC)

Best Inspirational Single

"Stand Strong" by Davido ft. Sunday Service Choir

"Jireh (My Provider)" by Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

"This Year" by Victor Thompson & Ehis D’ Greatest

"Eze Ebube" by Neon Adejo

"Tobechukwu" by Nathaniel Bassey & Mercy Chinwo

"I Get Backing" by Victoria Orenze

Album of the Year

Love, Damini by Burna Boy

Mr. Money With The Vibe by Asake

Rave & Roses by Rema

Boy Alone by Omah Lay

Outlaw by Victony

Timeless by Davido

Song of the Year

"Calm Down" by Rema

"Last Last" by Burna Boy

"Ku Lo Sa" by Oxlade

"Buga" by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

"Finesse" by Pheelz ft. Bnxn

"Sungba Remix" by Asake ft. Burna Boy

Best Female Artist

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artist

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Next Rated

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

International Artist Recognition

Sean ‘Love’ Combs

Hall of Fame

Youssou N'Dour

Special Recognition