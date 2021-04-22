music
Joeboy Recruits Kwesi Arthur on New Remix of 'Door'

Joeboy Recruits Kwesi Arthur on Remix of 'Door' & Music Video

Joeboy enlists Kwesi Arthur on the new remix to his single 'Door' and shares the accompanying visuals.

Nigerian artist Joeboy has recently dropped the remix to his single "Door" as well as the music video. He recruits Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur on both the remix as well as the accompanying visuals for the track. The original version of "Door" features on Joeboy's 14-track debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic which was released at the beginning of February this year.

Musically, the remix is fairly similar to the original version of "Door" with the addition of Kwesi Arthur's verses having stepped up the lyricism and overall atmosphere of the track. The synergy between the two artists is seamless and translates well visually.

The music video itself was directed by Andy Madjitey and was shot in Ghana. The opening scene of the music video is of Joeboy, a lovestruck young man perched outside of his love interest's house in the hopes that he can meet with her—much to the horror of her mother. The crisp visuals are replete with scenic backgrounds filled with nature and lush greenery. The high point of the video is, of course, the artist walking towards a door in the middle of a forest where he is finally united with his lover.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Joeboy says the following:

"I was in Ghana for a media tour for my album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic' the atmosphere and vibe being there inspired me to want to feature a Ghanaian artiste on the video for the song and Kwesi Arthur was the first person to come to mind because we already have this synergy that is evident in the smash hit 'Baajo' by Kwesi Arthur featuring me, I felt like he was the right person for the song so I decided to send him the track, he loved it and recorded on it, a day later we shot the video in Ghana and voilaaaaa."

Watch the music video for the new "Door" remix below:

Joeboy - Door (feat. Kwesi Arthur) [Official Video] www.youtube.com


Listen to the new "Door" remix on Spotify:


Listen to the new "Door" remix on Apple Music:

Interview
Photo: Black Butter/Sony UK.

Interview: JAE5 Is Crafting London's Distinct Diasporic Sound

We talk to the buzzing producer about his Grammy win alongside Burna Boy, his work with J Hus and the ever-looming influence of Ghana.

When tales about the origins of hip-hop come into the cypher, the hyperfocus is almost always about the culture being born out of a unique and profound struggle that centers Black and Indigenous youth in the Bronx. First and second generational youth with roots in both the English and Spanish-speaking Caribbean, who in spite of their deteriorating environment — at the time some of the most impoverished streets in North America — learned to harness the power of creative ingenuity as a form of survival.

We can, arguably, deduce then that the original purveyors of this music that was made from scratch — quite literally — weren't actually intending on making music that could speak for or represent a people and their stories. No. I'd wager the first DJs worrying the vinyls on Uptown blocks, and the first MCs spitting outside corner bodegas were simply living, relishing in the little joy they could manifest for themselves. Two-stepping and waving braggadocio hands in the few darkened spaces that welcomed them.

For JAE5 (born Jonathan Mensah) one of today's most prolific producers on the other side of the Atlantic, creating a fresh UK sound that in many ways is an expression of contemporary African British youth, it was not intentional. It was simply inevitable.

"I lived in Ghana for three years. J Hus grew up around a lot of Ghanaians. All of our friends are African and our parents are African," he shares. "So even when we were trying to make music from the UK, it would always have an African influence because that's what we grew up listening to and that's who we are. So I don't think anything was intentional. It's what it is."

With origins in Ghana and a coming-of-age set in London, JAE5 first became known as the genre-splicing beat machine behind J Hus' intoxicating songs, including the summer smash of 2017 "Did You See" off his Common Sense album. Having executive produced J Hus' entire debut album, JAE5 made a name for himself as the East Londoner developing a distinct diasporic sound combining elements of hip-hop, afrobeats and afro-fusion.

