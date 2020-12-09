Joeboy Comes Through With a 'Celebration'

Bosom P-Yung 'Attaa Adwoa'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1aac46b2aef28e1266e3d75412e69f9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-DB3oND8hVA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>January gave birth to a brand new viral sensation, as rapper <strong>Bosom P-Yung</strong> strode into the limelight with his uber-catchy tune "Attaa Adwoa." Bosom spilled rap-sung melodies all over the trap beat, delivering an animated performance of the heartbreak anthem. He then went on to prove that he isn't just a one-hit wonder, issuing a string of well-received singles and features throughout the year.</p>
Kuami Eugene 'Open Gate'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5a2eeeaabc33a2ab086dc35070e4d3f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/76RTRjj7Jmw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With "Open Gate", Ghanaian singer and Lynx Entertainment act <strong>Kuami Eugene</strong> scored his first solo hit of the year, as well as what could easily be the biggest Ghanaian afrobeats single of 2020. The uptempo afrobeats tune was also the lead single of Kuami Eugene's second studio album <em>Son of Africa</em>, which he released in September. The project was critically acclaimed, an impressive 14-track offering from one of afrobeats' brightest stars.</p>
Kwesi Arthur 'Live From 233'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ba153453c184222691d6e7443fb7f6d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dXDp8kGfA7s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In September, rapper Kwesi Arthur dropped an EP to appease his fans who have been eagerly waiting for an album from him. It's a brief affair containing just 3 songs, but it seems to have done the trick, because from it came this patriot's anthem "Live From 233." </p>
Medikal 'La Hustle' Remix ft. Criss Wadde & Joey B<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aeb6b866ba01994cbe58241a3df0c5c3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IeaQl6Q-194?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ghana's new and highly-buzzing drill scene got blazing hot additions, not just from emerging acts but from A-listers. Rapper <strong>Medikal </strong>issues a brand new drill single titled "La Hustle (Remix)." He teamed up with J<strong>oey B </strong>and <strong>Criss Waddle</strong> and the trio went ham, creating an instant anthem.</p>
Amaarae 'FANCY'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f45befa89a4467b264a92f65c9a5f376"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r9nCy25Mwko?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Amaarae</strong> is a bad bitch, so it's only right that the lead single to her debut album would be a bad bitch anthem. Amaarae laces the trap and R&B fusion with her signature falsetto, spilling sensuality all over the track. She teamed up with David Nicol-Sey to deliver a video as striking as the song itself, complete with a blue Aston Martin and a full-body leather jumpsuit. Amaarae in her element is a beauty to behold.</p>
KiDi 'Say Cheese'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9cc1d7f956bcd0acf81d0bfd136f0ebf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/16eD47oOpH8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In May, Lynx Entertainment singer<strong> KiDi</strong> issued a project titled the <em>Blue</em> EP. With five tracks of all new material, he aimed to calm and comfort listeners during these times. Our pick from the EP is his single "Say Cheese," an afrobeats cut with a fun home video full of beautiful women, directed by KiDi himself. You can check out our interview with KiDi about the EP <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/kidi-ghana-music-blue-ep-interview/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
Sarkodie 'Anadwo' ft. King Promise<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a2a36a0594fb8fad2e9276d4d28bc57"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wnLUgubom_M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Multiple award-winning rapper <strong>Sarkodie </strong>dished out the official video for "Anadwo" alongside King Promise, one of the standout tunes off his 2019 album <em>Black Love.</em> A smooth and romantic ballad, the two stars issue the perfect soundtrack for the love-afflicted.</p>
Stonebwoy 'Nominate' ft. Keri Hilson<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fcca04f05ffa7cd64172c097a9b0e5bc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZodeLKQh-U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This year Ghanaian dancehall titan <strong>Stonebwoy</strong> dropped his much-anticipated fourth studio album <em>Anloga Junction</em>. Accompanying the album on the same day was the music video for one of the lead singles, "Nominate" featuring American singer <strong>Keri Hilson</strong>. Stonebwoy brought "Miss Keri baby!" out of retirement for her first feature in ten years, resulting in one of the best international collaborations of 2020, worldwide.</p>
