The Headies Are Coming to America This Weekend
On September 4th, 2022 the Headies will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, FireBoyDML, Davido, and more are expected to appear.
For the first time in history, The Headies will take place in the United States. Ever since the award show began 15 years ago, it has become a force for propelling Nigerian music entertainment to the mainstream consciousness. The event will take place on September 4th at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. The star-studded event is slated to include a line up of celebrities like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, FireBoyDML, and Flavour, among others.
During this year's show, there will be three newly added categories including, including Artist of the Year, Best Inspiration Single, and Digital Artist of the Year. Over the years, The Headies has played an important role in celebrating African music as a whole, and pushing Afrobeats to the international stratosphere. With the hike in international music collaborations in the last few years, mainstream artists like Chris Brown, Nas and Drake and Beyoncé are also nominees for the event. Some African nominees include Adekunle Gold, Davido, Wizkid and Tems.
The event's social media platform has been buzzing with updates about what to expect at the event and the significance of the show's American debut.
Voting for the event closes at 11:59 PM West African Time today.
