Wizkid and Tems Were the Big Winners at the 2022 Headies

tems performing
Photo by Joseph Okpako

Wizkid and Tems performing

The Headies went down in the States for the first time. Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tems topped the list of winners for the night.

For the first time in its history, the Headies Awards took place in the United Staes. The awards show, which is in its 15th year, took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The star-studded event included performances from prominent artists as well as wins from some of Africa's most renowned musical acts. Some of the winners for the evening included Wizkid and Tems, who topped the list for their global smash hit “Essence,” which Kanye West recently referred to as "the best song in the history of music to date" on his instagram account. "Essence" won the award for the song of the year and best R&B single. Wizkid also got a nod for Album Of The Year from the award show for his critically acclaimed Made in Lagos (Deluxe) album. Other Nigerian acts like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Bnxn each won two awards. Tems also took home an award for best female artiste and best R&B album for her project If Orange Was a Place. Burna Boy was awarded the title of African artiste of the year and best male artist.

HEADIES AWARDS 2022: ASAKE PERFORMANCE FULL VIDEO

HEADIES AWARDS 2022: PATORANKING DEFEATS WIZKID TO WIN BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR #asake #headiesaward #headiesheadies award 2022 mic check,headies award 202...

Over the years, The Headies has become the leading Pan African awards show, making strides to underscore the impact of African artistry and excellence. Originally established in 2006, the event was created to celebrate the strides in the African music entertainment industry. Below is a complete list of winners for the night:

Song of the year:

"Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Tems

Album of the year:
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) by Wizkid

Best recording of the year:
"Celebrate Me" by Patoranking

Best male artist:
Burna Boy

Best female artist:
Tems

African Artiste of the Year:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Year's best North African artist:
Latifa (Tunisia)

East Africa's best artist of the year:
Diamond Platinumz

Best artist from Southern Africa for the year:
Focalistic (South Africa)

Year's best West African artist:
Gyakie (Ghana)

The Best Central African Artist of the Year:
Innoss’b

International artist recognition:
Chris Brown

Best street hop artiste:
Goya Menor & Nektunez for "Amenor Amapiano Remix"

Digital artist of the year:
Ayra Starr

Best male vocal performance:
Oxlade for Ojuju

Best female vocal performance:
Waje for "Last Time"

Lyricist on the roll:

A-Q – “The Last Cypher”

Best rap single:

“Feeling” – Ladipoe feat. Bnxn

Best music video:

“Champion” (Fireboy DML Feat. D Smoke) Directed by Tg Omori

Best rap album:

Carpe Diem – Olamide

Best reggae & dancehall album:

Three – Patoranking

Producer of the year:

Sarz – “Monalisa” By Lojay & Sarz

Best inspirational single:

“Cultural Praise” – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group

Songwriter of the year:

Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”

Best R&B single:

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems

Best Afrobeats single

“Peru” – Fireboy DML

Best alternative single:

“Doings” – Flavour

Best alternative album:

Intermission – Ibejii

Special recognition (outstanding impact on the entertainment industry):

Efe Omorogbe

Sunday Are

Bose Ogulu

Special recognition (talent):

D’banj

Headies’ viewer’s choice:

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

Next Rated:

Bnxn

Humanitarian award of the year:

Davido

Best R&B album:

If Orange Was a Place – Tems

Rookie of the year:

Fave

