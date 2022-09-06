Wizkid and Tems Were the Big Winners at the 2022 Headies
The Headies went down in the States for the first time. Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tems topped the list of winners for the night.
For the first time in its history, the Headies Awards took place in the United Staes. The awards show, which is in its 15th year, took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The star-studded event included performances from prominent artists as well as wins from some of Africa's most renowned musical acts. Some of the winners for the evening included Wizkid and Tems, who topped the list for their global smash hit “Essence,” which Kanye West recently referred to as "the best song in the history of music to date" on his instagram account. "Essence" won the award for the song of the year and best R&B single. Wizkid also got a nod for Album Of The Year from the award show for his critically acclaimed Made in Lagos (Deluxe) album. Other Nigerian acts like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Bnxn each won two awards. Tems also took home an award for best female artiste and best R&B album for her project If Orange Was a Place. Burna Boy was awarded the title of African artiste of the year and best male artist.
Over the years, The Headies has become the leading Pan African awards show, making strides to underscore the impact of African artistry and excellence. Originally established in 2006, the event was created to celebrate the strides in the African music entertainment industry. Below is a complete list of winners for the night:
Song of the year:
"Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Tems
Album of the year:
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) by Wizkid
Best recording of the year:
"Celebrate Me" by Patoranking
Best male artist:
Burna Boy
Best female artist:
Tems
African Artiste of the Year:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Year's best North African artist:
Latifa (Tunisia)
East Africa's best artist of the year:
Diamond Platinumz
Best artist from Southern Africa for the year:
Focalistic (South Africa)
Year's best West African artist:
Gyakie (Ghana)
The Best Central African Artist of the Year:
Innoss’b
International artist recognition:
Chris Brown
Best street hop artiste:
Goya Menor & Nektunez for "Amenor Amapiano Remix"
Digital artist of the year:
Ayra Starr
Best male vocal performance:
Oxlade for Ojuju
Best female vocal performance:
Waje for "Last Time"
Lyricist on the roll:
A-Q – “The Last Cypher”
Best rap single:
“Feeling” – Ladipoe feat. Bnxn
Best music video:
“Champion” (Fireboy DML Feat. D Smoke) Directed by Tg Omori
Best rap album:
Carpe Diem – Olamide
Best reggae & dancehall album:
Three – Patoranking
Producer of the year:
Sarz – “Monalisa” By Lojay & Sarz
Best inspirational single:
“Cultural Praise” – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group
Songwriter of the year:
Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”
Best R&B single:
“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems
Best Afrobeats single
“Peru” – Fireboy DML
Best alternative single:
“Doings” – Flavour
Best alternative album:
Intermission – Ibejii
Special recognition (outstanding impact on the entertainment industry):
Efe Omorogbe
Sunday Are
Bose Ogulu
Special recognition (talent):
D’banj
Headies’ viewer’s choice:
Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
Next Rated:
Bnxn
Humanitarian award of the year:
Davido
Best R&B album:
If Orange Was a Place – Tems
Rookie of the year:
Fave