Darkovibes 'Inna Song (Gin & Lime)' ft. King Promise<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9816ff62c404581456006c1d08ca6ed"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mEbnxTbwV0Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>arkovibes dropped two projects this year, the 14-track <em>Kpanlogo</em> and 7-track offering <em>The Cornerstone. </em>From <em>Kpanlogo </em>is the lead single "Inna Song" featuring King Promise, an infectious number which quickly made its way to the afrobeats mainstream.</p>
GuiltyBeatz 'Uthando' ft. Nonso Amadi<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="344eb13c6e27db7c2430e082939ff781"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xdBl--fg7qA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In April, Ghanaian producer and disk jockey <strong>GuiltyBeatz</strong> issued his debut project <em>Different,</em> a 6-track package of sonic bliss. The entire project as a whole is impressive, but one of the standout joints is his collaboration with Nigerian singer <strong>Nonso Amadi</strong> titled "Uthando," where the singer and producer team up to deliver a lovely interpretation of the buzzing South African genre amapiano. </p>
Efya 'The One' ft. Tiwa Savage<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9db2e8de415d5578099b47eca60a7dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d6PguhF2mAY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pan-African collaborations from female music heavyweights aren't something that come around often, so it was definitely a pleasure to witness this one. Renowned soul singer <strong>Efya</strong> teamed up with Nigerian afrobeats star <strong>Tiwa Savage </strong>for Efya's second single of the year titled "The One."<strong> Blaqjerzee</strong> furnishes the duo with an afro-fusion production reminiscent of early 2000's R&B, and two of West Africa's biggest stars proceed to remind us of summertime love.</p>
Dead Peepol x RichKent 'Otan Hunu' Remix<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f47ba4becb605435a1f3501986f1be7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fXpIO-MzLtQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ghana's drill scene keeps the heat coming with the official remix to one of the most notable songs of the movement. Kumasi based Ghanaian rappers Dead Peepol and Rich Kent have finally released the long awaited remix of their breakout single "Otan Hunu." The star-studded remix features Malcolm Nuna, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Bosom P-Yung, Tulenkey, Deon Boakye & Fameye. Need we say more?<span></span><br></p>
Kelvyn Boy 'MOMO' ft. Darkovibes & Mugeez<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ad409a4ad88b5171643122be74974b7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kVP2rG3k8ic?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Kelvyn Boy</strong> has quickly proven to be one of Ghana's most solid hitmakers. "MOMO," short for "mobile money" is testament to the lengths Kelvyn Boy is willing to go to get the girl he wants, which includes spending money in various currencies. On the assist is <strong>Darkovibes</strong> and <strong>R2bees</strong> singer <strong>Mugeez</strong>, adding some valuable star power to the already infectious joint.</p>
Keche 'No Dulling' ft. Kuami Eugene<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5b7456a88a6767893469efd8441e54f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/69l3Db9GARY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Who would've thought <strong>Keche </strong>would make a comeback in 2020? But they indeed did and actually delivered one of the biggest hits of 2020, the<strong> Kuami Eugene</strong>-assisted "No Dulling." Kuami Eugene is without a doubt the hottest Ghanaian artist of 2020, so you definitely can't deny his influence in making this song a hit.</p>
Yaw TOG – 'SORE' ft. O`kenneth,City Boy, Reggie, & Jay bahd<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0efccb1e4276fce7f4d958dbcd76ca20"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AL_swhq5dzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the discovery of the "Kumerica" rap community and its flourishing Drill scene (called "Asakaa") came the rise of one of the fledgling movement's biggest stars – Yaw TOG. Yaw TOG delivered "Sore", which is probably the most notable song of the Asakaa movement. "Sore" recently hit a million views on YouTube, understandably so.</p>
King Promise 'Sisa'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ac7680765daba8d844a50879d3c294eb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWWCgfE37ok?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The year wouldn't be complete without a hit from <strong>King Promise</strong>, would it? He surely didn't disappoint either, as in February the Legacy Life Entertainment singer dropped "Sisa," a mid-tempo afrobeats bop that's as romantic as it is enjoyable.</p>
