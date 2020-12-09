nigeria
Joeboy Comes Through With a 'Celebration'

The perfect soundtrack and way to end one hell of a year.

Buzzing Nigerian artist Joeboy has given fans an early Christmas gift. The star released his new single "Celebration" today and we're living for it.

The first artist to sign onto Mr Eazi's #emPawa100 project, Joeboy is very quickly making himself a household favourite, and his records truly speak for themselves. The 23-year-old has become one of afropop's brightest new stars in just over a year, with his chart topping habits and musical skills that keep people moving, lyrics that conjure up feelings of the innocence of young love and the bitter sting of youthful heartbreak, his lane is clear and unwavering.

The Type A-produced "Celebration" follows Joeboy's recent releases, "Lonely" and "Call," as well as last year's debut EP, Love and Light. "In a year that has been more torrid than fulfilling for many of us, we still need to give thanks and appreciate the littlest of things and that's what 'Celebration' is about," Joeboy says. "'Celebration' is a song of happiness, recorded at my recording camp in Ghana. It's not a love song but a feel good song that signifies that we shall be alright regardless of the challenges."

A string of notable collabs include Major Lazer's "Sun Comes Up" and his work on "Nobody" with Mr Eazi and DJ Neptune. "Nobody" stands on it's own, however, with it being one of Apple Music's most widely heard afropop singles charting in eight countries, and the 7 million dance videos it inspired on Triller.

Listen to "Celebration" by Joeboy here.

