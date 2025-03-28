Kenya’s Jimmy Gathu Is Still Working, Still Evolving, And Still That Guy!

For over three decades, he has been a cornerstone of Kenya's media landscape. His voice shaped the golden era of TV and radio, a mentor to now-household names and an enduring face of entertainment. Whether you grew up watching him on iconic shows like Club Kiboko, listened to his dynamic radio segments, or recently discovered him through dramatic turns on Rafiki , Kina, and Single Kiasi, Gathu's presence is undeniably woven into the fabric of Kenya's cultural memory. Yet, even with his vast experience, Gathu, 55, still pushes boundaries and finds new ways to surprise his audience.

He smoothly moves between scenes and press calls, like this one for The Chocolate Empire , his latest project with Showmax, which dropped last week to strong reviews. Promoting one show while shooting another isn't just a busy day for Gathu—it's how his entire career has unfolded. He is always working, always moving, and always evolving.

I caught up with Jimmy Gathu on set in Nairobi between takes for Single Kiasi season four.

In this exclusive interview, Gathu reflects on longevity, legacy, and what drives him to show up daily, especially when you might not receive any flowers. "I've learned to just do good and walk away," he says.

"JB was a challenge. But I loved it," Gathu tells OkayAfrica. "I'd never played someone like him. Someone struggling with family, caught in shady business, hiding things from loved ones, yet deeply loving his wife."

In Chocolate Empire, he sheds his familiar, morally upright role to play the lead, JB Mauzo . JB is a once-powerful businessman freshly released from prison, now trying to rebuild his life and reconnect with his fractured family. A remake of the popular South African soap opera, Rockville, the Kenyan series by Insignia Productions follows JB as he secretly runs a high-end escort service out of his exclusive cigar club. When he hires Lily ( Ann Muli ), a young woman from a struggling family, unaware of the club's true nature, JB's personal and secret worlds begin to collide dangerously.

OkayAfrica: Congratulations on Chocolate Empire. What a great production!

Jimmy Gathu: I'm really excited about it. Everyone's looking forward to Episode Two—all good things.

How did your involvement in the show come about?

After shooting Season Three of Single Kiasi, I told Grace Kahaki and Phillippe Bresson [of Insignia Productions]to let me know if they had a darker role. A year later, they sent a script. I read it and instantly knew it was right up my alley. I grew up in settings similar to JB's. I haven't been to prison, but the environment felt familiar. I was hooked.

What drew you to a darker character?

I'd never played someone like JB—someone struggling with family, caught in a shady business, hiding things from loved ones, yet deeply loving his wife. He's emotionally repressed, which is tough for me because I'm naturally expressive. Phil would constantly remind me, "Jimmy, don't show your teeth!" because I am always smiling. It took a while to figure out how someone like JB expresses himself. The first couple of weeks were tough. JB was a challenge. But I loved it.

The show touches on many themes, from elite Nairobi circles to the cost of secrets. Which themes struck you personally?

Marriage, for sure. I've been married for over 26 years. As a public figure, you deal with situations but remain within the boundaries of marriage. JB is at the edge of that, which was familiar but tricky to play. Also, JB grew up in an area very much like where I did: Kariakor. We shot some scenes there. That drive to escape the "ghetto" by any means necessary was very relatable. I wasn't involved in drugs, but I was around them. And relationships with law enforcement for protection? That's familiar, too.

The character you play live separate lives. You have been in the public eye for over three decades. Is there a difference between "Jimmy the public figure" and "Jimmy at home"?

My public figure persona became what put bread on the table. For me, it was work, so switching to become a husband and father was very easy. It's like how you go to work as an accountant, and you get home and become a parent. You switch off work and become a present husband, present father, and so on. So, over the years, it has become very easy to switch over.

You've worked across so many mediums: live TV, radio, theater, film…how do you describe yourself now?

I call myself a media practitioner. I've done everything—TV presenting, production, content creation, talent development. I've taken my kids to school as a full-time member of the creative economy.

And you're still here today! What keeps you relevant across decades and platforms?

I stick to the basics: entertaining, informing, and educating. Whether it's TikTok, radio, or a political talk show like The People's Parliament, I'll do it if it's relevant and speaks to the moment. I'm still curious and haven't done it all.

Is there a thread that connects all your work over the years?

Relevance. That's been the common thread through all of it. From hosting kids' shows in the '90s to promoting local music, discovering talent like the musician Nameless, and training people like media personality Yvonne Okwara—each phase has been about what the moment called for. I've always paid attention to the times. What are people watching? What do they need? What voice is missing in the conversation?

When I was doing kids' shows, it was about joy and imagination. That was the need then: fun, uplifting, and safe entertainment. Later, I saw how local music wasn't getting a platform, so I used mine to push artists who are now legends. I didn't do it for credit. I did it because we needed to believe in our own. And when I moved into training, it was about ensuring the next generation was even better. You look at someone like Yvonne Okwara and see what happens when you invest in potential.

So, for me, relevance doesn't mean chasing trends—it means serving the moment. It means using your platform to elevate something that matters right now. Whether that's in acting, radio, digital content, or mentorship, I try to ask: What can I bring that moves the needle in this season?

That's how you stay in the game. You evolve, you adapt, but you never lose the intention. Relevance is not about being loud; it's about being useful.

Do you feel like you're receiving your flowers appropriately?

If you do it for the flowers, you'll be disappointed. I've learned to just do good and walk away. My dad always told me something I didn't understand until much later: "Tenda wema nenda zako." Do good to someone and walk away. Don't be noticed. Don't let people know. The flowers will come later, but don't expect them. If you expect them, then you're doing it for the flowers.

There is a lot of great content coming out of Kenya. Given your career, what do you think of the current moment?

It's great to see real Kenyan stories being told. Chocolate Empire is an adaptation, but it's still good to see. What I'd love is to see us investing more in those stories that are 100 percent Kenyan. We have so many legends. Luanda Magere is one, but even just real stories from the streets, estates, and people who've lived through it. Those stories deserve to be told. And not just told. They deserve to be told well with the same level of production, attention, and respect that international stories get.

We're on the right path. It's taken a while, but the momentum is here. And if we keep going, keep pushing for excellence, keep investing in our own—there's no limit to how far Kenyan storytelling can go.