Fameye 'Fly Away'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f12e37fb30fdfd77c54310be1450857"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wahoG1RiXf8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This year Ghanaian singer <strong>Fameye</strong> churned out his eagerly awaited debut album, <em>Greater Than</em>. The Ghana Music Awards 'New Artist of the Year' showcased his dynamism and lyrical dexterity on this 10-track project, which features <strong>Pappy Kojo, M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, KiDi</strong> and more. Our favorite from the album is "Fly Away," and judging from how good this song is, Fameye may be new to the scene but his music making skills aren't. A stellar effort from the newcomer.</p>
B4Bonah 'Work'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dbab596d868b76c0da0277e3f45bef3a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmD3WPitDV4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A year away from dropping his hit single "Kpeme" featuring <strong>Mugeez</strong>, <strong>B4Bonah </strong>came back again with a brand new solo offering. It's titled "Work", an Afrobeats piece with fun and energetic melodies where the singer encourages hard work, and the willpower to keep pushing, no matter your kind of work.</p>
Stonebwoy 'Ever Lasting'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ac462d63cd7bd2ed92faaf27f62147e4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AvVIkiPAwtI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the most infectious songs from the <em>Anloga Junction </em>album, it's no surprise this song caught on because it's dancehall perfection. "Ever Lasting" is a celebration of women, but the song is such a jam that if you don't pay close attention to the lyrics you might not even notice. Stonebwoy's wife and kids feature in the music video, giving an adorable touch to an otherwise butch affair.</p>
Kwesi Arthur 'Turn On The Lights'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d952128ce0de970d595208825358261e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kqex0ANhWpI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Kwesi Arthur</strong> came through in 2020. In the first quarter of the year, the rapper and singer issued this mid-tempo afro-R&B cut titled "Turn On The Lights," where he sings in earnest to the girl of his dreams, floating all over the <strong>Yung D3mz</strong> production and nodding to <strong>Future</strong>'s single of the same name. A solid tune!</p>
Kelvyn Boy 'Mata'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a628253ab9ec14c5ade370c4d057e4b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EZQhzBdPPTg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Kelvyn Boy</strong>'s second entry into the list is "Mata". "Mata"was the precursor to his debut album <em>Black Star</em> which dropped on October 30. The buzzing star singer delivered another bonafide afrobeats hit on the <strong>Samsne</strong>y production.</p>
Joey B 'AKOBAM' ft. Kofi Mole & Medikal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a837f226f0ce17b736890a008ed51b2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R0LR0dDUfQU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The influence of the Kumericans spilled over to the mainstream, leading to our favorite A-listers jumping on the drill wave. This was very much to listeners pleasure though as it resulted in the absolute banger that is "AKOBAM". Led by <strong>Joey B</strong>, three of Ghana's most charismatic rappers team up, and they deliver a drill banger full of quotables that will ring in your head long after the song has stopped.</p>
Amaarae 'Jumping Ship' ft. Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24fbaea4304ce2ff7bbef779758bc405"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q-RCIu45VIc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Amaarae</strong> was definitely one of 2020's brightest stars. Another single from her debut album <em>The Angel You Don't Know</em>, is the pop-tinged R&B cut "Jumping Ship," a party girl anthem. On this one Amaarae boldly expresses her readiness to leave her current relationship for the next one, floating all the way through the song that's highly reminiscent of booze, blunts, and sex.</p>
Sarkodie 'Happy Day' ft. Kuami Eugene<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b84203ee9173f6c29e5649c1ab1cef75"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8_n8ve6cURw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This song came accompanied with a bit of controversy due to the political endorsement issued by Sarkodie in his verses in favor of the current Ghanaian President <strong>Nana Akufo-Addo</strong> ahead of the nation's upcoming elections. Despite the stir it created, you can't deny that this song is one of the standouts of 2020. Doubt it? A listen will convince you.</p>
Killbeatz, King Promise & Ofori Amponsah 'Odo Nti'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18825ef919e62807f5af35cb44f4524f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oOSp5QUTAVs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In early October, Ghanaian super producer <strong>Killbeatz</strong> came through with his debut EP. His very first project is a collaborative effot with singers <strong>King Promise</strong> and highlife singer <strong>Ofori Amponsah</strong>, and features <strong>Joey B, Darkovibes</strong>, and<strong> Sarkodie </strong>across its four tracks. Killbeatz is well known for producing classics, and this one is no different.<br></p>
