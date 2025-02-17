Iremide Adeoye Embodies the Restlessness of Being Young and Nigerian in New Showmax Series

What happens when an unplanned, impassioned social media rant changes your life? That's what Showmax's new original series, Under The Influence, explores — social media's unpredictable yet alluring power. And it does so with an intelligent and interesting eye.

The series follows Damilare (Iremide Adeoye), a recent university graduate sent to live with his older brother, a conservative figure who contrasts Damilare's vibrant, happy-go-lucky personality as one might expect from Generation Z.

The story trails Damilare, whose dream of becoming a social media influencer, often at the expense of more practical life opportunities, comes to pass after recording and posting a rant about millennials and their usually disapproving perception of the younger generation. The rant is relatable, and the fame it attracts for Damilare is instant. Under The Influence does an incredible job of exploring the arcs and complexities of being young, directionless and Nigerian.

The story doesn't satirize or moralize around our collective obsession with social media; it merely offers up a sharply drawn instance, allowing the story and its brilliant cast, led by Adeoye, to do the necessary heavy lifting. Under The Influence is arguably the most critical contemporary Nigerian television show, which studies and sensibly questions what fame looks like. How does it impact our sense of personhood and commitment to the people we love? What are the consequences of generational differences? And most importantly, what's a healthy way to deal with the destructive power of our unending pursuit of attention?

OkayAfrica caught up with Adeoye, a fast-growing Nigerian actor featured in some of the most important Nigerian television projects in recent years, including Wura, Madam Koi Koi, and others. Adeoye talks about playing a complex, unfamiliar character, finding inspiration from his early struggles, and the highlight of working on this project.

OkayAfrica: How are you doing, and where is your head currently?

Iremide Adeoye: I'm doing alright; I'm taking it one step at a time. Thank you for asking. Right now, my head is in a space of growth and excitement for what's ahead.

What stood out to you most when you first came across the script for the show?

The story's relatability and my character's personality stood out to me the most. The story captured not just big moments but the small, everyday emotions and experiences that make a character feel like someone you know.

My character, Dami2Fresh, has a distinct personality: witty but annoying, charismatic yet deeply flawed, and optimistic despite struggles. There's a depth to him. One that made me love him instantly. Beyond that, the show itself reflects experiences that so many people go through, whether it's navigating friendships and ambition, dealing with family expectations, figuring out who you are in a world that constantly tries to define you, pop culture, navigating a new reality of fame, finding your ground and even love relationships.

Talk us through what the preparation looked like.

My approach involved drawing from personal experiences and stepping outside my comfort zone to fully embody his identity. I spent time understanding his motivations, what drives him, and how his ambition shapes his decisions. I thought a lot about the transition from Ibadan to Lagos, something I have experienced, and how that kind of shift can fuel a desire to prove yourself.

I also reflected on my early days in entertainment, remembering what striving for opportunities and recognition felt like. I channeled that energy into Dami's relentless pursuit of fame. Then, there was the physicality of the role. Dami is loud, extra and dramatic, so I had to be intentional about my body language and how he moves, speaks and reacts to things.

Overall, the prep was about balancing what I naturally understood about him and what I had to stretch myself to become. It was a challenge that made playing him even more exciting.

The character is admittedly within your age bracket, but were there any difficulties you had connecting to him and relating to some of his struggles?

Dami and I have distinct personalities, but we have had similar experiences and struggles. I deeply relate to his struggle to gain recognition, find a platform, and establish himself. When I first started in entertainment as a performing percussionist, I faced similar challenges later in my early acting days—trying to prove myself, be seen and navigate the uncertainties that come with pursuing a creative career. Even his dynamic with his older brother resonated with me because I also have just one older brother, and growing up, we had our fair share of rifts.

But where we differ is in personality. Dami is loud, extra, over-the-top and thrives on drama and attention. I, on the other hand, take a more laid-back, reserved approach to these things. He lives for social media validation and the glitz of his newfound fame, whereas my relationship with those things is quite different. I value the work, not just the noise around it. So, while I understood his journey, stepping into his shoes meant embracing a personality quite different from mine, which was fun and challenging as an actor.

You're known to take on characters who are not always agreeable or, at least, easy to like. Is that a character feature that appeals the most to you when taking on roles?

I wouldn't say I'm specifically drawn to complex or unlikable characters; I believe these characters find a way to me. I don't always go out of my way to single them out. I love my characters layered or flawed, and this is because, as humans, in reality, we are complex. Most of the time, the realness of a character is not in the perfection but in the complexities.

Whether a character is easy to like or not, the goal is to make them understandable, maybe even relatable, in ways the audience wouldn't expect and sometimes makes it difficult for them to swing to a right or wrong side. That's what keeps a performance interesting.

What was the highlight of working on this project for you?

The highlight of working on this project was definitely the opportunity to headline the show and bring Dami to life. Leading a project like this comes with a lot of responsibility, one I was glad to take on. Beyond that, working with the cast and crew was another major highlight. There's something special about being surrounded by a team with the best collaborative energy. A team that's just as invested in telling the story as you are.

What do you hope people feel or take out of Under The Influence when they watch it?

I hope they feel seen and heard and generally enjoy how relatable this show is. It's a good show.